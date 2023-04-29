Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF EU Key Information Document 2022

Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Key Information Document

Purpose

This document provides you with key information about this investment product. It is not marketing material. The information is required by law to help you understand the nature, risks, costs, potential gains and losses of this product and to help you compare it with other products.

Product

Product: Bluefield Solar Income Fund - GBP Ordinary Shares

PRIIP Manufacturer: Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited

ISIN: GG00BB0RDB98

Website: www.bluefieldsif.com

Telephone number for more information: +44 (0) 1481 742 742

Document valid as at: 16/11/2022

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited is a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in Guernsey under the Law on 29 May 2013 with registered number 56708. Bluefield is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as a registered closed-ended collective investment scheme. For more information write to us at PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY.

You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

What is this product?

Type

The Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (the Fund, "we" or "us") is a closed-ended investment company. You can invest in the Fund by purchasing Ordinary Shares in the Fund (the Shares or product). The Fund will pool together the capital raised through the sale of the Shares to investors and use this to invest in a diversified basket of financial or other assets. The Fund is self-managed by the Board Of Directors (the Board), advised by Bluefield Partners LLP (Bluefield or Investment Adviser) and administered by Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited, who together control where investments are made.

By purchasing the Shares, you will be exposed to the value of the underlying investments of the Fund as well as market volatility. If the value of the underlying investments increases, the value of your Shares may increase, and you may also receive dividends. Conversely, if the value of the underlying investments decreases, you may make a loss, and the value of your Shares may decrease, and you may lose your initial investment.

Objective

The Fund seeks to provide investors with an attractive return, principally in the form of regular sterling income distributions, by being invested primarily in solar energy assets located in the UK. It also has the ability to invest a minority of its capital into wind, hydro and energy storage assets. The Fund, via its UK holding company, owns a large, diversified portfolio of operational solar energy assets, each located within the UK, with a focus on utility scale assets with high levels of regulated income. The Fund will continue to be, primarily, invested in long life UK solar energy infrastructure, alongside a minority exposure to other renewable energy assets (including non-subsidised assets) and energy storage assets. Such minority exposure will be limited to a maximum of 25 per cent. of the Fund's Gross Asset Value calculated at the time of investment. The Fund's portfolio is expected to generate attractive returns over a 25 year, or greater, asset life.

Intended retail investor

The Fund is not primarily targeted at retail investors. The Shares are intended for sophisticated investors and private clients who understand and are willing to assume the potential risk of capital loss and understand that there may be limited buyers for the underlying investments of the Fund and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear losses (which may equal the whole amount invested).

The Shares do not have a maturity or expiry date. There is no recommended holding period, but in order to make the product comparable to others a period of 5 years has been adopted in this document with performance scenarios illustrated below based on past price history, including reinvestment of the dividends that have been paid. You may be able to sell your Shares on the London Stock Exchange on any London business day between 8am and 4.30pm. Typically, at any given time on any given day, the price you pay to buy the Shares will be higher than the price at which you could sell them.