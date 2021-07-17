Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Publication of Prospectus 07/17/2021 | 07:03pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take or the contents of this document, you are recommended to seek your own independent ﬁnancial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank, solicitor, accountant, or other appropriate independent ﬁnancial adviser, who is authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the FSMA) if you are in the United Kingdom, or from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser if you are in a territory outside the United Kingdom. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your holding of Ordinary Shares in Blueﬁeld Solar Income Fund Limited (the Company), please send this document (but not the personalised Open Offer Application Form and/or Form of Proxy), as soon as possible, to the purchaser or transferee, or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold any part of your holding of Ordinary Shares in the Company, please contact your stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected immediately. A copy of this document, which comprises a prospectus and circular relating to the Company in connection with the issue of New Ordinary Shares in the Company, has been prepared in accordance with the UK version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129) which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended and supplemented from time to time (including, but not limited to, by the Prospectus (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/1234 (the Prospectus Amendment Regulations 2019) and The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Prospectus) Regulations 2019)) (the UK Prospectus Regulation) and the prospectus regulation rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA) (the Prospectus Regulation Rules). This document has been approved by the FCA, as the competent authority under the UK Prospectus Regulation and the FCA only approves this document as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the UK Prospectus Regulation. Accordingly, such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the issuer, or of the quality of the securities, that are the subject of this document; investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the New Ordinary Shares. This document has been made available to the public as required by the Prospectus Regulation Rules. The Company and the Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this document, and declare that, the information contained in this document is, to the best of their knowledge, in accordance with the facts and this document makes no omission likely to affect its import. Applications will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for all the New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue and the Placing Programme to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Ofﬁcial List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. It is expected that admission of the New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue will become effective, and that dealings in such New Ordinary Shares will commence on 23 July 2021. It is expected that admission of the New Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing Programme will become effective, and that dealings in such New Ordinary Shares will commence, during the period from 23 July 2021 to 28 June 2022. Prospective investors should read this entire document and, in particular, the matters set out under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 11 to 32 when considering an investment in the Company. Blueﬁeld Solar Income Fund Limited (A company incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered no. 56708) Issues of up to 127.1 million New Ordinary Shares by way of an Initial Placing, Open Offer and Offer for Subscription and subsequent Placing Programme of up to 500 million New Ordinary Shares (less the number of New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Initial Issue) Admissions to the Ofﬁcial List and to trading on the Main Market and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Sponsor, Broker and Financial Adviser Numis Securities Limited Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY at 9.00 a.m. on 15 July 2021 is set out at the end of this document. The Initial Issue and the Placing Programme described in this document are conditional upon Shareholder approval of the resolution to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders will ﬁnd enclosed a Form of Proxy for use in relation to the Extraordinary General Meeting. To be valid, the Form of Proxy should be completed, signed and returned so as to be received by the Company's UK Transfer Agent, Link Group, PXS 1, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL as soon as possible but, in any event, so as to arrive by not later than 9.00 a.m. on 13 July 2021 or, in the event of any adjournment of that meeting by not later than 48 hours (excluding any days which are not Business Days) before the time appointed for the adjourned meeting. If you have a query concerning this document or the Extraordinary General Meeting, please telephone Link Group on 0371 664 0321. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Link Group cannot provide any ﬁnancial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes. The Ordinary Shares are not dealt on any recognised investment exchange other than the London Stock Exchange and no applications for the Ordinary Shares to be traded on such other exchanges have been made or are currently expected. The Company is a closed-ended investment scheme registered pursuant to The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended and the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2018. Neither the Guernsey Financial Services Commission nor the States of Guernsey has taken any responsibility for the ﬁnancial soundness of the Company or for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed with regard to it in this document. Numis Securities Limited (Numis), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for the Company in connection with the Initial Issue, the Placing Programme, and other arrangements as described in this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice to any such person in connection with the Initial Issue, the Placing Programme, the contents of this document or any other matter referred to in this document. Nothing in this paragraph shall serve to exclude or limit any responsibilities which Numis may have under FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder. Numis has given and not withdrawn its written consent to the references to its name in the form and context in which it is included in this document. The New Ordinary Shares offered by this document have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, exercised, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to or for the account or beneﬁt of any U.S. Person (within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. In addition, the Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the U.S. Investment Company Act), nor will the Investment Adviser be registered under the United States Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended (the U.S. Investment Advisers Act), and investors will not be entitled to the beneﬁts of the U.S. Investment Company Act or the U.S. Investment Advisers Act. Prospective investors should consider carefully (to the extent relevant to them) the notices to residents of various countries set out on pages 133 to 137 of this document. Copies of this document will be available on the Company's website at www.blueﬁeldsif.com and the National Storage Mechanism of the FCA at https://data.fca.org.uk/a/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. This document is dated 29 June 2021. 2 CONTENTS SUMMARY 4 RISK FACTORS 11 IMPORTANT INFORMATION 33 EXPECTED TIMETABLE 40 ISSUE STATISTICS 41 DEALING CODES 41 DIRECTORS, AGENTS AND ADVISERS 42 PART I LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN 43 PART II INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY 50 PART III UK SOLAR MARKET AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY 56 PART IV THE CURRENT PORTFOLIO AND FURTHER INVESTMENTS 64 PART V DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION 75 PART VI FEES AND EXPENSES AND REPORTING 84 PART VII THE INITIAL ISSUE 86 PART VIII THE PLACING PROGRAMME 96 PART IX FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY 101 PART X TAXATION 106 PART XI ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 112 PART XII NOTICES TO OVERSEAS INVESTORS 133 PART XIII GLOSSARY 138 PART XIV DEFINITIONS 139 APPENDIX 1 TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE INITIAL PLACING AND EACH SUBSEQUENT PLACING 148 APPENDIX 2 TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OPEN OFFER 164 APPENDIX 3 TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION 189 NOTES ON HOW TO COMPLETE THE OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION APPLICATION FORM 198 INSTRUCTIONS FOR DELIVERY OF COMPLETED OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION APPLICATION FORMS 203 APPLICATION FORM FOR THE OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION 205 3 SUMMARY 1. Introduction a Name and ISIN of securities The ISIN of the Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Initial Issue and the Placing Programme is GG00BB0RDB98 and the SEDOL is BB0RDB9. b Identity and contact details of the issuer Name: Blueﬁeld Solar Income Fund Limited, incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 56708 (the Company, and together with its subsidiary undertakings (as deﬁned in section 531 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended), the Group). Address: PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY Tel: 01481 742 742 Legal Entity Identiﬁer (LEI): 2138004ATNLYEQKY4B30 c Identity and contact details of the competent authority Name: Financial Conduct Authority Address: 12 Endeavour Square, London, E20 1JN, United Kingdom Tel: +44 (0) 20 7066 8348 d Date of approval of the prospectus 29 June 2021 e Warnings This summary should be read as an introduction to the prospectus of the Company dated 29 June 2021 (the Prospectus). Any decision to invest in the securities should be based on a consideration of the Prospectus as a whole by the prospective investor. The investor could lose all or part of the invested capital. Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled the summary including any translation thereof, but only where the summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent, when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus, or where it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in such securities. 2. Key information on the issuer a Who is the issuer of the securities? Domicile and legal form, LEI, applicable legislation and country of incorporation

