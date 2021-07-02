Bluefield Solar Income Fund : BSIF Summary of Prospectus 07/02/2021 | 07:24pm EDT Send by mail :

This document has been preprared in connection with the publication of a prospectus dated 29 June 2021, relating to Blueﬁeld Solar Income Fund Limited (the Company) (the Prospectus), prepared in accordance with the UK version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129) which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended and supplemented from time to time (including, but not limited to, by the UK Prospectus Amendment Regulations 2019 and The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Prospectus) Regulations 2019)) (the UK Prospectus Regulation) and the prospectus regulation rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA) (the Prospectus Regulation Rules). This document constitutes "a separate copy of the summary" for the purposes of Article 21(3) of the UK Prospectus Regulation. BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED (A company incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, with registered no. 56708) Issues of up to 127.1 million New Ordinary Shares by way of an Initial Placing, Open Offer and Offer for Subscription and subsequent Placing Programme of up to 500 million New Ordinary Shares (less the number of New Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Initial Issue) Admissions to the Ofﬁcial List and to trading on the Main Market Sponsor, Broker and Financial Adviser Numis Securities Limited The Prospectus is dated 29 June 2021. The Prospectus is available for download at www.blueﬁeldsif.com. Any capitalised words used, but not deﬁned, in this document shall have the meaning given in the Prospectus. This document and the Prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, New Ordinary Shares in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be unlawful or would impose any unfulﬁlled registration, qualiﬁcation, publication or approval requirements on the Company or the Investment Adviser. This document does not form the complete Prospectus and any decision to acquire securities should only be taken on the basis of information contained in the full Prospectus. Numis Securities Limited (Numis), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively for the Company in connection with the Initial Issue, the Placing Programme, and other arrangements as described in this document and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice to any such person in connection with the Initial Issue, the Placing Programme, the contents of this document or any other matter referred to in this document. Nothing in this paragraph shall serve to exclude or limit any responsibilities which Numis may have under FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder. The New Ordinary Shares offered by this document have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, exercised, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or to or for the account or beneﬁt of any U.S. Person (within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States. In addition, the Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the U.S. Investment Company Act), nor will the Investment Adviser be registered under the United States Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended (the U.S. Investment Advisers Act), and investors will not be entitled to the beneﬁts of the U.S. Investment Company Act or the U.S. Investment Advisers Act. SUMMARY 1. Introduction a Name and ISIN of securities The ISIN of the Ordinary Shares to be issued under the Initial Issue and the Placing Programme is GG00BB0RDB98 and the SEDOL is BB0RDB9. b Identity and contact details of the issuer Name: Blueﬁeld Solar Income Fund Limited, incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 56708 (the Company, and together with its subsidiary undertakings (as deﬁned in section 531 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended), the Group). Address: PO Box 286, Floor 2, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY Tel: 01481 742 742 Legal Entity Identiﬁer (LEI): 2138004ATNLYEQKY4B30 c Identity and contact details of the competent authority Name: Financial Conduct Authority Address: 12 Endeavour Square, London, E20 1JN, United Kingdom Tel: +44 (0) 20 7066 8348 d Date of approval of the prospectus 29 June 2021 e Warnings This summary should be read as an introduction to the prospectus of the Company dated 29 June 2021 (the Prospectus). Any decision to invest in the securities should be based on a consideration of the Prospectus as a whole by the prospective investor. The investor could lose all or part of the invested capital. Civil liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled the summary including any translation thereof, but only where the summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent, when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus, or where it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the Prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in such securities. 2. Key information on the issuer a Who is the issuer of the securities? Domicile and legal form, LEI, applicable legislation and country of incorporation

The Company is a company limited by shares, registered and incorporated in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 on 29 May 2013 with registered number 56708 and LEI 2138004ATNLYEQKY4B30. The Company is a closed-ended investment company registered with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission under the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2018 and the Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended. Principal activities

The Company seeks to provide Shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by being invested primarily in solar energy assets located in the UK. The Company also has the ability to invest a minority of its share capital into wind, hydro and energy storage assets. The Board seeks to adopt a progressive dividend strategy, although the ability to maintain or grow dividends is dependent upon a number of factors, including future power prices in the UK. Major Shareholders

The below table sets out the persons who had notiﬁed the Company of an interest which represents 5 per cent. or more of the voting share capital of the Company as at 25 June 2021 (being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this Prospectus) (the Latest Practicable Date): Number of % of total issued Shareholder Ordinary Shares share capital BlackRock 79,550,242 19.5 Gravis Capital Management 28,579,162 7.0 Newton Investment Management 28,198,322 6.9 Legal & General Investment Management 24,087,170 5.9 Aberdeen Standard Capital 22,799,794 5.6 2 Save as disclosed in this section, the Company is not aware of any person who, as at the Latest Practicable Date, directly or indirectly, has a holding which is notiﬁable under applicable law or who directly or indirectly, jointly or severally, exercises or could exercise control over the Company. There are no differences between the voting rights enjoyed by the Shareholders described above and those enjoyed by any other holder of Ordinary Shares. Directors

