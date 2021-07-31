Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSIF   GG00BB0RDB98

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(BSIF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Acquisition and Placing July 2021

07/31/2021 | 07:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

10.0

Dividend Target

Additional Dividend

200

NAV per Share

Cumulative dividends

8.0

0.63

0.25

0.18

0.07

150

shareperPence

shareperpence

6.0

100

4.0

7.00

7.07

7.18

7.43

7.68

7.90

8.00

2.0

4.00

50

0.0

0

IPO

Jun-15

Jun-16

Jun-17

Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-21

IPO

Jun-15Jun-16Jun-17Jun-18Jun-19Jun-20Dec-20Mar-21

130

700

BSIF Cumulative % total return

0.9

New investments

110

70

600

returntotalCumulative

78

10

0.7

Beta

(MWp)Investments

100

96

90

500

22

19

0

131

70

0.5

400

50

300

118

0.3

30

200

87

0.1

-10

01/08/2014

01/08/2015

01/08/2016

01/08/2017

01/08/2018

01/08/2019

01/08/2020

-0.1

0

01/08/2013

IPOJun-15

Jun-16Jun-17Jun-18

Jun-19

Jun-20

Jun-21

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

1. Return from IPO to 31st December 20.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 23:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
07/31BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Acquisition and Placing July 2021
PU
07/31BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Summary of Prospectus
PU
07/31BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Publication of Prospectus
PU
07/31BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Article 23 Disclosure
PU
07/31BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Interim Results Presentation for December 202..
PU
07/31BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
PU
07/29BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Acquisition and Placing July 2021
PU
07/29BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Summary of Prospectus
PU
07/29BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Publication of Prospectus
PU
07/29BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF Article 23 Disclosure
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29,6 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net income 2020 28,2 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net cash 2020 0,75 M 1,04 M 1,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 5,87%
Capitalization 585 M 814 M 814 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,18 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Leonard Rennocks Non-Executive Chairman
John Philip Henry S. Scott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Hillary Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Meriel Catherine Lenfestey Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Shannon McNairn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED-9.23%814
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.24%8 904
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.26.75%5 985
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND15.49%3 974
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION49.72%3 141
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.11.60%2 655