BSIF FACTSHEET
As at 31 March 2023
KEY STATISTICS
Ordinary Shares Issued
611,452,217
Share price
139.00p
Market Capitalisation
£850m
NAV1
£850.2m
NAV per Ordinary Share1
139.05p
Premium/Discount to NAV
-0.04%
AIC ongoing charges2
(based on 31 December 2022 calculation)
1.04%
Leverage (as a percentage of GAV)1
40.0%
Target Dividend per Ordinary Share (not less than)
8.40p p.a.
Dividend Yield (based on target dividend)
6.04% p.a
COMPANY INFORMATION
Listing
London Stock Exchange
Premium Segment
Index Inclusion
FTSE 250
SEDOL
BB0RDB9
ISIN
GG00BB0RDB98
Registered Number
56708
Ticker
BSIF.L
Dividend Payments
Quarterly
Financial Year End
30 June
Website
www.bluefieldsif.com
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chair
John Scott
Senior Independent Director
Michael Gibbons
Chair of Audit Committee
Paul Le Page
Director
Meriel Lenfestey
Director
Elizabeth Burne
- Based on the unaudited NAV per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2023
- The on-going charges ratio is calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") recommended methodology
INTRODUCTION
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited ("BSIF" or the "Company") focuses, primarily, on acquiring and managing UK-based renewable energy infrastructure assets to generate stable, long term dividends for its shareholders whilst furthering the
decarbonisation of the energy system.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- The Company's NAV as at 31 March 2023 was £850.2 million, or 139.05 pence per Ordinary Share ('pps'), compared to the unaudited NAV of 142.40 pence per Ordinary Share ('pps') as at 31 December 2022.
- As at 31 March 2023, the Company had an operational portfolio of 812.6MW, which was made up of 754.3MW solar and 58.3MW onshore wind. This encompasses 129 solar PV projects (87 large-scale sites, 39 micro sites and 3 rooftop sites), 6 wind farms and 109 single stick wind turbines, spread across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
- As at 31 March 2023 the Company had 390MW of solar and 125MW of battery storage assets fully consented and in construction or pre-construction. The projects have connection dates between 2023 and 2028. The first development to enter the construction phase is Yelvertoft, the Company's 48MW CfD-backed solar PV project in Northamptonshire, which is targeting operation in Q4 2023. In addition, Mauxhall Farm, a co-located 44MW solar PV and 25MW battery project, has signed an EPC contract for the solar construction and is targeting connection in Q2 2024. The battery construction is expected to follow shortly after the solar is built.
- On 2 May 2023, the Company announced the successful re-financing of its £110 million three- year term loan with NatWest. The original loan, 75% hedged with a swap at circa 0.35% over a notional 18-year period, had a maturity of September 2023 and has been increased to £130 million and extended in maturity to December 2039. The additional debt of £20 million is being used to provide financing for the construction of Yelvertoft. Hedging has been put in place for the tenor of the loan on £110 million, at an effective all-in cost of circa 2.7% (being margin and swap rate).
DIVIDENDS
- On 11 May 2023 the Company announced its second interim dividend, for the financial year ending 30 June 2023, of 2.10pp, payable to Shareholders on the register as at 19 May 2023, with an associated ex-dividend date of 18 May 2023 and a payment date on or around 12 June 2023.
- The Company is pleased to reaffirm its guidance of a full year dividend of not less than 8.40 pence per Ordinary Share for the financial year ending 30 June 2023 (2022: 8.20 pence). This is expected to be covered by earnings and to be post debt amortisation.
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE
The Company seeks to provide Shareholders with an attractive, sustainable return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by investing in a portfolio of large-scale UK based renewable energy infrastructure assets.
INVESTMENT POLICY AND STRATEGY SUMMARY
The Company invests in long life UK solar energy infrastructure, as well as having the ability to invest on a minority basis in other renewable energy assets (including non-subsidised assets) and energy storage assets. Such minority exposure will be limited to a maximum of 25 per cent. of the Company's Gross Asset Value ("GAV") calculated at the time of investment.
No single asset (excluding any third party funding or debt financing in such asset) will represent, on acquisition, more than 25 per cent. of the prevailing net asset value ("NAV").
Total non-recourse financing within the portfolio will not exceed 50 per cent. of the prevailing GAV. Short term debt to facilitate the acquisition of investments (when taken together with the project finance noted above) will also be limited so as not to exceed 50 per cent. of GAV.
Please see the Company's website for the full investment policy.
Registered Office
PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY1www.bluefieldsif.com
BSIF FACTSHEET 31 March 2023
ESG AND SUSTAINABILITY
The Company continues to make good progress with the implementation of its ESG strategy and has recently satisfied its Level 2 reporting requirements under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). In relation to this, a recent assessment determined that the Company's current portfolio is 100% aligned with the EU Taxonomy. During the interim period, the Company also adopted a Sustainable Investment Policy and established an ESG committee.
