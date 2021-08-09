Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVH   US0963081015

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION

(BVH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Bluegreen Vacations : Announces Board Approval of Share Repurchase Program

08/09/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (QTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen Vacations” or the “Company”), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program which authorizes the repurchase of shares of its Class A and Class B Common Stock at an aggregate purchase price of no more than $40 million. The repurchase program authorizes the Company, in management’s discretion, to repurchase shares from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors.

About the Company:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

For further information, please visit us at:
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: www.BVHCorp.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans or other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the amount of shares, if any, which may be repurchased by the Company in the future, the value of any shares repurchased by the Company, the timing of any share repurchases, and the availability of funds for the repurchase of shares. In addition to the risks and factors identified above, reference is also made to other risks and factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which may be viewed on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or on Bluegreen Vacations’ website, www.BVHcorp.com. Bluegreen Vacations cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 775 M - -
Net income 2021 43,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 416 M 416 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 637
Free-Float 67,5%
Technical analysis trends BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,32 $
Average target price 33,75 $
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan B. Levan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond S. Lopez Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
William Robert Nicholson Independent Director
Darwin C. Dornbush Independent Director
Joel N. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION42.79%416
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.33%46 110
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.13.84%35 298
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC0.96%11 865
ACCOR-1.62%8 845
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION1.66%7 684