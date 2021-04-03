Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Interim Report for December 2020

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Notes to the Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

Six Months of the year to 30 June 2021

Statement of Principal Risks and Uncertainties for the Remaining

Highlights

As at 31 December 2020/ 30 June 2020

Net Asset Value (NAV) Dividend Target per Share £476.7m £433.5m FY21 8.00pps 7.90pps NAV per share Total return to Shareholders since IPO 117.12p 117.01p 79.39% 79.89% Six month period to 31 December 2020 / 31 December 2019 Underlying Earnings1 Total return to Shareholders2 (pre amortisation of debt) -0.37%6.97% £18.7m £20.7m Underlying Earnings per share1 (pre amortisation of debt) 4.59p 5.59p Total Underlying Earnings per share available for distribution1 MWh Generated per MWp3 (post amortisation of debt) 432 459 4.66p 4.02p

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Delivered Carbon Savings of over 850,000 tonnes of CO2 (since IPO)

Forward Focus

An important solar acquisition has continued our policy of asset growth, while modestly increasing our

gearing level within the Board's target range.

We continue to look at ways of growing the Company through accretive secondary acquisitions, new build

capacity and complementary renewable technologies.

Underlying earnings is an alternative performance measure employed by the Company to provide insight to the Shareholders by linking the underlying financial performance of the operational projects to the dividends declared and paid by the Company. Further detail is provided on page 8. Total return to Shareholders is based on share price movement and dividends paid in the period . Excludes assets invested during the period.

