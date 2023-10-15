Environmental or Social Characteristics of the Financial Product 1. Summary Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (the "Company") promotes environmental or social characteristics in line with Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR). The environmental characteristics promoted by the Company are to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and facilitate the UK transition to renewable and sustainable methods of energy generation. The Company considers that its investments substantially contribute to the environmental objective of Climate Change Mitigation. The Company owns a large, diversified portfolio of operational solar energy assets, alongside a minority exposure to other renewable energy assets and energy storage assets. The Company evidences its environmental characteristics through 3 principal KPIs: amount of renewable energy generated; tonnes of CO2e saved; and equivalent number of homes powered. Formal automated systems are in place to obtain generation data from the assets on site and facilitate reporting. Bluefield Partners LLP (the "Investment Adviser") implements the investment strategy on behalf of the Company and has developed a rigorous approach to investment selection, appraisal, and commitment. All investments are subject to a robust internal approval process prior to issuing investment decisions. The Company's Board of Directors must approve all investment recommendations (including investment and divestment). As an FCA regulated entity, the Company's Investment Adviser evidences the highest standards of professional conduct. As a renewable energy infrastructure fund, the Company has an intrinsic environmental focus. The Company recognises that management of material ESG issues (both risks and opportunities) is essential to the achievement of long-term, sustainable returns. Sustainability risks are integrated into the Company's investment process through a combination of negative screening, investment screening and due diligence. In 2022 a comprehensive due diligence questionnaire was created to identify material ESG risks and opportunities and identify any data gaps associated with the asset which the Company may need to fill in order to comply with its ESG reporting requirements. The Company has identified its material ESG topics via a materiality assessment and these form the basis from which the Company's ESG strategy has been developed, including associated ESG commitments and KPIs. The Company's Investment Adviser has implemented systems to facilitate the collection, analysis, and monitoring of ESG data to evidence performance across the portfolio. The Company considers the Principal Adverse Impacts (PAIs) of its investment decisions on sustainability factors. The SFDR prescribes 14 PAI indicators that the Company should consider in order to measure ESG progress and performance. For each of these indicators, the Company has undertaken an assessment to identify which of these relate to the activities of the fund and excluded those which do not. Relevant PAIs have been integrated into the Company's investment due diligence process and overarching ESG strategy, and are reflected in associated commitments and KPIs. As at 30 June 2023, the proportion of sustainability-related investments made by the Company was 97.39%1. This was calculated based on the Company's enterprise, development portfolio, and construction portfolio value. Cash holdings were not included. The proportion of non-sustainable investments was 2.61%, which related to the value of Interest Rate Swaps (IRS). The Company's operational portfolio (including construction-stage assets), was assessed as being 100% aligned with the EU Taxonomy2. To ascertain alignment with the Taxonomy Regulation, an assessment was undertaken with an independent ESG consultant (the "Consultant"). Detailed questionnaires were used to screen each economic activity against the technical screening and Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) criteria. A suite of evidence was collated from the Company's Bluefield service providers, including planning documents, policies, and contracts. Scores from each part of the assessment were used to determine In relation to the period 1 July 2022 - 30 June 2023. An assessment was conducted in December 2022. First published 22 December 2022, last updated 28 September 2023

an overall alignment score for the portfolio. A limitation of the assessment was that one asset was analysed in-depth per economic activity type. However, relevant documentation applicable to the wider portfolio was also considered, to ensure the information reviewed was as representative as possible. Human and labour rights remain key priorities, and the Company is committed to constant vigilance, implementation and continual improvement in policy and practice, to combat modern slavery and human trafficking in its supply chain. The Investment Adviser carries out appropriate due diligence and compliance checks on key contractors and other counterparties to help mitigate risks, including in relation to human and labour rights, anti-money laundering, antibribery, and anti-corruption. In 2023, the Company developed a Human Rights Policy in line with recognised human rights frameworks, including the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) principles and Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) guidelines, which covers its portfolio of assets. 2. No Sustainable Investment Objective This financial product promotes environmental or social characteristics, but does not have as its objective sustainable investment. However, the Company considers that the vast majority of its investments substantially contribute to the environmental objective of Climate Change Mitigation. As at 30 June 2023, the proportion of sustainability-related investments made by the Company was 97.39%3. This was calculated based on the Company's enterprise, development portfolio, and construction portfolio value. Cash holdings were not included. The proportion of non-sustainable investments was 2.61%, which related to the value of Interest Rate Swaps (IRS). Consideration of adverse impact indicators The Company takes into consideration the principal adverse impacts (PAIs) of its investment decisions on sustainability factors. The SFDR prescribes 14 mandatory PAI indicators that financial market participants must consider in order to measure their ESG progress and performance. For each of these indicators, the Company undertook an assessment to identify which of these related to the activities of the fund and excluded those which did not. In line with the Company's ESG strategy, an additional two PAI indicators were selected to report against: Lack of a human rights policy: Share of the Company's AUM whose operations operate without a human rights policy.

