  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BSIF   GG00BB0RDB98

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(BSIF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:03 2022-11-23 am EST
138.21 GBX   +0.15%
Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Factsheet September 2022
PU
Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Factsheet June 2022
PU
UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Factsheet June 2022

11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST

11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
BSIF FACTSHEET

As at 30 June 2022

KEY STATISTICS

Ordinary Shares Issued

611,452,217

Share price

131.00p

Market Capitalisation

£801m

NAV1

£858.4m

NAV per Ordinary Share1

140.39p

Premium/Discount to NAV

-6.69%

AIC ongoing charges2

(based on 31 December 2021 calculation)

1.02%

Leverage (as a percentage of GAV)1

35.0%

Target Dividend per Ordinary Share

8.16p p.a.

Dividend Yield (based on Target Dividend)

6.23% p.a

COMPANY INFORMATION

Listing:

London Stock Exchange

Premium Segment

Index Inclusion:

FTSE 250

Promotion to the FTSE 250 came into effect

at market close on 16 September 2022

SEDOL

BB0RDB9

ISIN

GG00BB0RDB98

Registered Number:

56708

Ticker:

BSIF.L

Dividend Payments:

Quarterly

Financial Year End:

30 June

Website:

www.bluefieldsif.com

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chair:

John Rennocks

Senior Independent Director:

John Scott

Chair of Audit Committee:

Paul Le Page

Director:

Meriel Lenfestey

Director:

Elizabeth Burne

  1. Based on the audited NAV per Ordinary Share as at 30 June 2022
  2. The on-going charges ratio is calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") recommended methology

INTRODUCTION

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited ("BSIF" or the "Company") focuses, primarily, on acquiring and managing UK-based renewable energy infrastructure assets to generate stable, long term dividends for its shareholders whilst furthering the decarbonisation of the energy system.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • As of 30 June 2022, the Company has an operational portfolio of 766.2MW, which is made up of 707.9MW solar and 58.3MW onshore wind. This encompasses 127 solar PV projects (85 large-scale sites, 39 micro sites and 3 rooftop sites), 6 wind farms and 109 single stick wind turbines, spread across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
  • On 11 May 2022 the Company announced the acquisition of a 93.2 megawatt ("MW") operational solar (64.9MW) and wind portfolio (28.3MW) from a UK based fund manager, for an equity consideration of £112.4m. The acquisition was initially financed using the Company's new and enlarged £100.0 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"), provided equally by RBSi and Santander UK, for maturity in May 2024 (with an option to extend to May 2025).
  • On 23 May 2022 the Company announced the acquisition of two standalone 40 MW battery storage projects from Green Hedge Energy UK Limited ('Green Hedge') for approximately £4.5 million. The acquisition represents the development rights, grid connection costs and the leasehold of land for the two projects, which are based in Derbyshire and Worcestershire. Both projects are fully consented, benefit from near-term grid connections and the construction of the projects is expected to commence in 2022.
  • On 1 June 2022 the Company announced the successful issue of 115,384,615 New Ordinary Shares, raising gross proceeds of approximately £150 million.
  • With momentum on the Company's development pipeline continued apace, planning consents being secured on c.100MW of solar projects whilst the wider total pipeline grew to c.900MW of solar and c.429MW of battery storage, the Company is exceptionally well placed in its ambition to sustain growth and give active support to the de-carbonisation of UK electricity and the UK Government's net- zero ambitions.

DIVIDENDS

  • The third interim dividend of 2.05 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ended 30 June 2022 was announced post period end on 2 August 2022 with a pay date on or around 23 August 2022.
  • On 30 September 2022 the Company annouced a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2022 of 8.20pps, exceeding its target dividend of not less than 8.16pps, with a pay date on or around 4 November 2022 to Shareholders on the register on 14 October 2022.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Company seeks to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions by being invested primarily in solar energy assets located in the UK.

INVESTMENT POLICY AND STRATEGY SUMMARY

The Company invests in long life UK solar energy infrastructure, as well as having the ability to invest on a minority basis in other renewable energy assets (including non-subsidised assets) and energy storage assets. Such minority exposure will be limited to a maximum of 25 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value calculated at the time of investment.

No single asset (excluding any third party funding or debt financing in such asset) will represent, on acquisition, more than 25 per cent. of the prevailing net asset value ("NAV").

Total non-recourse financing within the portfolio will not exceed 50 per cent. of the prevailing gross asset value ("GAV"). Short term debt to facilitate the acquisition of investments (when taken together with the project finance noted above) will also be limited so as not to exceed 50 per cent. of GAV.

Please see the Company's website for the full investment policy.

Registered Office

PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY1 www.bluefieldsif.com

BSIF FACTSHEET 30 June 2022

ESG AND SUSTAINABILITY

The Company presented its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy in the June 2022 Annual Report, encompassing the Company's purpose of 'Renewable Energy, Delivered Responsibly'. The Company has refreshed its materiality assessment, engaged stakeholders to identify priority ESG topics, established its key pillars and articulated its ESG ambition. To enable our shareholders to feel confident that ESG issues are being well managed, and opportunities grasped, ESG performance will be reported annually against a set of commitments and KPIs.

