BSIF FACTSHEET

As at 31 December 2022

KEY STATISTICS

Ordinary Shares Issued

611,452,217

Share price

136.00p

Market Capitalisation

£831m

NAV1

£870.7m

NAV per Ordinary Share1

142.4p

Premium/Discount to NAV

-4.49%

AIC ongoing charges2

(based on 31 December 2022 calculation)

1.04%

Leverage (as a percentage of GAV)1

38.0%

Target Dividend per Ordinary Share

8.40p p.a.

Dividend Yield (based on Target Dividend)

6.18% p.a

COMPANY INFORMATION

Listing

London Stock Exchange

Premium Segment

Index Inclusion

FTSE 250

Promotion to the FTSE 250 came into effect

at market close on 16 September 2022

SEDOL

BB0RDB9

ISIN

GG00BB0RDB98

Registered Number

56708

Ticker

BSIF.L

Dividend Payments

Quarterly

Financial Year End

30 June

Website

www.bluefieldsif.com

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chair

John Scott

Senior Independent Director

Michael Gibbons

Chair of Audit Committee

Paul Le Page

Director

Meriel Lenfestey

Director

Elizabeth Burne

Director (Retired 22 February 2023)

John Rennocks

  1. Based on the unaudited NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 December 2022
  2. The on-going charges ratio is calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") recommended methodology

INTRODUCTION

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited ("BSIF" or the "Company") focuses, primarily, on acquiring and managing UK-based renewable energy infrastructure assets to generate stable, long term dividends for its shareholders whilst furthering the

decarbonisation of the energy system.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Company's NAV as at 31 December 2022 was £870.7 million, or 142.4 pence per Ordinary Share, compared to the unaudited NAV of 144.6 pence per Ordinary Share ('pps') as at 30 September 2022. This equates to a movement of -2.2 pps, a NAV total return for the quarter of -1.5%. The principal factor behind this movement being the cost of the Electricity Generator Levy.
  • As at 31 December 2022, the Company had an operational portfolio of 812.6MW, which was made up of 754.3MW solar and 58.3MW onshore wind. This encompasses 129 solar PV projects (87 large-scale sites, 39 micro sites and 3 rooftop sites), 6 wind farms and 109 single stick wind turbines, spread across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
  • In December 2022 the Company completed the acquisition of a 46.4MWp operational solar portfolio from Fengate Asset Management. The enterprise value of the portfolio is £56.0 million, including the economic benefit of all cashflows from May 2022. The portfolio contains £27.3 million of long-term amortising debt provided by Macquarie Bank Limited. The portfolio consists of two ground mounted solar photovoltaic ('PV') plants, a 39.3MWp plant (Raventhorpe) located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire and a 7.1MWp facility (Roanhead) located in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. Both solar sites are accredited under the Renewable Obligation Certificate ('ROC') regime with a tariff of 1.4 ROCs.
  • As at 31 December 2022 the Company had 340MW of solar and 125MW of battery storage assets fully consented and in pre-construction. The projects have connection dates between 2023 and 2028. In addition, the first development to enter the construction phase was the Yelvertoft 49MW Solar PV project, which signed a fixed price EPC contract with Bouygues in September 2022 and is targeting operation in Q4 2023.

DIVIDENDS

  • On 23 January 2023 the Company announced its first interim dividend, for the financial year ending 30 June 2023, of 2.10pp, payable to Shareholders on the register as at 3 February 2023, with an associated ex-dividend date of 2 February 2023 and a payment date on or around 3 March 2023.
  • The Company is pleased to reaffirm its guidance of a full year dividend of not less than 8.40 pence per Ordinary Share for the financial year ending 30 June 2023 (2022: 8.20 pence). This is expected to be covered by earnings and to be post debt amortisation.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Company seeks to provide Shareholders with an attractive, sustainable return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by investing in a portfolio of large-scale UK based renewable energy infrastructure assets.

INVESTMENT POLICY AND STRATEGY SUMMARY

The Company invests in long life UK solar energy infrastructure, as well as having the ability to invest on a minority basis in other renewable energy assets (including non-subsidised assets) and energy storage assets. Such minority exposure will be limited to a maximum of 25 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value ("GAV") calculated at the time of investment.

No single asset (excluding any third party funding or debt financing in such asset) will represent, on acquisition, more than 25 per cent. of the prevailing net asset value ("NAV").

Total non-recourse financing within the portfolio will not exceed 50 per cent. of the prevailing GAV. Short term debt to facilitate the acquisition of investments (when taken together with the project finance noted above) will also be limited so as not to exceed 50 per cent. of GAV.

Please see the Company's website for the full investment policy.

Registered Office

PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY1 www.bluefieldsif.com

BSIF FACTSHEET 31 December 2022

ESG AND SUSTAINABILITY

The Company continues to make good progress with the implementation of its ESG strategy and has recently satisfied its Level 2 reporting requirements under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). In relation to this, a recent assessment determined that the Company's current portfolio is 100% aligned with the EU Taxonomy. During the interim period, the Company also adopted a Sustainable Investment Policy and established an ESG committee.

