  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSIF   GG00BB0RDB98

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(BSIF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06/06 10:32:27 am EDT
131.98 GBX   +0.75%
10:32aBLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : BSIF NMPI Statement – March 2014
PU
06/01Bluefield Solar Income Fund Raises $189 Million to Pay Down Revolving Credit Facility
MT
05/26BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND : 93MW Acquisition and Fundraise May 2022 Updated Information
PU
Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF NMPI Statement – March 2014

06/06/2022 | 10:32am EDT
11 March 2014

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

Statement regarding Non-Mainstream Pooled Investment Products

The Board of the Company notes the rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") on the promotion of non-mainstream pooled investments, effective from 1 January 2014.

The Board has received appropriate legal advice which confirms that the Company's shares will qualify as an 'excluded security' under these new rules and will therefore be excluded from the FCA's restrictions which apply to non-mainstream investment products.

The Company is advised that its shares are excluded from the FCA's restrictions which apply to non- mainstream investment products principally because the Company has conducted its affairs in such a manner that it would have qualified for approval by HMRC as an investment trust had it been resident in the UK. The Company intends to conduct its affairs so that this remains the case for the foreseeable future.

For further enquiries please contact:

James Armstrong / Mike Rand / Giovanni Terranova

Bluefield Partners LLP - Company Investment Adviser

Tel: +44 (0)20 7078 0020

Tod Davis / David Benda / Jamie Lillywhite

Numis Securities Limited - Company Broker

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nick Bastin / Liam Clark / Giles Abbott

Capital MSL, Financial Communications

Tel: +44 (0)20 7307 5330

Kevin Smith

Heritage International Fund Managers Limited - Company Secretary & Administrator

Tel: +44 (0)1481716000

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (the "Company" or "BSIF")

BSIF is a Guernsey-registered investment company focusing on large scale agricultural and industrial solar assets. The Company raised gross proceeds of £130 million in July 2013 through an initial public offering ("IPO") of shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It raised further capital via a tap issue in February 2014.

The Company seeks to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of semi-annual income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of solar energy assets, each

located within the UK, with a focus on utility scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and/or commercial sites.

About Bluefield Partners LLP ("Bluefield")

Bluefield was established in 2009 as a specialist investor into solar energy. Bluefield's team has a proven track record in the selection, acquisition and management of large scale energy and infrastructure assets in the UK and Europe.

The managing partners have been involved in over GBP350m of solar photovoltaic ("PV") funds and/or transactions in both the UK and Europe since 2008, including over GBP170m in the UK since December 2011. Bluefield has led the acquisitions, and currently advises, on over 50 UK based solar assets.

Bluefield was appointed Investment Adviser to the Company in June 2013.

The managing partners have been involved in over £355m of solar photovoltaic ("PV") fund and/or transactions in both the UK and Europe since 2008, including over £170m in the UK since December 2011.

Bluefield was appointed the investment adviser to the Company in June 2013.

Website: www.bluefieldllp.com

Disclaimer

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25,9 M 32,4 M 32,4 M
Net income 2021 24,5 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net cash 2021 0,78 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 6,59%
Capitalization 801 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,31
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Leonard Rennocks Non-Executive Chairman
John Philip Henry S. Scott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Hillary Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Meriel Catherine Lenfestey Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Burne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED5.39%1 002
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.83%9 624
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.06%6 129
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 596
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.57%4 254
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.49%4 107