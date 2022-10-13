Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSIF   GG00BB0RDB98

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(BSIF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
118.34 GBX   +0.36%
03:32aBluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Numis Renewable Energy Conference October 2022
PU
10/07Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited Appoints Michael Gibbons as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
10/01Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Annual Report and Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Numis Renewable Energy Conference October 2022

10/13/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NUMIS RENEWABLE

ENERGY CONFERENCE

James Armstrong

Bluefield Partners LLP

POWER PRICES

1

HIGHLY PREDICTABLE

Solar Irradiation

PV Modules

Electricity in DC

Inverter

Electricity in AC

Transformer

Long-termOff-taker

FY 2021/22 1

c. £78.09

c. 1,224

643

79.4%

c. 625,000

MWh

2

ROC/FiT Tariff

kWh/m2

MWp

Performance

MWh

c. £53.36

Solar Irradiation

Installed Capacity

Total output

Ratio

MWh

PPA Tariffs

Power revenues based on PPAs fixed contracts

ROC/FiT tariffs fixed on commissioning for 20-25 years

2

  1. All figures are indicative and based on 643MWp solar capacity in BSIF's portfolio.
  2. Excluding grid outages and significant periods of constraint or curtailment that were outside the Company's control (for example, DNO-led outages and curtailments).

MAXIMISES REVENUE CAPTURE

Debt

Bluefield Solar Income

Fund Ltd

UK Hold Co

Equity

SPV

SPV

SPV

Driving value

3

POWER SALES OPTIMISATION FOR STABLE INCOME

Power sales strategy smooths out the volatility in electricity

BSIF Average price (as at 30 Jun 2022)2

markets

£114.50/MWh

PPAs fixed for typically 12m-36m

BSIF Average fixed price Jan 2023-Jul 243

c. 200MW available to fix in H1 2023

£209MW/h

350

300

250

Fixes based

on 208MW

200

150

100

50

0

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Forecasted blended power prices

BSIF Average fixed price (as at 30/6/22)

BSIF Average fixed price (post 30/6/22)

4

  1. Blended Power Price curve based on three leading forecasters. BSIF average fixed prices based on 750MW as at 30/06/2022. BSIF average fixed prices based on 208MW post 30/06/22.
  2. Based on wind and solar assets and includes fixed and floating contracts 3.Based on 270MWp fixed since January 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 07:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
03:32aBluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Numis Renewable Energy Conference October 2022
PU
10/07Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited Appoints Michael Gibbons as Independent Non-Executi..
CI
10/01Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Annual Report and Financial Statements
PU
10/01Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022
PU
09/30Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Article 23 Disclosure
PU
09/30Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF ESG Policy
PU
09/30Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Biodiversity
PU
09/30Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Annual Results Presentation 2022
PU
09/30Transcript : Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 30,..
CI
09/30Bluefield Solar Income Fund FY22 Profit Climbs; Dividend Raised
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 176 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2022 175 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2022 1,62 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,75x
Yield 2022 6,26%
Capitalization 734 M 813 M 813 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Leonard Rennocks Non-Executive Chairman
John Philip Henry S. Scott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Hillary Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Meriel Catherine Lenfestey Independent Non-Executive Director
Elizabeth Burne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED-3.46%813
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-18.07%8 754
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-16.05%4 987
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-16.01%3 320
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-18.23%3 281
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-11.31%3 260