FIGURES BASED ON FORECASTED GENERATION DATA FOR THE PERIOD 1 JULY 2022 - 30 JUNE 2023
GWh of renewable
Forecast annual CO2e
Houses powered with
energy generated
savings (tonnes)
renewable energy
>847
>163,000
>292,000
OPERATIONAL
Other Counties
Wiltshire
11.9%
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
14.4%
Leicestershire 1.3%
AS AT 31 MARCH 2023
Sussex 1.4%
Northern Ireland 1.6%
Gloucestershire 1.8%
Derbyshire 2.1%
Norfolk
Cambridgeshire 3.2%
13.1%
GEOGRAPHICAL
Somerset 4.6%
ANALYSIS
4.0 ROC
0.7%
Dorset 4.6%
FiT
2.0 ROC
Hampshire
7.6%
3.4%
9.1%
0.9 ROC 3.6%
Devon 5.2%
1 ROC 2.1%
1.6 ROC
15.2%
Lincolnshire
Oxfordshire
5.4%
7.6%
Cornwall
Kent
1.2 ROC
6.1%
6.6%
18.0%
SUBSIDY
SCHEME
TECHNOLOGY
CAPACITY (MWP)
STATUS
Solar PV
754.3
Operational
1.3 ROC
1.4 ROC
Onshore wind
58.3
Operational
8.9%
40.5%
Total
812.6
Note: Graph percentages are based on capacity
Registered Office
PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY2www.bluefieldsif.com
BSIF FACTSHEET 31 March 2023
OPERATIONAL
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
AS AT 31 MARCH 2023
WIND TURBINE
WIND FARM
SOLAR PV
MICRO SITES
<5MWp
5 - 10MWp
10 - 45MWp
>45MWp
Registered Office
PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY3www.bluefieldsif.com
BSIF FACTSHEET 31 March 2023
INVESTMENT ADVISER
Bluefield Partners LLP
Bluefield Partners LLP was established in 2009 and is an investment adviser to companies and funds
6 New Street Square
investing in renewable energy infrastructure. It has a proven record in the selection, acquisition and
London, EC4A 3BF
supervision of large-scale energy assets in the UK and Europe.
T: +44 (0) 207 078 0020
The Bluefield team has been involved in over £6.5 billion renewable funds and/or transactions in both
E: info@bluefieldllp.com
the UK and Europe, including over £1 billion for BSIF in the UK since December 2011.
W: www.bluefieldllp.com
Bluefield Partners LLP has led the acquisitions of, and currently advises on, over 200 solar PV and wind
Key Contact:
assets in the UK and Europe that are agriculturally, commercially, or industrially situated. Based in its
James Armstrong
London office, it is supported by a dedicated and experienced team of investment, legal and portfolio
Managing Partner
executives. Bluefield Partners LLP was appointed Investment Adviser to Bluefield Solar in June 2013.
Sponsor, Broker & Financial Adviser
Administrator & Company Secretary
Public relations
Numis Securities Limited
Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited
Buchanan
45 Gresham Street
PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court,
107 Cheapside
London, EC2V 7BF
Les Banques, St Peter Port,
London, EC2V 6DN
Guernsey GY1 4LY
Contact:
Contact:
Contact:
Tod Davis / David Benda
Kevin Smith
Henry Harrison-Topham / Henry Wilson
T: +44 (0)207 260 1000
T: +44 (0)1481 742 742
T: +44 (0)207 466 5000
E: investmentcompaniesteam@numiscorp.com
E: BluefieldTeam@ocorian.com
E: BSIF@buchanan.uk.com
Registrar
Receiving Agent & UK Transfer Agent
Principal Bankers
Computershare Investor Services
Link Asset Services Limited
NatWest International plc
(Guernsey) Limited
Corporate Actions
35 High Street
c/o 13 Castle Street
The Registry
St Peter Port
St Helier
34 Beckenham Road
Guernsey, GY1 4BE
Jersey, JE1 1ES
Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU
HELPLINE:
Telephone: +44 (0) 1534 281 800
http://www.computershareoffshore.com/
CORPORATE CALENDAR
Second interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
11 May 2023
Company Financial Year End
30 June 2023
Third interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
July 2023
Announcement of Annual Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
September 2023
Fourth Interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
September 2023
Company Financial Half-Year
31 December 2023
First interim dividend to be declared in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
January 2024
Announcement of Interim Results in respect to the financial year ending 30 June 2023
February 2024
DISCLAIMER
This Factsheet ('Factsheet') in relation to the Bluefield Solar Income Fund ('BSIF') has been prepared by BSIF and is being issued by Bluefield Partners LLP ('Bluefield'), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority.
No Offer: This Factsheet is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Factsheet is not directed at, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. This Factsheet does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale, placement or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any interests in any fund and/or vehicle in any jurisdiction, including the United States, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction, including the United States.
Not Advice: The information contained in this Factsheet is not intended to be, and should not be construed as, investment, financial, legal, tax or other advice, and is not a recommendation, endorsement or representation as to the suitability of any investment. You should seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision.
Past performance is not indicative of future results; no representation is being made that any investment will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those achieved in the past, or that significant losses will be avoided. Capital at Risk.
No Approval By Regulatory Authorities: The contents of this Factsheet have not been approved by any supervisory authority or securities commission in any jurisdiction.
Registered Office
PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY4www.bluefieldsif.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited published this content on 16 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2023 23:12:06 UTC.