Table of Contents

02 General Information

03 Highlights

05 Corporate Summary

06 Chair's Statement

10 Analysis of the Company's

Investment Portfolio

11 Report of the Investment Adviser

27 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

43 Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

50 Strategic Report

64 Report of the Directors

67 Board of Directors

68Directors' Statement of Responsibilities

Responsibility Statement of the Directors in Respect of the Annual Report

Corporate Governance Report

Report of the Audit and Risk Commitee

Independent Auditor's Report

Statement of Financial Position

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Statement of Changes in Equity

Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2023

Glossary of Defined Terms

Alternative Performance Measures

Annex - SFDR Periodic Disclosures

General Information

Board of Directors (all non-executive)

Registered Office

PO Box 286,

Floor 2, Trafalgar Court,

Les Banques,

St Peter Port,

Guernsey, GY1 4LY

JOHN SCOTT

ELIZABETH BURNE

MICHAEL GIBBONS CBE

(Senior Independent

(Chair and Chair of

(Chair of Management

Director - appointed

Nomination Committee)

Engagement and Service

7 October 2022)

Providers Committee)

MERIEL LENFESTEY

PAUL LE PAGE

JOHN RENNOCKS

(Chair of Environmental,

(Chair of Audit and Risk

(retired 22 February 2023)

Social and Governance

Committee)

Committee)

Investment Adviser

Bluefield Partners LLP

6 New Street Square

London, EC4A 3BF

JAMES ARMSTRONG

GIOVANNI TERRANOVA

NEIL WOOD

Managing Partner

Managing Partner

Partner

Administrator, Company Secretary & Designated Manager

Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited

Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques,

St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY

Independent Auditor

KPMG Channel Islands Limited

Glategny Court, Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1WR

Registrar

Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited*

13 Castle Street, St Helier

Jersey, JE1 1ES

Link Market Services (Guernsey) Limited **

Mont Crevelt House, Bulwer Avenue,

St Sampson, Guernsey, GY2 4LH

Sponsor, Broker & Financial Adviser

Numis Securities Limited

45 Gresham Street

London, EC2V 7BF

Legal Advisers to the Company (as to English law)

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

3 More London Riverside

London, SE1 2AQ

Legal Advisers to the Company (as to Guernsey law)

Carey Olsen

PO Box 98, Carey House, Les Banques,

St Peter Port , Guernsey, GY1 4BZ

Principal Bankers

NatWest International plc

35 High Street, St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY1 4BE

*appointed 10 March 2023 **resigned 10 March 2023

Highlights

As at 30 June 2023 / 30 June 2022

Net Asset Value (NAV)

Dividend Target per Share

£854.2m £858.4m

8.40pps 8.16pps

NAV per Share

Actual Dividend Declared

139.70p 140.39p

8.60pps 8.20pps

Underlying

Underlying Earnings

Underlying Earnings

Earnings1

per share1

per share1

(pre amortisation of debt)

(pre amortisation of debt)

(post amortisation of debt)

£108.4m £66.8m

17.72p 12.04p

14.74p 9.54p

Total Shareholder

Total Return

Total return to

Return in year2

in year3

Shareholders since IPO

-2.03%14.55%

5.45% 28.16%

89.79% 92.45%

  1. Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.
  2. Total Shareholder Return is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the year. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.
  3. Total Return is based on the NAV movement and dividends paid in the year. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.

Environmental, Social

and Governance (ESG)

ESG KPIs

Over 836,231 MWh

Over 173,000 tonnes

Equivalent of 288,000

of renewable energy

of CO2e savings

homes powered with

generated.

achieved.

renewable energy.

(2022: 624,000 MWh)

(2022: 120,000)

(2022: 215,000)

ESG Highlights

  • Enhanced ESG governance though policy adoption, quantitative reporting against a comprehensive set of ESG commitments and KPIs, and enhanced supply chain practices.
  • 25 educational workshops delivered to local schools (2022: 0) and £253,000 paid to
    community benefit funds (2022: £154,000).
  • 30 Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) assesments conducted across the operational portfolio (2022: 0).

Construction and Development Pipeline

93 MW under construction

}

1.43 GW

595 MW approved

364 MW in planning

(956 MW Solar,

473 MW battery)

377 MW potential capacity

Results Summary

For the year ended

For the year ended

30 June 2023

30 June 2022

Total operating income

£49,069,809

£176,141,970

Total comprehensive income before tax

£46,793,621

£174,572,832

Total underlying earnings (pre amortisation of debt)1

£108,367,331

£66,750,110

Earnings per share (per page 54)

7.65p

34.91p

Underlying EPS available for distribution2

18.13p

11.92p

Total declared dividends per share for year

8.60p

8.20p

Earnings per share carried forward (See page 20)

9.53p

3.39p

NAV per share

139.70p

140.39p

Share price at 30 June

120.00p

131.00p

Total return3

5.45%

28.16%

Total Shareholder Return4

(2.03)%

14.55%

Total Shareholder Return since inception5

89.79%

92.45%

Dividends per share paid since inception

69.79p

61.45p

  1. Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.
  2. Underlying EPS is calculated using underlying earnings available for distribution divided by the average number of shares.
  3. Total return is based on NAV per share movement and dividends paid in the year.
  4. Total Shareholder Return is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the year.
  5. Total Shareholder Return since inception is based on share price movement and dividends paid since the IPO.

