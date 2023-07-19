Bluefield Solar Income Fund (the "Company")
Whistleblowing Policy
The Company is committed to running its business in a responsible and ethical way, and takes any complaints in relation to malpractice seriously.
Whistleblowing is the disclosure by a person (including employees, trainees, agency staff or contractors) to an employer or an external body, about malpractice in a workplace or organisation. Unless relating to Bluefield Partners LLP, the Company's Investment Adviser, malpractice (that has occurred or is likely to occur) that is connected or related to the Company can be disclosed on an anonymous or confidential basis to:
Kevin O'Connor - Compliance Officer Bluefield Partners LLP
6 New Street Square
London, EC4A 3BF Phone: 020 7078 0020
Email: koconnor@bluefieldllp.com
If relating to Bluefield Partners LLP, malpractice (that has occurred or is likely to occur) that is connected or related to the Company can be disclosed on an anonymous or confidential basis to:
Chezi Hanford - Company Secretarial Manager Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
c/o Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited 2nd Floor, Trafalgar Court,
Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY Phone: 01481 742742
Email:bluefieldteam@ocorian.com
Depending on the nature of the whistleblowing, the matter will be escalated to the Chair of the Company in the first instance, or if that is not appropriate, to the Senior Independent Director. The matter may also be escalated to the senior management team within Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited, the Administrator and Company Secretary of the Company.
Approved by the Board: 17 May 2023
Last reviewed on: 17 May 2023
