    BLCT   US09610L1061

BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BLCT)
BlueCity : 2Q21 Earnings Presentation

08/24/2021 | 06:34am EDT
2Q21 Earnings Presentation

August 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by BlueCity Holdings Limited (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this material, the recipient hereby acknowledges and agrees that no representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives or the underwriters of the proposed offering as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives or the underwriters of the proposed offering accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice, and its accuracy, completeness and comprehensiveness are not guaranteed.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives or the underwriters of the proposed offering has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Specifically, these materials do not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the Securities Act. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the detailed information in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC relating to its securities to be offered in the United States, but the registration statement has not yet become effective. Any public offering of the Company's securities to be made in the United States will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the statutory prospectus included in such registration statement. The prospectus contains detailed information about the Company, its subsidiaries, management, the consolidated financial statements and risks and uncertainties associated with its business and industry. Any decision to purchase the Company's securities in the proposed offering should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering.

This presentation may certain non-GAAP measures which the Company uses as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performances, you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income attributable to the Company or other consolidated statement of operations data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL AND IS BEING GIVEN SOLELY FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND ONLY FOR YOUR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PRESENTATION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY NOT BE COPIED, REPRODUCED, REDISTRIBUTED, OR OTHERWISE DISCLOSED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO ANY OTHER PERSON IN ANY MANNER. Any forwarding, distribution or reproduction of this presentation in whole or in part is unauthorized.

By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, you hereby acknowledge and agree to keep the contents of this presentation and these materials confidential. You agree not to remove these materials, or any materials provided in connection herewith, from the conference room where such documents are provided. You agree further not to photograph, copy or otherwise reproduce this presentation in any form or pass on this presentation to any other person for any purpose, during the presentation or while in the conference room. You must return this presentation and all other materials provided in connection herewith to the Company upon completion of the presentation. By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

1

FY21Q2 Financial Highlights

18.0% year-over-year revenue growth

58.1% year-over-year total paying user growth

Total Revenues

  • Q2 Total revenues RMB291.9 million (US$45.2 million), an increase of 18.0%
    from the same period in 2020.

Net Loss

  • Q2 Net loss was RMB35.0 million (US$5.4 million), compared with net loss of
    RMB3.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted Net Loss

Q2 Adjusted Net Loss (Non-GAAP) was RMB38.4 million (US$5.9 million),

compared with adjusted net loss of RMB3.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Monthly Active Users

Monthly active users ("MAUs") of BlueCity's portfolio apps reached 8.3 million,

an increase of 29.3% from the same period in 2020.

Total Paying Users

Total paying users of BlueCity's portfolio apps reached 724 thousand, an

increase of 58.1% compared with 458 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.

2

Note: BlueCity's portfolio apps include Blued, LESDO and Finka. We count MAUs of LESDO and Finka into our MAUs, starting from September 2020 and December 2020, respectively, without eliminating duplicates.

FY21Q2 Business Highlights

Health & Wellness

Overseas

  • Launched online consultation services with dozens of renowned doctors from China's top hospitals.
  • Extended coverage of the two-hour PEP delivery services from 40 to 55 cities to 100 in China by the end of 2021.
  • The number of domestic PrEP orders tripled in the quarter, showing the increasing awareness of HIV protection and the huge demand for affordable PrEP in China.
  • Hosted 3 live streaming sessions to boost awareness and knowledge of men's personal health. Each session had over
    50,000 participants.
  • Prohibited screenshots and screen recordings during livestreaming and video calls.
  • Allowed users to send photos that can disappear within seconds of being read.
  • Introduced the "Private Album" feature to ensure that faces do not appear in the album's public thumbnails and access to the album's photos allowed only when the owner gives individuals viewer authorization.
  • App ratings of the Blued mobile app in Latin America increased from 3.9 to 4.4 on Apple store.

3

FY21Q2 Business Highlights

Product Innovation

ESG&CSG

  • Upgraded location-based social networking function on Mainland China edition to allow our users to find friends in different cities.
  • Rolled out a new monthly service package that allows subscribers to see visitors to their main page and profile on Finka. Paying ratio exceeded 5% within 3 months after launch.
  • Launched the global #liveyourpride campaign to celebrate Pride 2021. The campaign features an online Pride party on the Blued app, a vibrant rainbow app UI, and extensive local activations in countries across the globe.
  • Rolled out a video series called Danlan Psychological Insight, to increase awareness and interest of the mental health issues within sexual minorities.
  • Danlan Public Interest will cooperate with established psychological counseling institutions to launch the "100 hour free psychological counseling" project.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BlueCity Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 10:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
