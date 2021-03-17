Log in
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.

(BLUE)
bluebird bio : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages bluebird bio, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important April 13 Deadline in Securities Class Action – BLUE

03/17/2021 | 06:37pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important April 13, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased bluebird securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the bluebird class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2032.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 13, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) data supporting bluebird’s U.S. Biologics Licensing Application (“BLA”) submission for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (“SCD”) was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (2) defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on bluebird’s BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that bluebird would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the bluebird class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2032.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 102 M - -
Net income 2021 -795 M - -
Net cash 2021 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 175 M 2 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 201
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
bluebird bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 46,78 $
Last Close Price 32,39 $
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nick Leschly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Denise Baird Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
David M. Davidson Chief Medical Officer
Philip D. Gregory Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.-25.14%2 232
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.26%79 253
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.34%57 100
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.17%50 400
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.28%48 204
BEIGENE, LTD.26.70%29 806
