  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BVH   US0963081015

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION

(BVH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
32.37 USD   -2.09%
06:31aBluegreen Vacations' Board of Directors Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
03:12aRacing Force, agreement with Fox Sports and Nascar to use Driver's Eye
AN
02/15Bluegreen Vacations Extends NASCAR® Agreement
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluegreen Vacations' Board of Directors Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/20/2023 | 06:31am EST
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (the “Company" or “Bluegreen Vacations”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on March 20, 2023 to all shareholders of record at the close of trading on March 06, 2023. The dividend is an increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 70 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

For further information, please visit us at:
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: www.BVHCorp.com

Certain matters within this press release include “forward–looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk that quarterly dividend payments may not be declared at the current level in the future, on a regular basis as anticipated, or at all, and the risks associated with the Company’s future performance. For a description of risks relating to the payment of dividends as well as other risks and uncertainties, please review the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (including the “Risk Factors” section thereof), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov, and on Bluegreen Vacations’ website, www.BVHCorp.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 900 M - -
Net income 2022 67,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 99,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 536 M 536 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 586
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,37 $
Average target price 43,00 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan B. Levan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond S. Lopez COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chanse W. Rivera Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan J. Saturday Chief Human Resource & Administrative Officer
William Robert Nicholson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION29.69%536
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.87%53 157
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.15.81%38 992
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION25.75%12 085
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC17.92%11 715
ACCOR28.69%8 241