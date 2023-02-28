Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSIF   GG00BB0RDB98

BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(BSIF)
2023-02-28
137.00 GBX   -0.36%
Bluefield Solar interim net asset value per share increases
AN
Earnings Flash (BSIF.L) BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP437,000
MT
Earnings Flash (BSIF.L) BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX6.16
MT
Bluefield Solar interim net asset value per share increases

02/28/2023 | 06:08am EST
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd - Guernsey-based income fund focused on UK-based renewable energy assets - Net asset value per share at December 31 half-year end improves 1.4% to 142.40 pence from 140.39p at end of June. First interim dividend amounts to 2.10p per share, up 3.4% annually from 2.03p. Says target dividend for financial year is 8.40 pence per share, up from 8.20p paid in prior financial year. "It is very pleasing to report on another successful period for Bluefield Solar, with further growth of our asset base and delivery of excellent returns for shareholders. With continued progress in its proprietary development pipeline, along with construction underway on Yelvertoft, the company is entering an exciting period, delivering on each of the three tenets of its development strategy: invest, construct and the selective recycling of capital," Chair John Scott says.

Current stock price: 137.00 pence

12-month change: up 12%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUEFIELD SOLAR INCOME FUND LIMITED -0.36% 137 Delayed Quote.1.10%
IMPAX ENVIRONMENTAL MARKETS PLC -0.95% 433.364 Delayed Quote.4.29%
