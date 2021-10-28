Log in
Bluechiip Limited Quarterly Activities Report

10/28/2021 | 02:20am EDT
Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) (FRA:1BL), a developer and leader in wireless tracking solutions for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C - Quarterly Cashflow report and update for the quarter ended 30 September 2021.

ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Corporate and Business updates for the Quarter

- Signed a two-year Licence and Development Agreement with California based FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.;

- Successful progress towards global release of Bluechiip's direct to market portfolio of products for the Biobanking market including a range of Bluechiip Enabled and Bluechiip-branded range of cryogenic consumables;

- Received formal CE Marking (CE IVD) registration for Bluechiip Enabled cryovials providing Bluechiip direct access to the European Union market;

- Initial purchase orders received from local and overseas customers for Bluechiip's new range of consumables, readers and software. including delivery and installation in October 2021;

- Optimisation stage of the chip commercial production well in progress; and

- Closing cash and cash equivalents of $4.89m as at 30 September 2021, with no borrowings.

About Bluechiip Limited:

Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) understands that every sample - stem cells, blood, eggs, sperm and other biospecimens - is critical, so our objective is to manage each one with optimal quality in the most efficient way. Bluechiip's advanced management solution is the only one that provides sample temperature with ID in cryogenic environments to. Most importantly, this delivers confidence in every sample.

Bluechiip's unique patented technology is a MEMS-based wireless tracking solution that contains no electronics. It represents a generational change from current tracking methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D), and Radio Frequency Identification. Bluechiip tags are either embedded or manufactured into storage products such as vials or bags. Each product can be easily identified, and critical information such as sample temperature, is detected by readers and stored in the Bluechiip software. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the Bluechiip(R) Advanced Sample management solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

Bluechiip's technology has applications in healthcare, including in cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories), pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Other key markets include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

Bluechiip: Delivering confidence in every sample.



Contact:

Corporate enquiries 
Andrew McLellan
Managing Director - CEO 
Ph: +61-457-823-470 
andrew.mclellan@bluechiip.com

Media
Richard Allen
Ph: +61-3-9915-6341
Oxygen Financial PR
richard@oxygenpr.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2021 -3,23 M -2,42 M -2,42 M
Net cash 2021 5,92 M 4,44 M 4,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,9 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 89,7x
EV / Sales 2021 364x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,1%
Managers and Directors
Andrew McLellan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Iain Macgregor Crawford Kirkwood Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Bernard Ohanessian Independent Non-Executive Director
Lee M. Mitchell Secretary & Director
Andrew Cox Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUECHIIP LIMITED2.27%20
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC30.61%239 332
DANAHER CORPORATION38.17%219 325
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.97%124 568
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG40.73%77 688
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION28.24%72 923