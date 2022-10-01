Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Annual Report and Financial Statements

Total Return is based on the NAV movement and dividends paid in the year. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.

Total Shareholder Return is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the year. It is defined in the Alternative Performance Measure appendix.

Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. Further detail is provided on page

57% of revenues are indexed linked over life of the subsidies

Environmental, Social

and Governance (ESG)

ESG KPIs

Over 624,000,000 kWh of renewable energy generated

Over 120,000 tonnes of CO2e savings achieved

Equivalent of 215,000 homes powered with renewable energy

Over £154,000 paid to community benefit schemes

ESG Highlights

Developed a robust ESG strategy, including an ESG vision, commitments & KPIs

Published the Company's first TCFD disclosure

Aligning with Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR)

Forward Focus

Further investment into the Company's solar and battery development pipeline has increased it to a combined total of C.900MW

In July 2021, the Company completed its maiden wind investment, acquiring 109 small scale UK onshore wind turbines with the potential for future re-powering with larger turbines for an initial consideration of £63m.

