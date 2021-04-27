Log in
    BVH

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION

(BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations :  Bluegreen Vacations Resorts Earn Certification

04/27/2021 | 11:37am EDT
 Resorts Earn Ecolab Science Certified™ Sanitation Certification

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) (“Bluegreen Vacations”), a leading vacation ownership company, announced today that it has earned the Ecolab Science Certified™ seal for its resorts across the United States, demonstrating its commitment to using the latest technology and protocols to provide a clean and safe environment for its owners and guests.

Designed by Ecolab Inc., a leader in cleaning and disinfecting expertise for commercial environments, the Ecolab Science Certified™ program is a science-based certification initiative that incorporates comprehensive training, advanced sanitation products as well as practices and protocols recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In connection with receiving the Ecolab seal, Bluegreen’s associates completed extensive training on current public health and food safety cleaning and disinfecting practices and procedures while the resorts underwent independent audits to ensure associates adhered to program standards.

“We are pleased to introduce the Ecolab Science Certified™ program to our safety and sanitation practices,” said Ada Grzywna, Senior Vice President of Resorts Management for Bluegreen Vacations. “We believe that this adds another layer of best practices toward our goal of utilizing the most up-to-date products and protocols available in our processes.”

Bluegreen resorts will now display the Ecolab Science Certified seal, reflecting our successful completion of the comprehensive Ecolab sanitation program.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations parent company is Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is approximately 93% owned by Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) (formerly BBX Capital Corporation), a Florida-based holding company. For further information about Bluegreen Vacations Corporation, please visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) (OTCQX: BVHBB) is a Florida-based holding company whose sole investment is its approximate 93% ownership interest of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG). For further information, please visit www.BVHcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 671 M - -
Net income 2021 15,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 373 M 373 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 4 637
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,00 $
Last Close Price 19,63 $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan B. Levan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond S. Lopez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Robert Nicholson Independent Director
Darwin C. Dornbush Independent Director
Joel N. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION45.09%373
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.55%48 341
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.14.66%35 531
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC12.28%13 213
ACCOR16.35%10 713
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION11.85%8 451
