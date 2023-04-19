Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bluechiip Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCT   AU000000BCT7

BLUECHIIP LIMITED

(BCT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:42:20 2023-04-19 pm EDT
0.0290 AUD   +11.54%
04/19Bluechiip Limited Announces Partnership with NY Psychiatry Institute
AW
04/19Bluechiip Limited (asx : BCT) Announces Partnership with NY Psychiatry Institute
AQ
02/27Bluechiip Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluechiip Limited Announces Partnership with NY Psychiatry Institute

04/19/2023 | 11:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NY Psychiatry Institute Partners with Bluechiip

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) (FRA:1BL), a leader in the development of advanced sample management solutions for harsh environments, is pleased to announce a new partnership, including receipt of initial purchase orders, with the biospecimen repository of the New York Psychiatric Institute, a consortium of the New York State Psychiatric Institute, the Research Foundation for Mental Hygiene, Inc., and the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry.

Located at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center campus in New York City, NY, the Psychiatric Institute will implement a core biobanking facility for its 12 Areas of Research that focus on clinical and basic research. The Institute has purchased Bluechiip Advanced Sample Management Solutions and placed initial orders for delivery of Bluechiip Enabled cryogenic labels for the management of both the existing sample inventory being moved into new facilities and the ongoing management of samples to be stored in the future.

Andrew McLellan, Bluechiip Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to be working with a leading facility in New York as we continue to grow our customer base and partnerships. Being partnered with a broad base of Ivy League research facilities further emphasizes Bluechiip's applications. Their feedback will allow us to further expand our offerings for our core Bluechiip technology. World-renowned facilities of this nature, with substantial sample collections, act as an important reference point for Bluechiip as we grow our business especially in North America."

The addition of the New York Psychiatric Institute's clinical and academic research laboratories as partners and customers of Bluechiip, substantially grows Bluechip's presence in the North American market.

Bluechiip-enabled solutions are now in place in 25 laboratories across 12 customers.

Andrew McLellan added, "As our end-customer base grows to include world-renowned research organisations and large global pharmaceutical companies, as well as cell therapy, clinical trial and research organisations, we are seeing repeat ordering and forward order book growth. There are also significant opportunities to organically expand Bluechiip's footprint and usage within each of these groups."

The adoption by laboratories of Bluechiip-enabled solutions has grown steadily since launch, from four in the December 2021 quarter, to five in the March 2022 quarter, 10 in the June 2022 quarter, 12 in the September 2022 quarter, 13 in the December 2022 quarter, to 25 in the March 2023 quarter.

To view the Bluechiip Corporate Introduction Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/46075814



About Bluechiip Limited:

Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) understands that every sample - stem cells, blood, eggs, sperm and other biospecimens - is critical, so our objective is to manage each one with optimal quality in the most efficient way. Bluechiip's advanced management solution is the only one that provides sample temperature with ID in cryogenic environments to. Most importantly, this delivers confidence in every sample.

Bluechiip's unique patented technology is a MEMS-based wireless tracking solution that contains no electronics. It represents a generational change from current tracking methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D), and Radio Frequency Identification. Bluechiip tags are either embedded or manufactured into storage products such as vials or bags. Each product can be easily identified, and critical information such as sample temperature, is detected by readers and stored in the Bluechiip software. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the Bluechiip(R) Advanced Sample management solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

Bluechiip's technology has applications in healthcare, including in cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories), pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Other key markets include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

Bluechiip: Delivering confidence in every sample.



Source:
Bluechiip Limited



Contact:

Corporate enquiries 
Andrew McLellan
Managing Director - CEO 
Ph: +61-457-823-470 
andrew.mclellan@bluechiip.com

Media
Richard Allen
Ph: +61-3-9915-6341
Oxygen Financial PR
richard@oxygenpr.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about BLUECHIIP LIMITED
04/19Bluechiip Limited Announces Partnership with NY Psychiatry Institute
AW
04/19Bluechiip Limited (asx : BCT) Announces Partnership with NY Psychiatry Institute
AQ
02/27Bluechiip Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/23Bendigo Telco Ltd (nsx : BCT) Media Release Half Year Results
AQ
01/30Bluechiip Limited Open Briefing
AW
01/30Bluechiip Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
2022Bluechiip Secures Grant Funding to Develop Silicon Wafers
MT
2022Bluechiip Limited to Receive $790k Supply Chain Resilience Grant
AW
2022Bluechiip Logs Lower Sales, Cash Receipts in Fiscal Q1
MT
2022Bluechiip Limited Open Briefing
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,93 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net income 2022 -3,06 M -2,06 M -2,06 M
Net cash 2022 2,75 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 364x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart BLUECHIIP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bluechiip Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew McLellan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Iain Macgregor Crawford Kirkwood Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Bernard Ohanessian Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Cox Non-Executive Director
Chelsea Sheridan Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUECHIIP LIMITED-16.13%10
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC6.20%225 579
DANAHER CORPORATION-3.64%186 753
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.1.33%94 317
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION11.54%74 180
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.87%65 887
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer