Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial
Statements
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
Company Registration Number: 56708
Table of Contents
General Information 3
Highlights 4
Corporate Summary 6
Chairman's Statement 7
The Company's Investment Portfolio 11
Analysis of the Company's Investment Portfolio 12
Report of the Investment Adviser 15
Environmental, Social and Governance Report 43
Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties for the Remaining
Six Months of the year to 30 June 2021 45
Directors' Statement of Responsibilities 46
Independent Review Report to Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited 47
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position 49
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income 50
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity 51
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows 52
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements 53
Glossary 64
General Information
Board of Directors (all non-executive) John Rennocks (Chairman)
John Scott (Senior Independent Director) Paul Le Page (Chairman of Audit Committee) Laurence McNairn
Meriel Lenfestey
Registered Office PO Box 286
Floor 2, Trafalgar Court Les Banques, St Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 4LYInvestment Adviser Bluefield Partners LLP 6 New Street Square London, EC4A 3BF
Administrator, Company Secretary and Designated Manager
Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited Floor 2, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques, St Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 4LY
Sponsor, Broker and Financial Adviser Numis Securities Limited
The London Stock Exchange Building 10 Paternoster Square
London, EC4M 7LT
Independent Auditor & Reporting Accountants
KPMG Channel Islands Limited Glategny Court, Glategny Esplanade St Peter Port
Guernsey, GY1 1WR
Registrar
Link Market Services (Guernsey) Limited Mont Crevelt House
Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson Guernsey, GY2 4LH
Legal Advisers to the Company (as to English law)
Norton Rose Fulbright LLP 3 More London Riverside London, SE1 2AQ
Legal Advisers to the Company (as to Guernsey law)
Carey Olsen
PO Box 98, Carey House Les Banques, St Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 4BZ
Receiving Agent and UK Transfer Agent Link Asset Services Limited
The Registry
34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham Kent, BR3 4TU
Principal Bankers NatWest International plc 35 High Street
St Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 4BE
Highlights
As at 31 December 2020/ 30 June 2020
|
Net Asset Value (NAV)
|
Dividend Target per Share
|
£476.7m £433.5m
|
FY21 8.00pps 7.90pps
|
NAV per share
|
Total return to Shareholders since IPO
|
117.12p 117.01p
|
79.39% 79.89%
Six month period to 31 December 2020 / 31 December 2019
Underlying Earnings1
(pre amortisation of debt)
£18.7m £20.7m
Underlying Earnings per share1
(pre amortisation of debt)
4.59p 5.59p
Total Underlying Earnings per share available for distribution1
(post amortisation of debt)
4.66p 4.02p
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Delivered Carbon Savings of over 850,000 tonnes of CO2 (since IPO)
Forward Focus
An important solar acquisition has continued our policy of asset growth, while modestly increasing our gearing level within the Board's target range.
We continue to look at ways of growing the Company through accretive secondary acquisitions, new build capacity and complementary renewable technologies.
1. Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. Further detail is provided on page 8.
