Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF NMPI Statement – March 2014

11 March 2014

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

Statement regarding Non-Mainstream Pooled Investment Products

The Board of the Company notes the rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") on the promotion of non-mainstream pooled investments, effective from 1 January 2014.

The Board has received appropriate legal advice which confirms that the Company's shares will qualify as an 'excluded security' under these new rules and will therefore be excluded from the FCA's restrictions which apply to non-mainstream investment products.

The Company is advised that its shares are excluded from the FCA's restrictions which apply to non- mainstream investment products principally because the Company has conducted its affairs in such a manner that it would have qualified for approval by HMRC as an investment trust had it been resident in the UK. The Company intends to conduct its affairs so that this remains the case for the foreseeable future.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (the "Company" or "BSIF")

BSIF is a Guernsey-registered investment company focusing on large scale agricultural and industrial solar assets. The Company raised gross proceeds of £130 million in July 2013 through an initial public offering ("IPO") of shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It raised further capital via a tap issue in February 2014.

The Company seeks to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of semi-annual income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of solar energy assets, each