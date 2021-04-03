Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
Interim Report and
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial
Statements
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
Company Registration Number: 56708
Table of Contents
General Information
3
Highlights
4
Corporate Summary
6
Chairman's Statement
7
The Company's Investment Portfolio
11
Analysis of the Company's Investment Portfolio
12
Report of the Investment Adviser
15
Environmental, Social and Governance Report
43
Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties for the Remaining
Six Months of the year to 30 June 2021
45
Directors' Statement of Responsibilities
46
Independent Review Report to Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
47
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position
49
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
50
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
51
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
52
Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
53
Glossary
64
2
Highlights
As at 31 December 2020/ 30 June 2020
Net Asset Value (NAV)
Dividend Target per Share
£476.7m £433.5m
FY21 8.00pps 7.90pps
NAV per share
Total return to Shareholders since IPO
117.12p 117.01p
79.39% 79.89%
Six month period to 31 December 2020 / 31 December 2019
Underlying Earnings1
Total return to Shareholders2
(pre amortisation of debt)
-0.37%6.97%
£18.7m £20.7m
Underlying Earnings per share1
(pre amortisation of debt)
4.59p 5.59p
Total Underlying Earnings per share
available for distribution1
MWh Generated per MWp3
(post amortisation of debt)
432 459
4.66p 4.02p
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Delivered Carbon Savings of over 850,000 tonnes of CO2 (since IPO)
Forward Focus
An important solar acquisition has continued our policy of asset growth, while modestly increasing our
gearing level within the Board's target range.
We continue to look at ways of growing the Company through accretive secondary acquisitions, new build
capacity and complementary renewable technologies.
Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. Further detail is provided on page 8.
Total return to Shareholders is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the period.
Excludes assets invested during the period.
4
Highlights (continued)
Results Summary:
Six months ended
31 December 2020
Total operating income
£14,189,525
Total comprehensive income before tax
£13,485,183
Total underlying earnings1
£18,678,067
Earnings per share (per page 50)
3.57p
Underlying EPS available for distribution2
2.63p
Underlying EPS brought forward3
2.03p
Total underlying EPS available for distribution
4.66p
1st interim dividend for the year ending 30 June 2021
2.00p
NAV per share
117.12p
Share Price as at 31 December 2020
130.0p
Total Return4
3.52%
Total Return to Shareholders5
-0.37%
Total Return to Shareholders since inception6
79.39%
Dividends per share paid since inception
49.39p
Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. Further detail is provided on page 26.
Underlying EPS is calculated using underlying earnings available for distribution divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue through the period.
Underlying EPS brought forward is calculated using the number of shares in issue.
Total Return is based on NAV per share movement and dividends paid in the period.
Total Return to Shareholders is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the period.
Total Return to Shareholders since inception is based on share price movement and dividends paid since the IPO.
5