The Company is a company limited by shares, registered and incorporated in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 on 29 May 2013 with registered number 56708 and LEI 2138004ATNLYEQKY4B30. The Company is a closed-ended investment company registered with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission under the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2018 and the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended. Principal activities

The Company seeks to provide Shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by being invested primarily in solar energy assets located in the UK. The Company also has the ability to invest a minority of its share capital into wind, hydro and energy storage assets. The Board seeks to adopt a progressive dividend strategy, although the ability to maintain or grow dividends is dependent upon a number of factors, including future power prices in the UK. Major Shareholders

The below table sets out the persons who had notiﬁed the Company of an interest which represents 5 per cent. or more of the voting share capital of the Company as at 25 June 2021 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Prospectus) (the Latest Practicable Date): Number of % of total issued Shareholder Ordinary Shares share capital BlackRock 79,550,242 19.5 Gravis Capital Management 28,579,162 7.0 Newton Investment Management 28,198,322 6.9 Legal & General Investment Management 24,087,170 5.9 Aberdeen Standard Capital 22,799,794 5.6 4 Save as disclosed in this section, the Company is not aware of any person who, as at the Latest Practicable Date, directly or indirectly, has a holding which is notiﬁable under applicable law or who directly or indirectly, jointly or severally, exercises or could exercise control over the Company. There are no differences between the voting rights enjoyed by the Shareholders described above and those enjoyed by any other holder of Ordinary Shares. Directors

John Rennocks (Chairman); John Scott; Paul Le Page; Laurence McNairn; Meriel Lenfestey. Statutory auditors

The auditors of the Company for the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2020 were KPMG Channel Islands Limited of Glategny Court, Glategny Esplanade, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1WR. b What is the key ﬁnancial information regarding the issuer? Selected historical ﬁnancial information

The selected historical ﬁnancial information set out below, which has been prepared under IFRS, the majority of which has been extracted without material adjustment from the audited ﬁnancial statements of the Company for the ﬁnancial years ended 30 June 2018, 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2020 and the unaudited interim ﬁnancial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020. Table 1: Additional information relevant to closed end funds The data set out in the table below is as at the date of the latest published net asset value, being 31 March 2021. Total NAV Number of NAV per Share Class (£m) Shares Share (p) Historical performance of the Company Ordinary Shares 460.5 406,999,622 113.14 During the period from 30 June 2020 to 21 March 2021, the Company delivered a NAV total return of 1.83 per cent. measured as the movement in NAV plus dividends over the period. Dividends for the period totalled 6 pence per Ordinary Share. The value of the Company's investments as at 31 March 2021 was £460.5 million. As at 31 March 2021, the Company's NAV per Ordinary Share was 113.14 pence and its Ordinary Share price was 130.5 pence. Table 2: Income statement Half-year ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2018 2019 2020 2019 2020 Total Income (£'000) 35,996 46,892 29,578 28,351 14,189 Net proﬁt/(loss) (£'000) 34,796 44,925 28,240 27,678 13,485 Performance fee (£'000) - 699 - - - Investment Advisory Fee (accrued/paid) (£'000) 311 313 321 170 163 Any other material fees to service providers (£'000) 791 873 918 457 514 Earnings per share (pence) 9.41 12.15 7.63 7.48 3.57 Table 3: Balance sheet Half-year ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2018 2019 2020 2019 2020 Total Net Assets (£'000) 418,995 436,396 433,505 447,392 476,672 Leverage Ratio* (%) 32 34 35 34 37 ----- * Total liabilities divided by total net assets. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink

