Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation(NYSE:BVH) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Companyâs sole activities relate to the activities of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and its subsidiaries (Bluegreen), a vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreenâs resorts are located in Orlando, Panama City Beach, Las Vegas, the Smoky Mountains, Myrtle Beach, Charleston, the Branson, Missouri area, and New Orleans. The resorts in which Bluegreen markets, sells, and manages VOIs are either developed or acquired by Bluegreen, or developed and are owned by third parties. Its resort network includes 48 (resorts in which owners of the Bluegreen Vacation Club (Vacation Club) have the right to use most of the units in connection with their VOI ownership) and 23 Club Associate Resorts (resorts in which owners of the Vacation Club have the right to use a limited number of units in connection with their VOI ownership).

