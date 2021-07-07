Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BlueCity Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLCT   US09610L1061

BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BLCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BLCT BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages BlueCity Holdings Limited Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – BLCT

07/07/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) resulting from allegations that BlueCity may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BlueCity securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2092.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On or about July 8, 2020, BlueCity conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 5,300,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $16.00 per ADS. Then, on March 23, 2021, BlueCity issued a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Among other results, BlueCity announced revenue of $42.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.92 million.

On this news, BlueCity’s ADS price fell $2.15 per ADS, or over 25%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.92 per ADS on March 24, 2021. BlueCity’s ADSs now trade below $8.00 per ADS, less than half of the $16.00 IPO price.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:12pBLCT BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Blu..
BU
06/22BLUECITY  : Loop Capital Downgrades BlueCity Holdings to Hold From Buy; Price Ta..
MT
06/13Nasdaq-listed Chinese LGBTQ Dating App BlueCity Widens Losses in Q1
MT
06/11BLUECITY  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
06/10BlueCity Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
06/10BLUECITY  : 1Q21 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/21BLUECITY  : Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (Form 6-K)
PU
05/20BLUECITY  : CFO Zhiyong Li Steps Down; Junchen Sun Named Acting CFO
MT
05/10EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages BlueCity Holdings Limite..
BU
05/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) ..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 435 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2021 -148 M -22,9 M -22,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 634 M 252 M 253 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlueCity Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 45,84 CNY
Average target price 79,34 CNY
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bao Li Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Chen Sun Chief Financial Officer
Yuan Chen Liu Chief Technology Officer
Wen Jie Wu Independent Director
Sheng Wen Rong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.90%242
ACCENTURE PLC16.92%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.13.96%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.25%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED24.40%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.14.35%83 980