BLUECHIIP LIMITED

BLUECHIIP LIMITED

(BCT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.058 AUD   +1.75%
BLUECHIIP LTD Annual General Meeting - CEO's Presentation
Bluechiip Ltd Annual General Meeting - CEO's Presentation
Bluechiip Ltd Lodgement of Open Briefing
Bluechiip Ltd Annual General Meeting - CEO's Presentation

11/26/2020 | 05:55pm EST
Annual General Meeting - CEO's Presentation

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) has a world first, highly differentiated technology, with protected IP and a $200M growing target market, with very large adjacent markets.

The company has a Partner pipeline, with >35 developer kits sold, progressing to conversion.

The company is targeting scaled production to over 5 million chips per year, with a platform of readers & software commercially available now.

Bluechiip is well positioned with cash in bank, $6.6m (end September), and $1.5m due in R&D tax refund.

To view the presentation, please visit:
About Bluechiip Ltd:

Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) has developed a wireless tracking solution for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries which represents a generational change from current methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D) and microelectronic integrated circuit (IC)-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).

The unique tag is based on MEMS technology and contains no electronics. The tag can either be embedded or manufactured into a storage product, such as vials or bags. Easy identification, along with any associated information from the tag such as temperature can be detected by a reader, which can also sense the temperature of the tagged items. The traditional identification technologies have significant limitations. Whereas a barcode requires a visible tag or line-of-sight optical scan, bluechiip(R) technology does not. Unlike labels, barcodes and RFID, the bluechiip(R) technology can sense the temperature of each item a tag is attached to, or embedded in.

The bluechiip(R) technology has initial applications in the healthcare industry particularly those businesses which require cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories). bluechiip(R) offers the only technology that enables accurate and reliable tracking of products including stem cells, cord blood, and other biospecimens. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the bluechiip(R) tracking solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

The bluechiip(R) technology has other healthcare applications in pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Several other key markets outside of healthcare include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

Further information is available at http://www.bluechiip.com



Source:
Bluechiip Ltd



Contact:

Lee Mitchell
Company Secretary 
Bluechiip Limited 
E: leem@nrlawyers.com.au 
T: +61 (0) 3 9640 0400

© ABN Newswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 0,24 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net income 2020 -4,50 M -3,31 M -3,31 M
Net cash 2020 7,93 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,4 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 36,4x
EV / Sales 2020 89,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew McLellan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Iain Macgregor Crawford Kirkwood Non-Executive Chairman
Lee M. Mitchell Secretary & Director
Michael Bernard Ohanessian Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Cox Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUECHIIP LIMITED-62.58%25
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC35.30%177 737
DANAHER CORPORATION41.53%154 308
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.22.87%85 389
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.83.50%59 905
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION8.29%52 484