ACTUAL FIGURES BASED ON FORECASTED GENERATION DATA FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY 2021 - 30 JUNE 2022

kWh of renewable

Forecast annual CO2e

Houses powered with

energy generated

savings (tonnes)

renewable energy

>624,000,000

>120,000

>215,000

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

Other Counties

Wiltshire

12.3%

TECHNOLOGY

CAPACITY (MWP)

STATUS

15.3%

Solar PV

707.9

Operational

Leicestershire 1.4%

Onshore wind

58.3

Operational

Sussex 1.5%

Northern Ireland 1.7%

Total

766.2

Gloucestershire 1.9%

Derbyshire 2.2%

Cambridgeshire 3.4%

GEOGRAPHICAL

Norfolk

13.9%

4.0 ROC

Somerset 4.8%

ANALYSIS

0.8%

FiT

2.0 ROC

8.0%

3.7%

Dorset 4.9%

0.9 ROC 3.8%

1.6 ROC

Hampshire

1 ROC 2.2%

9.6%

16.1%

Devon

5.5%

Cornwall

Oxfordshire

1.2 ROC

SUBSIDY

Kent

8.1%

6.5%

19.0%

7.0%

SCHEME

Wind

7.6%

1.3 ROC

1.4 ROC

9.5%

36.9%

TECHNOLOGY TYPE BY MW

Solar PV

92.4%

Registered Office

PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY2 www.bluefieldsif.com

BSIF FACTSHEET 30 June 2022

OPERATIONAL

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

WIND TURBINE

WIND FARM

SOLAR PV <5MWp

SOLAR PV 5 - 10MWp

SOLAR PV 10 - 45MWp

SOLAR PV >45MWp

SOLAR PV MICRO SITES

Registered Office

PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY3 www.bluefieldsif.com

BSIF FACTSHEET 30 June 2022

INVESTMENT ADVISER

Bluefield Partners LLP

Bluefield Partners LLP was established in 2009 and is an investment adviser to companies and funds

6 New Street Square

investing in renewable energy infrastructure. It has a proven record in the selection, acquisition and

London, EC4A 3BF

supervision of large-scale energy assets in the UK and Europe.

T: +44 (0) 207 078 0020

The Bluefield team has been involved in over £6 billion renewable funds and/or transactions in both

E: info@bluefieldllp.com

the UK and Europe, including over £1 billion for BSIF in the UK since December 2011.

W: www.bluefieldllp.com

Bluefield Partners LLP has led the acquisitions of, and currently advises on, over 200 solar PV and wind

Key Contact:

assets in the UK and Europe that are agriculturally, commercially, or industrially situated. Based in its

James Armstrong

London office, it is supported by a dedicated and experienced team of investment, legal and portfolio

Managing Partner

executives. Bluefield Partners LLP was appointed Investment Adviser to Bluefield Solar in June 2013.

Sponsor, Broker & Financial Adviser

Administrator & Company Secretary

Public relations

Numis Securities Limited

Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited

Buchanan

45 Gresham Street

PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court,

107 Cheapside

London, EC2V 7BF

Les Banques, St Peter Port,

London, EC2V 6DN

Guernsey GY1 4LY

Contact:

Contact:

Contact:

Tod Davis / David Benda

Kevin Smith

Henry Harrison-Topham/Henry Wilson

T: +44 (0)207 260 1000

T: +44 (0)1481 742 742

T: +44 (0)207 466 5000

E: investmentcompaniesteam@numiscorp.com

E: BluefieldTeam@ocorian.com

E: BSIF@buchanan.uk.com

Registrar

Receiving Agent & UK Transfer Agent

Principal Bankers

Link Market Services (Guernsey) Limited

Link Asset Services Limited

NatWest International plc

Mont Crevelt House

Corporate Actions

35 High Street

Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson

The Registry

St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY2 4LH

34 Beckenham Road

Guernsey, GY1 4BE

Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU

HELPLINE:

0871 664 03000

+44 (0) 20 3219 8800 (OVERSEAS)

CORPORATE CALENDAR

Company Financial Half-Year

31 December 2022

First interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

January 2023

Announcement of Interim Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

February 2023

Second interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

May 2023

Company Financial Year End

30 June 2023

Third interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

July 2023

Announcement of Annual Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

September 2023

Fourth Interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023

September 2023

DISCLAIMER

This document, which has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, the Directors of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (the "Company"), has been approved for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Bluefield Partners LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

This document has not been verified and is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment, is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. This document is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any Member State of the EEA (other than the United Kingdom). The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. Furthermore, the target dividend referred to in this announcement is a target only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that these targets can or will be met and it should not be seen as an indication of the Company's expected or actual results or returns.

Registered Office

PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY4

www.bluefieldsif.com

Disclaimer

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 11:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 176 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2022 175 M 207 M 207 M
Net cash 2022 1,62 M 1,92 M 1,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,75x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 844 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,38
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Leonard Rennocks Non-Executive Chairman
John Philip Henry S. Scott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Hillary Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Meriel Catherine Lenfestey Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Burne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED11.02%1 002
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.55%10 137
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-6.26%5 555
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-4.76%4 056
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.53%3 860
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.71%3 287