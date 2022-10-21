Advanced search
    BVH   US0963081015

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION

(BVH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
16.35 USD   -7.57%
06:36aBluegreen Vacations Holding Maintains Dividend at $0.15 per Share, Payable Nov. 21 to Shareholders of Record on Nov. 7
MT
06:31aBluegreen Vacations' Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/20Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Bluegreen Vacations to $46 From $56, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
Bluegreen Vacations' Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

10/21/2022 | 06:31am EDT
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (the “Company" or “Bluegreen Vacations”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on November 21, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of trading on November 7, 2022.

About Bluegreen Vacations:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,200 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

For further information, please visit us at:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: www.BVHCorp.com

Certain matters within this press release include “forward–looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk that quarterly dividend payments may not be declared at the current level in the future, on a regular basis as anticipated, or at all, and the risks associated with the Company’s future progress and performance. For a description of risks relating to the payment of dividends as well as other risks and uncertainties, please review the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (including the “Risk Factors” section thereof), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov, and on Bluegreen Vacations’ website, www.BVHCorp.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 886 M - -
Net income 2022 70,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,68x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 311 M 311 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 586
Free-Float 51,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,35 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan B. Levan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond S. Lopez COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chanse W. Rivera Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan J. Saturday Chief Human Resource & Administrative Officer
William Robert Nicholson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION-49.60%311
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.72%47 878
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-18.87%34 711
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-11.31%9 282
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-4.56%9 154
ACCOR-20.21%5 740