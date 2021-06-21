Log in
    BVH   US0963081015

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION

(BVH)
  Report
Bluegreen Vacations : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (Form 8-K)

06/21/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
GRANT THORNTON LLP

200 S ORANGE AVENUE, SUITE 2050

ORLANDO, FL 32801

D 407.481.5100

F 407.481.5190

S lnkd.in/grantthorntonus

twitter.com/grantthorntonus

June 21, 2021

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Office of the Chief Accountant

100 F Street, NE

Washington, DC 20549

RE:Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation

File No. 001-09071

Dear Sir or Madam:

We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporationdated June 21, 2021, and agree with the statements concerning our Firm contained therein.

Very truly yours,

'Grant Thornton' refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL), and/or refers to the brand under which the GTIL member firms provide audit, tax and advisory services to their clients, as the context requires. GTIL and each of its member firms are separate legal entities and are not a worldwide partnership. GTIL does not provide services to clients. Services are delivered by the member firms in their respective countries. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. In the United States, visit GT.COM for details.

GT.COM

U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd

Disclaimer

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 658 M - -
Net income 2021 22,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 4 637
Free-Float 65,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan B. Levan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Raymond S. Lopez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Robert Nicholson Independent Director
Darwin C. Dornbush Independent Director
Joel N. Levy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION37.18%417
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.24%45 208
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.11.20%34 460
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.55%12 576
ACCOR14.97%10 391
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION7.77%8 144