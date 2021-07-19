Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BlueCity Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLCT   US09610L1061

BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BLCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BlueCity Holdings Limited – BLCT

07/19/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) pursuant and/or traceable to BlueCity’s July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for BlueCity investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the BlueCity class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2092.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity’s business and financial prospects; (2) BlueCity was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented BlueCity’s capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2092.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:08pEQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Blue..
BU
07/15BlueCity Holdings Limited Appoints Alfred Chung-Chieh Ying as Chief Strategy ..
CI
07/15BlueCity Holdings Limited Appoints Alfred Chung-Chiehying as Chief Strategy O..
CI
07/08INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claim..
BU
07/07INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
07/07BLCT BREAKING INVESTOR ALERT : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Encourages Blu..
BU
06/22BLUECITY : Loop Capital Downgrades BlueCity Holdings to Hold From Buy; Price Tar..
MT
06/21BlueCity's He Health to Introduce Online Consultation Services and Expand Pep..
CI
06/13Nasdaq-listed Chinese LGBTQ Dating App BlueCity Widens Losses in Q1
MT
06/11BLUECITY : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 435 M 221 M 221 M
Net income 2021 -148 M -22,9 M -22,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 654 M 255 M 255 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 755
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlueCity Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,39 CNY
Average target price 79,34 CNY
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bao Li Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Chen Sun Chief Financial Officer
Yuan Chen Liu Chief Technology Officer
Wen Jie Wu Independent Director
Sheng Wen Rong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUECITY HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.11%242
ACCENTURE PLC19.41%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.60%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.34%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED23.86%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.69%83 980