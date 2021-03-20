Log in
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
BSIF   GG00BB0RDB98

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(BSIF)
Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
03/20/2021

03/20/2021 | 08:13pm EDT
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited

Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial

Statements

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Company Registration Number: 56708

Table of Contents

General Information 3

Highlights 4

Corporate Summary 6

Chairman's Statement 7

The Company's Investment Portfolio 11

Analysis of the Company's Investment Portfolio 12

Report of the Investment Adviser 15

Environmental, Social and Governance Report 43

Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties for the Remaining

Six Months of the year to 30 June 2021 45

Directors' Statement of Responsibilities 46

Independent Review Report to Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited 47

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position 49

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income 50

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity 51

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows 52

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements 53

Glossary 64

General Information

Board of Directors (all non-executive) John Rennocks (Chairman)

John Scott (Senior Independent Director) Paul Le Page (Chairman of Audit Committee) Laurence McNairn

Meriel Lenfestey

Registered Office PO Box 286

Floor 2, Trafalgar Court Les Banques, St Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 4LYInvestment Adviser Bluefield Partners LLP 6 New Street Square London, EC4A 3BF

Administrator, Company Secretary and Designated Manager

Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited Floor 2, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques, St Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 4LY

Sponsor, Broker and Financial Adviser Numis Securities Limited

The London Stock Exchange Building 10 Paternoster Square

London, EC4M 7LT

Independent Auditor & Reporting Accountants

KPMG Channel Islands Limited Glategny Court, Glategny Esplanade St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY1 1WR

Registrar

Link Market Services (Guernsey) Limited Mont Crevelt House

Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson Guernsey, GY2 4LH

Legal Advisers to the Company (as to English law)

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP 3 More London Riverside London, SE1 2AQ

Legal Advisers to the Company (as to Guernsey law)

Carey Olsen

PO Box 98, Carey House Les Banques, St Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 4BZ

Receiving Agent and UK Transfer Agent Link Asset Services Limited

The Registry

34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham Kent, BR3 4TU

Principal Bankers NatWest International plc 35 High Street

St Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 4BE

Highlights

As at 31 December 2020/ 30 June 2020

Net Asset Value (NAV)

Dividend Target per Share

£476.7m £433.5m

FY21 8.00pps 7.90pps

NAV per share

Total return to Shareholders since IPO

117.12p 117.01p

79.39% 79.89%

Six month period to 31 December 2020 / 31 December 2019

Underlying Earnings1

(pre amortisation of debt)

£18.7m £20.7m

Underlying Earnings per share1

(pre amortisation of debt)

4.59p 5.59p

Total Underlying Earnings per share available for distribution1

(post amortisation of debt)

4.66p 4.02p

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Delivered Carbon Savings of over 850,000 tonnes of CO2 (since IPO)

Forward Focus

An important solar acquisition has continued our policy of asset growth, while modestly increasing our gearing level within the Board's target range.

We continue to look at ways of growing the Company through accretive secondary acquisitions, new build capacity and complementary renewable technologies.

1. Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. Further detail is provided on page 8.

  • 2. Total return to Shareholders is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the period.

  • 3. Excludes assets invested during the period.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2021 00:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
