Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Factsheet June 2022
11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
BSIF FACTSHEET
As at 30 June 2022
KEY STATISTICS
Ordinary Shares Issued
611,452,217
Share price
131.00p
Market Capitalisation
£801m
NAV1
£858.4m
NAV per Ordinary Share1
140.39p
Premium/Discount to NAV
-6.69%
AIC ongoing charges2
(based on 31 December 2021 calculation)
1.02%
Leverage (as a percentage of GAV)1
35.0%
Target Dividend per Ordinary Share
8.16p p.a.
Dividend Yield (based on Target Dividend)
6.23% p.a
COMPANY INFORMATION
Listing:
London Stock Exchange
Premium Segment
Index Inclusion:
FTSE 250
Promotion to the FTSE 250 came into effect
at market close on 16 September 2022
SEDOL
BB0RDB9
ISIN
GG00BB0RDB98
Registered Number:
56708
Ticker:
BSIF.L
Dividend Payments:
Quarterly
Financial Year End:
30 June
Website:
www.bluefieldsif.com
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chair:
John Rennocks
Senior Independent Director:
John Scott
Chair of Audit Committee:
Paul Le Page
Director:
Meriel Lenfestey
Director:
Elizabeth Burne
Based on the audited NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2022
The on-going charges ratio is calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") recommended methology
INTRODUCTION
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited ("BSIF" or the "Company") focuses, primarily, on acquiring and managing UK-based renewable energy infrastructure assets to generate stable, long term dividends for its shareholders whilst furthering the decarbonisation of the energy system.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of 30 June 2022, the Company has an operational portfolio of 766.2MW, which is made up of 707.9MW solar and 58.3MW onshore wind. This encompasses 127 solar PV projects (85 large-scale sites, 39 micro sites and 3 rooftop sites), 6 wind farms and 109 single stick wind turbines, spread across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
On 11 May 2022 the Company announced the acquisition of a 93.2 megawatt ("MW") operational solar (64.9MW) and wind portfolio (28.3MW) from a UK based fund manager, for an equity consideration of £112.4m. The acquisition was initially financed using the Company's new and enlarged £100.0 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"), provided equally by RBSi and Santander UK, for maturity in May 2024 (with an option to extend to May 2025).
On 23 May 2022 the Company announced the acquisition of two standalone 40 MW battery storage projects from Green Hedge Energy UK Limited ('Green Hedge') for approximately £4.5 million. The acquisition represents the development rights, grid connection costs and the leasehold of land for the two projects, which are based in Derbyshire and Worcestershire. Both projects are fully consented, benefit from near-term grid connections and the construction of the projects is expected to commence in 2022.
On 1 June 2022 the Company announced the successful issue of 115,384,615 New Ordinary Shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately £150 million.
With momentum on the Company's development pipeline continued apace, planning consents being secured on c.100MW of solar projects whilst the wider total pipeline grew to c.900MW of solar and c.429MW of battery storage, the Company is exceptionally well placed in its ambition to sustain growth and give active support to the de-carbonisation of UK electricity and the UK Government's net- zero ambitions.
DIVIDENDS
The third interim dividend of 2.05 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2022 was announced post period end on 2 August 2022 with a pay date on or around 23 August 2022.
On 30 September 2022 the Company annouced a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2022 of 8.20pps, exceeding its target dividend of not less than 8.16pps, with a pay date on or around 4 November 2022 to Shareholders on the register on 14 October 2022.
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE
The Company seeks to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions by being invested primarily in solar energy assets located in the UK.
INVESTMENT POLICY AND STRATEGY SUMMARY
The Company invests in long life UK solar energy infrastructure, as well as having the ability to invest on a minority basis in other renewable energy assets (including non-subsidised assets) and energy storage assets. Such minority exposure will be limited to a maximum of 25 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value calculated at the time of investment.
No single asset (excluding any third party funding or debt financing in such asset) will represent, on acquisition, more than 25 per cent. of the prevailing net asset value ("NAV").
Total non-recourse financing within the portfolio will not exceed 50 per cent. of the prevailing gross asset value ("GAV"). Short term debt to facilitate the acquisition of investments (when taken together with the project finance noted above) will also be limited so as not to exceed 50 per cent. of GAV.
Please see the Company's website for the full investment policy.
BSIF FACTSHEET 30 June 2022
ESG AND SUSTAINABILITY
The Company presented its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy in the June 2022 Annual Report, encompassing the Company's purpose of 'Renewable Energy, Delivered Responsibly'. The Company has refreshed its materiality assessment, engaged stakeholders to identify priority ESG topics, established its key pillars and articulated its ESG ambition. To enable our shareholders to feel confident that ESG issues are being well managed, and opportunities grasped, ESG performance will be reported annually against a set of commitments and KPIs.
ACTUAL FIGURES BASED ON FORECASTED GENERATION DATA FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY 2021 - 30 JUNE 2022
kWh of renewable
Forecast annual CO2e
Houses powered with
energy generated
savings (tonnes)
renewable energy
>624,000,000
>120,000
>215,000
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
Other Counties
Wiltshire
12.3%
TECHNOLOGY
CAPACITY (MWP)
STATUS
15.3%
Solar PV
707.9
Operational
Leicestershire 1.4%
Onshore wind
58.3
Operational
Sussex 1.5%
Northern Ireland 1.7%
Total
766.2
Gloucestershire 1.9%
Derbyshire 2.2%
Cambridgeshire 3.4%
GEOGRAPHICAL
Norfolk
13.9%
4.0 ROC
Somerset 4.8%
ANALYSIS
0.8%
FiT
2.0 ROC
8.0%
3.7%
Dorset 4.9%
0.9 ROC 3.8%
1.6 ROC
Hampshire
1 ROC 2.2%
9.6%
16.1%
Devon
5.5%
Cornwall
Oxfordshire
1.2 ROC
SUBSIDY
Kent
8.1%
6.5%
19.0%
7.0%
SCHEME
Wind
7.6%
1.3 ROC
1.4 ROC
9.5%
36.9%
TECHNOLOGY TYPE BY MW
Solar PV
92.4%
OPERATIONAL
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
WIND TURBINE
WIND FARM
SOLAR PV <5MWp
SOLAR PV 5 - 10MWp
SOLAR PV 10 - 45MWp
SOLAR PV >45MWp
SOLAR PV MICRO SITES
INVESTMENT ADVISER
Bluefield Partners LLP
Bluefield Partners LLP was established in 2009 and is an investment adviser to companies and funds
6 New Street Square
investing in renewable energy infrastructure. It has a proven record in the selection, acquisition and
London, EC4A 3BF
supervision of large-scale energy assets in the UK and Europe.
T: +44 (0) 207 078 0020
The Bluefield team has been involved in over £6 billion renewable funds and/or transactions in both
E: info@bluefieldllp.com
the UK and Europe, including over £1 billion for BSIF in the UK since December 2011.
W: www.bluefieldllp.com
Bluefield Partners LLP has led the acquisitions of, and currently advises on, over 200 solar PV and wind
Key Contact:
assets in the UK and Europe that are agriculturally, commercially, or industrially situated. Based in its
James Armstrong
London office, it is supported by a dedicated and experienced team of investment, legal and portfolio
Managing Partner
executives. Bluefield Partners LLP was appointed Investment Adviser to Bluefield Solar in June 2013.
CORPORATE CALENDAR
Company Financial Half-Year
31 December 2022
First interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
January 2023
Announcement of Interim Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
February 2023
Second interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
May 2023
Company Financial Year End
30 June 2023
Third interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
July 2023
Announcement of Annual Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
September 2023
Fourth Interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
September 2023
