Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited is a Guernsey-based investment company focused on the acquisition and long-term management of a diversified portfolio of low carbon assets in the United Kingdom. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by being invested primarily in solar energy assets located in the United Kingdom. It primarily targets utility scale solar assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and/or commercial sites. The Company has invested in a diverse group of solar photovoltaic assets across the United Kingdom. There are over 120 assets under operation, such as large agriculturally situated solar farms, with a small number (by energy capacity) of industrial and commercial sites. The Company may also invest a minority of its share capital in wind, hydro and energy storage assets. The Company's investment adviser is Bluefield Partners LLP.

Sector Closed End Funds