Natural species and protected areas: Share of the Company's AUM whose operations affect threatened species; Share of the Company's AUM which operate without a biodiversity protection policy covering operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent to, a protected area or an area of high biodiversity value outside of protected areas. Sustainability considerations are integrated into the Company's investment process (please refer to the Company's Article 23 disclosure and Sustainable Investment Policy for further information) and PAI indicators are included within the Company's investment ESG due diligence questionnaire. PAI indicators were also a key consideration during the development of the Company's ESG strategy and are reflected within associated commitments and KPIs (a full breakdown of which is included within the Company's 2023 Annual Accounts). Integration of the Company's ESG strategy into portfolio-related activities enables the monitoring of PAIs across the asset lifecycle. On 30 June 2023, the Company published its first PAI statement, detailing the PAIs of its investment decisions on sustainability factors. The assessment covered the period of 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022 and is available on the Company's website. 3 In relation to the period 1 July 2022 - 30 June 2023. First published 22 December 2022, last updated 28 September 2023

Consideration of social safeguards The Company recognises the importance of fair treatment of those involved in the delivery of its infrastructure projects along the supply chain and is committed to constant vigilance and implementation of policy and practice, to combat modern slavery and human trafficking. The Company has zero tolerance for any form of human rights abuse, as reflected in the Company's Modern Slavery Statement, which is available on its website. Human and labour rights are key priorities for the Company, particularly in relation to materials sourcing and supply chain management. The Investment Adviser carries out appropriate due diligence and compliance checks on key contractors and other counterparties to help mitigate risks, including in relation to human and labour rights, anti-money laundering, anti-bribery, and anti-corruption. Ongoing management of assets, and future construction projects, ensures they conform to required industry standards and, in collaboration with business partners who manage the assets, the Company seeks to identify areas for improvement. To mitigate these risks as far as possible, and to help ensure that it benefits from ethical supply chains, the Company is committed to further strengthening its management and due diligence practices, with reference to recognised global frameworks. For instance, it has recently adopted a Human Rights Policy, which was developed in line with the UNGC principles and OECD guidelines. The Company has also started to map it's supply chains, enabling the identification of upstream risk and improvement opportunities, as well as adopting a Supplier Code of Conduct. Whilst the Company is taking steps to strengthen its own approach to human rights due diligence, it is also supporting industry initiatives in this area. Representatives of the Investment Adviser are part of the Solar Energy UK Supply Chain Taskforce, which is an industry initiative that aims to improve transparency and sustainability within the PV supply chain. Financial support has also been committed the Investment Adviser is one of only a few UK solar power organisations to do so. 3. Environmental or Social Characteristics of the Company As a renewable energy infrastructure fund, the Company has an intrinsic sustainability focus. The environmental characteristics promoted by the Company are to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and facilitate the UK transition to renewable and sustainable methods of energy generation. The Company also places great importance on enhancing nature across its portfolio as an additional way to mitigate climate change beyond the production of renewable energy. In recognition of its positive environmental impact, the Company has been awarded the following accreditations: Guernsey Green Fund

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Green Economy Mark

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) Sustainable The Company recognises that the management of material ESG issues (both risks and opportunities) is essential to the achievement of long-term, sustainable returns. As such, the Company takes an informed approach to the identification, management, and monitoring of ESG issues, with the intention of enhancing its positive impacts and reducing negative ones. The Company has identified its material ESG topics via a materiality assessment and these form the basis from which an ESG strategy has been developed, including associated ESG commitments and KPIs. 4. Investment Strategy Investment strategy used to meet the promoted environmental or social characteristics The Company owns a large, diversified portfolio of operational solar energy assets, each located within the UK, with a focus on utility scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and/or commercial sites. The Company will continue to be primarily invested in long life UK solar energy infrastructure, First published 22 December 2022, last updated 28 September 2023

alongside a minority exposure to other renewable energy assets and energy storage assets. The Company's portfolio is expected to generate returns over a 25 year, or greater, asset life. The Investment Adviser implements the Company's investment strategy and has developed a rigorous approach to investment selection, appraisal, and commitment. All investments are then subject to a robust internal approval process prior to issuing investment decisions. All investment recommendations by the Investment Adviser (including investment and divestment recommendations) are subject to review and approval by the Company's experienced Board of Directors. The policy to assess good governance practices of investee companies The Company takes a rigorous approach to its own governance and there are sound management structures in place, which allow for effective decision making. The Company's approach to responsible investment facilitates the identification of ESG risks and opportunities, which are then considered as part of investment decisions. Integration of ESG issues into policies, procedures, and processes is ongoing, and the Company has recently developed a range of related policies to support its responsible approach. These policies, procedures, and processes will strengthen the Company's requirements for its suppliers and contractors, and enhance due diligence processes. The Company has always taken a comprehensive and transparent approach to financial reporting. Over time, through its ESG strategy, commitments and KPIs, the Company intends to take a similarly transparent approach to its ESG disclosures. Health & Safety is of the highest importance to both the Company and its Bluefield service providers. Every asset owning SPV holds H&S policies. Main contractors (including the Bluefield companies) undergo annual H&S audits by the SPVs, to ensure ongoing compliance. As an FCA-regulated entity, the Company's Investment Adviser evidences the highest standards of professional conduct. Key policies, including in relation to anti-bribery,anti-corruption and anti-money laundering, conflicts of interest and compliance are in place. For the other Bluefield companies which service the portfolio, governance is evidenced through a suite of policies, including in relation to anti- bribery, anti-corruption, data protection, conflicts of interest and whistleblowing. 5. Proportion of Investments The Company considers that all of its investments in renewable energy infrastructure support the Company's enviromental characteristics of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and facilitating the UK transition to renewable and sustainable methods of energy generation. To assess the alignment of the Company's economic activities with the EU Taxonomy criteria, an assessment was performed by the Consultant in December 2022. The economic activities included within the assessment were: Electricity generation using solar photovoltaic technology

Electricity generation from wind power

Installation, maintenance and repair of renewable energy technologies The results of the assessment concluded that 100% of the portfolio was taxonomy-aligned. The economic activity of 'Storage of electricity' was excluded from this assessment as the only constructed battery projects currently within the portfolio are offline and not in use (and, if operational, would not represent a material proportion of revenues). The Company commits to undertaking an assessment of this economic activity as part of its future pipeline of work. First published 22 December 2022, last updated 28 September 2023