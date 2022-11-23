Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Factsheet June 2022

Based on the audited NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2022

INTRODUCTION

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited ("BSIF" or the "Company") focuses, primarily, on acquiring and managing UK-based renewable energy infrastructure assets to generate stable, long term dividends for its shareholders whilst furthering the decarbonisation of the energy system.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of 30 June 2022, the Company has an operational portfolio of 766.2MW, which is made up of 707.9MW solar and 58.3MW onshore wind. This encompasses 127 solar PV projects (85 large-scale sites, 39 micro sites and 3 rooftop sites), 6 wind farms and 109 single stick wind turbines, spread across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

large-scale sites, 39 micro sites and 3 rooftop sites), 6 wind farms and 109 single stick wind turbines, spread across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. On 11 May 2022 the Company announced the acquisition of a 93.2 megawatt ("MW") operational solar (64.9MW) and wind portfolio (28.3MW) from a UK based fund manager, for an equity consideration of £112.4m. The acquisition was initially financed using the Company's new and enlarged £100.0 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"), provided equally by RBSi and Santander UK, for maturity in May 2024 (with an option to extend to May 2025).

On 23 May 2022 the Company announced the acquisition of two standalone 40 MW battery storage projects from Green Hedge Energy UK Limited ('Green Hedge') for approximately £4.5 million. The acquisition represents the development rights, grid connection costs and the leasehold of land for the two projects, which are based in Derbyshire and Worcestershire. Both projects are fully consented, benefit from near-term grid connections and the construction of the projects is expected to commence in 2022.

near-term grid connections and the construction of the projects is expected to commence in 2022. On 1 June 2022 the Company announced the successful issue of 115,384,615 New Ordinary Shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately £150 million.

With momentum on the Company's development pipeline continued apace, planning consents being secured on c.100MW of solar projects whilst the wider total pipeline grew to c.900MW of solar and c.429MW of battery storage, the Company is exceptionally well placed in its ambition to sustain growth and give active support to the de-carbonisation of UK electricity and the UK Government's net- zero ambitions.

DIVIDENDS

The third interim dividend of 2.05 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2022 was announced post period end on 2 August 2022 with a pay date on or around 23 August 2022.

On 30 September 2022 the Company annouced a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2022 of 8.20pps, exceeding its target dividend of not less than 8.16pps, with a pay date on or around 4 November 2022 to Shareholders on the register on 14 October 2022.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Company seeks to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions by being invested primarily in solar energy assets located in the UK.

INVESTMENT POLICY AND STRATEGY SUMMARY

The Company invests in long life UK solar energy infrastructure, as well as having the ability to invest on a minority basis in other renewable energy assets (including non-subsidised assets) and energy storage assets. Such minority exposure will be limited to a maximum of 25 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value calculated at the time of investment.

No single asset (excluding any third party funding or debt financing in such asset) will represent, on acquisition, more than 25 per cent. of the prevailing net asset value ("NAV").

Total non-recourse financing within the portfolio will not exceed 50 per cent. of the prevailing gross asset value ("GAV"). Short term debt to facilitate the acquisition of investments (when taken together with the project finance noted above) will also be limited so as not to exceed 50 per cent. of GAV.

Please see the Company's website for the full investment policy.

Registered Office

PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY1 www.bluefieldsif.com