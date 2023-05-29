Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bluechiip Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCT   AU000000BCT7

BLUECHIIP LIMITED

(BCT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:17 2023-05-29 am EDT
0.0300 AUD   +3.45%
08:45aBluechiip Limited Successfully Completes Share Purchase Plan
AW
08:42aBluechiip Limited (asx : BCT) Successfully Completes Share Purchase Plan
AQ
05/16Bluechiip : MST Access Research Report - April 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluechiip Limited Successfully Completes Share Purchase Plan

05/29/2023 | 08:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bluechiip Successfully Completes Share Purchase Plan

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) (FRA:1BL), a leader in the development of advanced sample management solutions for harsh environments, is pleased to confirm the successful completion of its share purchase plan ("SPP") first announced on Friday, 5 May 2023, raising $727,500. A total of 29,100,000 New Shares will be issued under the SPP on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 ("New Shares").

The result of the SPP demonstrated strong interest from Bluechiip's existing shareholders and, together with the proceeds of the Placement completed on 5 May 2023, has raised a total of approximately $2.9 million before costs.

In accordance with the SPP terms, the issue price of the New Shares under the SPP is $0.025, being the same price paid by investors under the recently completed institutional placement ("Placement").

Mr Andrew McLellan, Bluechiip Managing Director & CEO, said, "We are pleased to have received significant interest and support from our shareholders. The proceeds from the SPP together with the recently completed Placement further strengthens our balance sheet, providing additional capacity to continue production scaling and sales expansion, especially in the North American market and ongoing working capital. On behalf of the Board, I thank our shareholders for their on-going support of Bluechiip and our strategy".

The New Shares issued under the SPP are expected to commence trading on the ASX on Tuesday, 30 May 2023 and will rank equally with existing Bluechiip ordinary shares. Holding statements will be despatched, and applicable application monies refunded, by Wednesday, 31 May 2023.



About Bluechiip Limited:

Bluechiip Limited (ASX:BCT) understands that every sample - stem cells, blood, eggs, sperm and other biospecimens - is critical, so our objective is to manage each one with optimal quality in the most efficient way. Bluechiip's advanced management solution is the only one that provides sample temperature with ID in cryogenic environments to. Most importantly, this delivers confidence in every sample.

Bluechiip's unique patented technology is a MEMS-based wireless tracking solution that contains no electronics. It represents a generational change from current tracking methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D), and Radio Frequency Identification. Bluechiip tags are either embedded or manufactured into storage products such as vials or bags. Each product can be easily identified, and critical information such as sample temperature, is detected by readers and stored in the Bluechiip software. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the Bluechiip(R) Advanced Sample management solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

Bluechiip's technology has applications in healthcare, including in cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories), pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Other key markets include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

Bluechiip: Delivering confidence in every sample.



Source:
Bluechiip Limited



Contact:

Corporate enquiries 
Andrew McLellan
Managing Director - CEO 
Ph: +61-457-823-470 
andrew.mclellan@bluechiip.com

Media
Richard Allen
Ph: +61-3-9915-6341
Oxygen Financial PR
richard@oxygenpr.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about BLUECHIIP LIMITED
08:45aBluechiip Limited Successfully Completes Share Purchase Plan
AW
08:42aBluechiip Limited (asx : BCT) Successfully Completes Share Purchase Plan
AQ
05/16Bluechiip : MST Access Research Report - April 2023
PU
05/04Bluechiip Limited Raises $2.2M and Announces Share Purchase Plan
AW
05/04Bluechiip Limited (asx : BCT) Raises $2.2M and Announces Share Purchase Plan
AQ
05/04Bluechiip Halts Trade Ahead of Capital Raising Announcement
MT
04/28Bluechiip Limited Open Briefing
AW
04/28Bluechiip Limited (asx : BCT) Open Briefing
AQ
04/28Bluechiip Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
04/28Bluechiip Limited (asx : BCT) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLUECHIIP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 0,93 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net income 2022 -3,06 M -1,99 M -1,99 M
Net cash 2022 2,75 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,9 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 364x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart BLUECHIIP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bluechiip Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew McLellan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Iain Macgregor Crawford Kirkwood Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Bernard Ohanessian Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Cox Non-Executive Director
Chelsea Sheridan Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUECHIIP LIMITED-6.45%13
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-5.21%201 354
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.51%171 347
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.15.66%107 537
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.35%73 409
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.83%64 291
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer