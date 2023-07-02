INVESTMENT ADVISER

Bluefield Partners LLP Bluefield Partners LLP was established in 2009 and is an investment adviser to companies and funds 6 New Street Square investing in renewable energy infrastructure. It has a proven record in the selection, acquisition and London, EC4A 3BF supervision of large-scale energy assets in the UK and Europe. T: +44 (0) 207 078 0020 The Bluefield team has been involved in over £6.5 billion renewable funds and/or transactions in both E: info@bluefieldllp.com the UK and Europe, including over £1 billion for BSIF in the UK since December 2011. W: www.bluefieldllp.com Bluefield Partners LLP has led the acquisitions of, and currently advises on, over 200 solar PV and wind Key Contact: assets in the UK and Europe that are agriculturally, commercially, or industrially situated. Based in its James Armstrong London office, it is supported by a dedicated and experienced team of investment, legal and portfolio Managing Partner executives. Bluefield Partners LLP was appointed Investment Adviser to Bluefield Solar in June 2013.

Sponsor, Broker & Financial Adviser Administrator & Company Secretary Public relations Numis Securities Limited Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited Buchanan 45 Gresham Street PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, 107 Cheapside London, EC2V 7BF Les Banques, St Peter Port, London, EC2V 6DN Guernsey GY1 4LY Contact: Contact: Contact: Tod Davis / David Benda Kevin Smith Henry Harrison-Topham / Henry Wilson T: +44 (0)207 260 1000 T: +44 (0)1481 742 742 T: +44 (0)207 466 5000 E: investmentcompaniesteam@numiscorp.com E: BluefieldTeam@ocorian.com E: BSIF@buchanan.uk.com

Registrar Receiving Agent & UK Transfer Agent Principal Bankers Link Market Services (Guernsey) Limited Link Asset Services Limited NatWest International plc Mont Crevelt House Corporate Actions 35 High Street Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson The Registry St Peter Port Guernsey, GY2 4LH 34 Beckenham Road Guernsey, GY1 4BE Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU HELPLINE: 0871 664 03000 +44 (0) 20 3219 8800 (OVERSEAS)

Company Financial Half-Year 31 December 2022 First interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023 23 January 2023 Announcement of Interim Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023 28 February 2023 Second interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023 May 2023 Company Financial Year End 30 June 2023 Third interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023 July 2023 Announcement of Annual Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023 September 2023 Fourth Interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023 September 2023

This Factsheet ('Factsheet') in relation to the Bluefield Solar Income Fund ('BSIF') has been prepared by BSIF and is being issued by Bluefield Partners LLP ('Bluefield'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority.

No Offer: This Factsheet is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Factsheet is not directed at, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. This Factsheet does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale, placement or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any interests in any fund and/or vehicle in any jurisdiction, including the United States, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction, including the United States.

Not Advice: The information contained in this Factsheet is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, investment, financial, legal, tax or other advice, and is not a recommendation, endorsement or representation as to the suitability of any investment. You should seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Past performance is not indicative of future results; no representation is being made that any investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past, or that significant losses will be avoided. Capital at Risk.

No Approval By Regulatory Authorities: The contents of this Factsheet have not been approved by any supervisory authority or securities commission in any jurisdiction.

PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY4www.bluefieldsif.com