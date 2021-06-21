Bluegreen Vacations : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (Form 8-K)
06/21/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
June 21, 2021
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Office of the Chief Accountant
100 F Street, NE
Washington, DC 20549
RE:Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation
File No. 001-09071
Dear Sir or Madam:
We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporationdated June 21, 2021, and agree with the statements concerning our Firm contained therein.
Very truly yours,
