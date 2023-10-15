Annual Report
and Financial Statements
FOR THE YEAR ENDED
30 JUNE 2023
COMPANY REGISTRATION NO: 56708
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Table of Contents
05 Corporate Summary
06 Chair's Statement
10 Analysis of the Company's
Investment Portfolio
11 Report of the Investment Adviser
27 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
43 Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
50 Strategic Report
64 Report of the Directors
67 Board of Directors
68Directors' Statement of Responsibilities
Responsibility Statement of the Directors in Respect of the Annual Report
Corporate Governance Report
Report of the Audit and Risk Commitee
Independent Auditor's Report
Statement of Financial Position
Statement of Comprehensive Income
Statement of Changes in Equity
Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2023
Glossary of Defined Terms
Alternative Performance Measures
Annex - SFDR Periodic Disclosures
General Information
Board of Directors (all non-executive)
Registered Office
PO Box 286,
Floor 2, Trafalgar Court,
Les Banques,
St Peter Port,
Guernsey, GY1 4LY
JOHN SCOTT
ELIZABETH BURNE
MICHAEL GIBBONS CBE
(Senior Independent
(Chair and Chair of
(Chair of Management
Director - appointed
Nomination Committee)
Engagement and Service
7 October 2022)
Providers Committee)
MERIEL LENFESTEY
PAUL LE PAGE
JOHN RENNOCKS
(Chair of Environmental,
(Chair of Audit and Risk
(retired 22 February 2023)
Social and Governance
Committee)
Committee)
Investment Adviser
Bluefield Partners LLP
6 New Street Square
London, EC4A 3BF
JAMES ARMSTRONG
GIOVANNI TERRANOVA
NEIL WOOD
Managing Partner
Managing Partner
Partner
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Administrator, Company Secretary & Designated Manager
Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited
Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques,
St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY
Independent Auditor
KPMG Channel Islands Limited
Glategny Court, Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1WR
Registrar
Computershare Investor Services (Guernsey) Limited*
13 Castle Street, St Helier
Jersey, JE1 1ES
Link Market Services (Guernsey) Limited **
Mont Crevelt House, Bulwer Avenue,
St Sampson, Guernsey, GY2 4LH
Sponsor, Broker & Financial Adviser
Numis Securities Limited
45 Gresham Street
London, EC2V 7BF
Legal Advisers to the Company (as to English law)
Norton Rose Fulbright LLP
3 More London Riverside
London, SE1 2AQ
Legal Advisers to the Company (as to Guernsey law)
Carey Olsen
PO Box 98, Carey House, Les Banques,
St Peter Port , Guernsey, GY1 4BZ
Principal Bankers
NatWest International plc
35 High Street, St Peter Port
Guernsey, GY1 4BE
*appointed 10 March 2023 **resigned 10 March 2023
Highlights
As at 30 June 2023 / 30 June 2022
Net Asset Value (NAV)
Dividend Target per Share
£854.2m £858.4m
8.40pps 8.16pps
NAV per Share
Actual Dividend Declared
139.70p 140.39p
8.60pps 8.20pps
Underlying
Underlying Earnings
Underlying Earnings
Earnings1
per share1
per share1
(pre amortisation of debt)
(pre amortisation of debt)
(post amortisation of debt)
£108.4m £66.8m
17.72p 12.04p
14.74p 9.54p
Total Shareholder
Total Return
Total return to
Return in year2
in year3
Shareholders since IPO
-2.03%14.55%
5.45% 28.16%
89.79% 92.45%
- Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.
- Total Shareholder Return is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the year. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.
- Total Return is based on the NAV movement and dividends paid in the year. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Environmental, Social
and Governance (ESG)
ESG KPIs
Over 836,231 MWh
Over 173,000 tonnes
Equivalent of 288,000
of renewable energy
of CO2e savings
homes powered with
generated.
achieved.
renewable energy.
(2022: 624,000 MWh)
(2022: 120,000)
(2022: 215,000)
ESG Highlights
- Enhanced ESG governance though policy adoption, quantitative reporting against a comprehensive set of ESG commitments and KPIs, and enhanced supply chain practices.
-
25 educational workshops delivered to local schools (2022: 0) and £253,000 paid to
community benefit funds (2022: £154,000).
- 30 Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) assesments conducted across the operational portfolio (2022: 0).
Construction and Development Pipeline
• 93 MW under construction
}
1.43 GW
• 595 MW approved
• 364 MW in planning
(956 MW Solar,
473 MW battery)
• 377 MW potential capacity
Results Summary
For the year ended
For the year ended
30 June 2023
30 June 2022
Total operating income
£49,069,809
£176,141,970
Total comprehensive income before tax
£46,793,621
£174,572,832
Total underlying earnings (pre amortisation of debt)1
£108,367,331
£66,750,110
Earnings per share (per page 54)
7.65p
34.91p
Underlying EPS available for distribution2
18.13p
11.92p
Total declared dividends per share for year
8.60p
8.20p
Earnings per share carried forward (See page 20)
9.53p
3.39p
NAV per share
139.70p
140.39p
Share price at 30 June
120.00p
131.00p
Total return3
5.45%
28.16%
Total Shareholder Return4
(2.03)%
14.55%
Total Shareholder Return since inception5
89.79%
92.45%
Dividends per share paid since inception
69.79p
61.45p
- Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.
- Underlying EPS is calculated using underlying earnings available for distribution divided by the average number of shares.
- Total return is based on NAV per share movement and dividends paid in the year.
- Total Shareholder Return is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the year.
- Total Shareholder Return since inception is based on share price movement and dividends paid since the IPO.