John Rennocks (Chairman); John Scott; Paul Le Page; Laurence McNairn; Meriel Lenfestey. Statutory auditors

The auditors of the Company for the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2020 were KPMG Channel Islands Limited of Glategny Court, Glategny Esplanade, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1WR. b What is the key ﬁnancial information regarding the issuer? Selected historical ﬁnancial information

The selected historical ﬁnancial information set out below, which has been prepared under IFRS, the majority of which has been extracted without material adjustment from the audited ﬁnancial statements of the Company for the ﬁnancial years ended 30 June 2018, 30 June 2019 and 30 June 2020 and the unaudited interim ﬁnancial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020. Table 1: Additional information relevant to closed end funds The data set out in the table below is as at the date of the latest published net asset value, being 31 March 2021. Total NAV Number of NAV per Share Class (£m) Shares Share (p) Historical performance of the Company Ordinary Shares 460.5 406,999,622 113.14 During the period from 30 June 2020 to 21 March 2021, the Company delivered a NAV total return of 1.83 per cent. measured as the movement in NAV plus dividends over the period. Dividends for the period totalled 6 pence per Ordinary Share. The value of the Company's investments as at 31 March 2021 was £460.5 million. As at 31 March 2021, the Company's NAV per Ordinary Share was 113.14 pence and its Ordinary Share price was 130.5 pence. Table 2: Income statement Half-year ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2018 2019 2020 2019 2020 Total Income (£'000) 35,996 46,892 29,578 28,351 14,189 Net proﬁt/(loss) (£'000) 34,796 44,925 28,240 27,678 13,485 Performance fee (£'000) - 699 - - - Investment Advisory Fee (accrued/paid) (£'000) 311 313 321 170 163 Any other material fees to service providers (£'000) 791 873 918 457 514 Earnings per share (pence) 9.41 12.15 7.63 7.48 3.57 Table 3: Balance sheet Half-year ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2018 2019 2020 2019 2020 Total Net Assets (£'000) 418,995 436,396 433,505 447,392 476,672 Leverage Ratio* (%) 32 34 35 34 37 ----- * Total liabilities divided by total net assets. 3 c What are the key risks that are speciﬁc to the issuer? Key regulatory, political and legal risks applicable to renewable energy sector A signiﬁcant proportion of the Group's assets beneﬁts from government subsidies and incentives. The beneﬁts gained from these government subsidies and incentives may reduce over time as the government subsidies and incentives expire, phase out over time, terminate upon the exhaustion of the allocated government funding or require renewal by the applicable authority. The government subsidies and incentives

may also be amended by governments due to changing market circumstances (such as market price ﬂuctuations or the oversupply of produced electricity), changes to national, state or local public sector ﬁscal circumstances or changes to national, state or local energy or other policies, including but not limited to the revocation or alteration of the previously agreed subsidy arrangements.

forecasts of which are used for investment valuation. Future electricity prices, and the forecasts made of them are affected by the balance of electricity supply and demand, the capital costs and efﬁciency of generating

plant and the marginal cost of generators (affected by factors including the price of gas and carbon, and foreign exchange rates). Governments' evolving plans to decarbonise are expected to have a signiﬁcant

impact on future electricity supply and demand. It is anticipated that power price forecasters will incorporate a faster build-out of renewable energy assets, reﬂecting governments' ambitious plans to decarbonise the energy generation mix, in their updates to electricity price forecasts. It is anticipated that forecasters will expect renewables deployment to be materially faster than the growth in electricity demand, which is likely to

depress electricity price forecasts. A decline in the market price of electricity could materially adversely affect the Group's revenues and ﬁnancial position. There is a risk that actual future electricity prices are substantially lower than the forecasts used by the Company for valuation purposes and that the forecasts of future power prices may change substantially.

Investment valuation and investment decisions are based on ﬁnancial projections and assumptions for

renewable energy assets. Such assumptions may change from time to time. Projections will primarily be based on the Investment Adviser's assessment and on macro-economic forecasts (including power price forecasts) provided by industry experts and are only estimates of future cash ﬂows based on assumptions made at the time of the projection. Actual results may vary signiﬁcantly from the projections and assumptions may not always prove to be correct. This includes those assumptions made by the Investment Adviser for operational performance (including energy yields at the pre-construction stage) and forecasts provided by

independent industry experts for future power prices. The variance between assumptions and actual cash ﬂows may have a material adverse effect on the Group's ﬁnancial position, results of operations, business prospects and returns to investors. Key risks relating to the Company's investment strategy The Group has incurred and may in the future incur indebtedness which will be serviced by a ﬁrst call on cash ﬂows from investments. Whilst the use of leverage may offer the opportunity for enhanced returns to the Group, and thus additional capital growth, it also adds risk to the investment.

