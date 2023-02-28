Bluefield Solar interim net asset value per share increases

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd - Guernsey-based income fund focused on UK-based renewable energy assets - Net asset value per share at December 31 half-year end improves 1.4% to 142.40 pence from 140.39p at end of June. First interim dividend amounts to 2.10p per share, up 3.4% annually from 2.03p. Says target dividend for financial year is 8.40 pence per share, up from 8.20p paid in prior financial year. "It is very pleasing to report on another successful period for Bluefield Solar, with further growth of our asset base and delivery of excellent returns for shareholders. With continued progress in its proprietary development pipeline, along with construction underway on Yelvertoft, the company is entering an exciting period, delivering on each of the three tenets of its development strategy: invest, construct and the selective recycling of capital," Chair John Scott says.

Current stock price: 137.00 pence

12-month change: up 12%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

