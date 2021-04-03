Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited    BSIF   GG00BB0RDB98

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(BSIF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020

04/03/2021 | 07:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited

Interim Report and

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial

Statements

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Company Registration Number: 56708

Table of Contents

General Information

3

Highlights

4

Corporate Summary

6

Chairman's Statement

7

The Company's Investment Portfolio

11

Analysis of the Company's Investment Portfolio

12

Report of the Investment Adviser

15

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

43

Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties for the Remaining

Six Months of the year to 30 June 2021

45

Directors' Statement of Responsibilities

46

Independent Review Report to Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited

47

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position

49

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

50

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

51

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

52

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

53

Glossary

64

2

General Information

Board of Directors (all non-executive)

John Rennocks (Chairman)

John Scott (Senior Independent Director)

Paul Le Page (Chairman of Audit Committee)

Laurence McNairn

Meriel Lenfestey

Registered Office

Investment Adviser

PO Box 286

Bluefield Partners LLP

Floor 2, Trafalgar Court

6 New Street Square

Les Banques, St Peter Port

London, EC4A 3BF

Guernsey, GY1 4LY

Administrator, Company Secretary and

Sponsor, Broker and Financial Adviser

Designated Manager

Numis Securities Limited

Ocorian Administration (Guernsey) Limited

The London Stock Exchange Building

Floor 2, Trafalgar Court

10 Paternoster Square

Les Banques, St Peter Port

London, EC4M 7LT

Guernsey, GY1 4LY

Independent Auditor & Reporting

Legal Advisers to the Company

Accountants

(as to English law)

KPMG Channel Islands Limited

Norton Rose Fulbright LLP

Glategny Court, Glategny Esplanade

3 More London Riverside

St Peter Port

London, SE1 2AQ

Guernsey, GY1 1WR

Registrar

Legal Advisers to the Company

Link Market Services (Guernsey) Limited

(as to Guernsey law)

Mont Crevelt House

Carey Olsen

Bulwer Avenue, St Sampson

PO Box 98, Carey House

Guernsey, GY2 4LH

Les Banques, St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY1 4BZ

Receiving Agent and UK Transfer Agent

Principal Bankers

Link Asset Services Limited

NatWest International plc

The Registry

35 High Street

34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham

St Peter Port

Kent, BR3 4TU

Guernsey, GY1 4BE

3

Highlights

As at 31 December 2020/ 30 June 2020

Net Asset Value (NAV)

Dividend Target per Share

£476.7m £433.5m

FY21 8.00pps 7.90pps

NAV per share

Total return to Shareholders since IPO

117.12p 117.01p

79.39% 79.89%

Six month period to 31 December 2020 / 31 December 2019

Underlying Earnings1

Total return to Shareholders2

(pre amortisation of debt)

-0.37%6.97%

£18.7m £20.7m

Underlying Earnings per share1

(pre amortisation of debt)

4.59p 5.59p

Total Underlying Earnings per share

available for distribution1

MWh Generated per MWp3

(post amortisation of debt)

432 459

4.66p 4.02p

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Delivered Carbon Savings of over 850,000 tonnes of CO2 (since IPO)

Forward Focus

An important solar acquisition has continued our policy of asset growth, while modestly increasing our

gearing level within the Board's target range.

We continue to look at ways of growing the Company through accretive secondary acquisitions, new build

capacity and complementary renewable technologies.

  1. Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. Further detail is provided on page 8.
  2. Total return to Shareholders is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the period.
  3. Excludes assets invested during the period.

4

Highlights (continued)

Results Summary:

Six months ended

31 December 2020

Total operating income

£14,189,525

Total comprehensive income before tax

£13,485,183

Total underlying earnings1

£18,678,067

Earnings per share (per page 50)

3.57p

Underlying EPS available for distribution2

2.63p

Underlying EPS brought forward3

2.03p

Total underlying EPS available for distribution

4.66p

1st interim dividend for the year ending 30 June 2021

2.00p

NAV per share

117.12p

Share Price as at 31 December 2020

130.0p

Total Return4

3.52%

Total Return to Shareholders5

-0.37%

Total Return to Shareholders since inception6

79.39%

Dividends per share paid since inception

49.39p

  1. Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. Further detail is provided on page 26.
  2. Underlying EPS is calculated using underlying earnings available for distribution divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue through the period.
  3. Underlying EPS brought forward is calculated using the number of shares in issue.
  4. Total Return is based on NAV per share movement and dividends paid in the period.
  5. Total Return to Shareholders is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the period.
  6. Total Return to Shareholders since inception is based on share price movement and dividends paid since the IPO.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2021 23:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
04/03BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Results Presentation for December 20..
PU
04/03BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
PU
04/01BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Results Presentation for December 20..
PU
04/01BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
PU
03/30BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Results Presentation for December 20..
PU
03/30BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
PU
03/28BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
PU
03/28BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Results Presentation for December 20..
PU
03/26BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Results Presentation for December 20..
PU
03/26BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND  : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 29,6 M 40,9 M 40,9 M
Net income 2020 28,2 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net cash 2020 0,75 M 1,03 M 1,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 5,87%
Capitalization 536 M 742 M 742 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,8x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,32 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Leonard Rennocks Non-Executive Chairman
John Philip Henry S. Scott Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Hillary Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Meriel Catherine Lenfestey Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurence Shannon McNairn Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED1.38%742
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION12.08%8 270
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND11.27%3 908
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION43.99%3 015
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.6.65%2 522
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.98%2 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