The Company expects to rely on third-party professionals and independent contractors and other companies

to provide the required construction and operational and maintenance support services throughout the construction and operating phases of the renewable energy assets in the Group's investment portfolio. If such contracted parties are not able to fulﬁl their contractual obligations, the Group may be forced to seek recourse

against such parties, provide additional resources to complete their work, or to engage other companies to complete their work. Any such legal action or ﬁnancial difﬁculty, breach of contract or delay in services by

these third-party professionals and independent contractors could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, ﬁnancial condition and results of operations. Where a construction or an operation and

maintenance contractor, or any other contractor, needs replacing, any such replacement contractor may be more expensive and there is a further risk that ﬁnding a suitable contractor may take a long time, which could

potentially lead to construction delays or downtime for the relevant asset. This could have a material adverse effect on the Group's ﬁnancial position, results of operation and business prospects. Key macro risks The Group and its investments are materially affected by conditions in the global ﬁnancial markets and economic conditions, including, but not limited to, rising interest rates, inﬂation and deﬂation, business and consumer conﬁdence, availability of credit, currency exchange rates and controls, trade barriers, commodity prices and tax rates. These factors are outside the Company's control and may affect the valuation of the Group's investments which may have a material adverse effect on the Group's ﬁnancial position, results of 4 operations, business prospects and returns to investors. There is a risk that corporation or other tax rates may increase as governments seek to ﬁnance deﬁcits arising from, amongst other things, the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. Key risks relating to the operations of the Group and its assets The proﬁtability of a solar PV asset and other types of renewable energy asset, such as a wind farm, is dependent on the meteorological conditions at the particular site. Accordingly, the Group's revenues will be

dependent upon the meteorological conditions at the solar PV plants and other renewable energy assets owned by the Group. Variations in meteorological conditions occur as a result of ﬂuctuations in the levels of sunlight and cloud cover, and in the case of wind farms, wind strength on a daily, monthly and seasonal basis,

and over the long term as a result of more general changes in climate. Such variations could lead to a reduction in the electricity generated which would have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, ﬁnancial position, results of the operations and business prospects.

action. Failure in the construction of a plant or other renewable energy project, for example faulty components or insufﬁcient structural quality, may not be evident at the time of acquisition or during any period during which

a warranty claim may be brought against the contractor and may result in loss of value without full or any recourse to insurance or construction warranties. Any unforeseen loss of performance and/or efﬁciency in a PV panel, wind turbine or battery storage system, beyond the warranted degradation, on an acquired or

developed asset would have a direct effect on the yields produced by that renewable energy project and, as a consequence, could have a material adverse effect on the Group's business, ﬁnancial condition and results of operations. Key risks relating to taxation The anticipated taxation treatment of the structure of the Group and its underlying investments is based on prevailing taxation law and accounting practice and standards. Any change in the tax status of any member of the Group or any of its underlying investments or in tax legislation or practice (including in relation to taxation rates and allowances) or in accounting standards could adversely affect the investment return of the Group. 3. Key information on the securities a What are the main features of the securities? Type, class and ISIN of the securities being admitted to trading on a regulated market

The ISIN of the Ordinary Shares that will be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue and may be issued under any Subsequent Placing under the Placing Programme is GG00BB0RDB98. The ISIN of the Open Offer Entitlement of Ordinary Shares is GG00BM9H9Z34 and the SEDOL is BM9H9Z3. The ISIN of the Excess Shares is GG00BM9HB023 and the SEDOL is BM9HB02. Currency, denomination, par value, number of securities issued and term of the securities

The Ordinary Shares are denominated in pounds sterling and will be ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company and will be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue at an issue price of 118 pence per Ordinary Share. Ordinary Shares issued under any Subsequent Placing under the Placing Programme will be issued at a premium to the prevailing net asset value plus a premium to cover the costs and expenses of such issue.

Up to a maximum of 127,118,644 Ordinary Shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market and to listing on the premium listing segment of the Ofﬁcial List pursuant to the Initial Issue. Up to a maximum of 500 million

Ordinary Shares (less the number of Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to the Initial Issue) will be admitted to trading on the Main Market and to listing on the premium listing segment of the Ofﬁcial List pursuant to the Placing Programme.

The Ordinary Shares have an inﬁnite term. Rights attached to the securities

The Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Initial Issue or pursuant to any Subsequent Placing, when issued and fully paid, will have the following rights attaching to them: Dividends - the Ordinary Shares carry the right to receive all dividends declared by the Company which are payable out of the assets attributable to the Ordinary Shares;

Voting - Shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at all general meetings of the Company and, on a poll, to one vote for each Ordinary Share held; and

Winding-up - Provided the Company has satisﬁed all of its liabilities, and subject to the rights conferred by any C Shares in issue at the time to participate in the winding-up, the holders of Ordinary Shares are entitled to all of the surplus assets of the Company. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