FIGURES BASED ON FORECASTED GENERATION DATA FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY 2022 - 30

JUNE 2023

GWh of renewable

Forecast annual CO2e

Houses powered with

energy generated

savings (tonnes)

renewable energy

>847

>163,000

>292,000

Other Counties

Wiltshire

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

11.9%

14.4%

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

Leicestershire 1.3%

Sussex 1.4%

Northern Ireland 1.6%

Gloucestershire 1.8%

Derbyshire 2.1%

Norfolk

Cambridgeshire 3.2%

13.1%

GEOGRAPHICAL

Somerset 4.6%

ANALYSIS

4.0 ROC

0.7%

Dorset 4.6%

FiT

2.0 ROC

Hampshire

7.6%

3.4%

9.1%

0.9 ROC 3.6%

Devon 5.2%

1 ROC 2.1%

1.6 ROC

13.1%

Lincolnshire

Oxfordshire

5.4%

7.6%

Cornwall

Kent

1.2 ROC

6.1%

6.6%

18.0%

SUBSIDY

SCHEME

TECHNOLOGY

CAPACITY (MWP)

STATUS

Solar PV

754.3

Operational

1.3 ROC

1.4 ROC

Onshore wind

58.3

Operational

8.9%

40.5%

Total

812.6

Note: Graph percentages are based on capacity

Registered Office

www.bluefieldsif.com

BSIF FACTSHEET 31 December 2022

OPERATIONAL

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

WIND TURBINE

WIND FARM

SOLAR PV

MICRO SITES

<5MWp

5 - 10MWp

10 - 45MWp

>45MWp

Registered Office

www.bluefieldsif.com

BSIF FACTSHEET 31 December 2022

INVESTMENT ADVISER

Bluefield Partners LLP

Bluefield Partners LLP was established in 2009 and is an investment adviser to companies and funds

6 New Street Square

investing in renewable energy infrastructure. It has a proven record in the selection, acquisition and

London, EC4A 3BF

supervision of large-scale energy assets in the UK and Europe.

T: +44 (0) 207 078 0020

The Bluefield team has been involved in over £6.5 billion renewable funds and/or transactions in both

E: info@bluefieldllp.com

the UK and Europe, including over £1 billion for BSIF in the UK since December 2011.

W: www.bluefieldllp.com

Bluefield Partners LLP has led the acquisitions of, and currently advises on, over 200 solar PV and wind

Key Contact:

assets in the UK and Europe that are agriculturally, commercially, or industrially situated. Based in its

James Armstrong

London office, it is supported by a dedicated and experienced team of investment, legal and portfolio

Managing Partner

executives. Bluefield Partners LLP was appointed Investment Adviser to Bluefield Solar in June 2013.

Sponsor, Broker & Financial Adviser

Administrator & Company Secretary

Public relations

Numis Securities Limited

Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited

Buchanan

45 Gresham Street

PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court,

107 Cheapside

London, EC2V 7BF

Les Banques, St Peter Port,

London, EC2V 6DN

Guernsey GY1 4LY

Contact:

Contact:

Contact:

Tod Davis / David Benda

Kevin Smith

Henry Harrison-Topham / Henry Wilson

T: +44 (0)207 260 1000

T: +44 (0)1481 742 742

T: +44 (0)207 466 5000

E: investmentcompaniesteam@numiscorp.com

E: BluefieldTeam@ocorian.com

E: BSIF@buchanan.uk.com

Registrar

Receiving Agent & UK Transfer Agent

Principal Bankers

Link Market Services (Guernsey) Limited

Link Asset Services Limited

NatWest International plc

Mont Crevelt House

Corporate Actions

35 High Street

Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson

The Registry

St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY2 4LH

34 Beckenham Road

Guernsey, GY1 4BE

Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU

HELPLINE:

0871 664 03000

+44 (0) 20 3219 8800 (OVERSEAS)

CORPORATE CALENDAR

Company Financial Half-Year

31 December 2022

First interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

23 January 2023

Announcement of Interim Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

28 February 2023

Second interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

May 2023

Company Financial Year End

30 June 2023

Third interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

July 2023

Announcement of Annual Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

September 2023

Fourth Interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

September 2023

DISCLAIMER

This Factsheet ('Factsheet') in relation to the Bluefield Solar Income Fund ('BSIF') has been prepared by BSIF and is being issued by Bluefield Partners LLP ('Bluefield'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority.

No Offer: This Factsheet is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Factsheet is not directed at, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. This Factsheet does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale, placement or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any interests in any fund and/or vehicle in any jurisdiction, including the United States, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction, including the United States.

Not Advice: The information contained in this Factsheet is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, investment, financial, legal, tax or other advice, and is not a recommendation, endorsement or representation as to the suitability of any investment. You should seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Past performance is not indicative of future results; no representation is being made that any investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past, or that significant losses will be avoided. Capital at Risk.

No Approval By Regulatory Authorities: The contents of this Factsheet have not been approved by any supervisory authority or securities commission in any jurisdiction.

Registered Office

www.bluefieldsif.com

