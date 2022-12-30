Advanced search
    BVH   US0963081015

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION

(BVH)
2022-12-29
24.70 USD   +2.49%
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
BU
12/27Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer
BU
12/23Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on November 9, 2022, has expired.
CI
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer

12/30/2022
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (“Bluegreen” or the “Company”) announced today the final results of its cash tender offer to purchase up to 4,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $25.00 per share. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M., Eastern time, on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Based on the final count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Depositary for the tender offer, a total of 3,040,882 shares of Bluegreen’s Class A Common Stock were properly tendered and not withdrawn. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, Bluegreen will purchase all 3,040,882 shares tendered for an aggregate price of approximately $76.0 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. The Depositary will promptly issue payment for the shares being purchased.

The shares to be purchased represent approximately 18.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of Bluegreen’s Class A Common Stock and 15.4% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of Bluegreen’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The shares purchased in the tender offer will be canceled by the Company. After giving effect to the purchase and cancellation of the shares, Bluegreen will have 16,719,269 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding, consisting of 13,055,152 shares of Class A Common Stock and 3,664,117 shares of Class B Common Stock.

Shareholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the Information Agent for the tender offer, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, LLC, toll-free at (888) 742-1305.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH; OTCQX: BVHBB) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 70 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties.

For further information, please visit us at:

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: www.BVHCorp.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All opinions, forecasts, projections, future plans, and other statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are also forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the tender offer described in this press release and the risks and uncertainties relating to the business, operations, affairs, plans, strategies, results, and financial condition of the Company, and the ownership of the Company’s stock, detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (including the “Risk Factors” section thereof) and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which may be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.BVHCorp.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date made.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 900 M - -
Net income 2022 67,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 99,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,28x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 490 M 490 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 5 586
Free-Float 58,1%
Managers and Directors
Alan B. Levan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond S. Lopez COO, CFO, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chanse W. Rivera Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan J. Saturday Chief Human Resource & Administrative Officer
William Robert Nicholson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION-31.34%490
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.45%46 838
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-20.49%34 088
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-0.27%10 051
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-6.73%9 582
ACCOR-16.63%6 503