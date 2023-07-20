PRESS RELEASE

blueharbor bank Reports Second Quarter 2023 Net Income

MOORESVILLE, NC, July 20, 2023 - blueharbor bank (the "Bank") today reported net income of $1,889,135 and $0.62 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 18% or $291,144 as compared to $1,597,991 and $0.53 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Bank reported net income of $3,981,622 and $1.30 per diluted share, an increase of 39% or $1,116,898 as compared to $2,864,724 and $0.94 per diluted share for the same six months in 2022.

The Bank reported total assets of $422.8 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $16.5 million, or 4%, when compared to $406.4 million at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $0.3 million, or less than 1%, when compared to June 30, 2022. Gross loans increased $5.8 million, to $341.3 million at June 30, 2023, from $335.5 million at December 31, 2022. When compared to June 30, 2022, gross loans increased $29.8 million, or 10%. Total deposits were $371.4 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $11.9 million, or 3%, when compared to $359.5 million at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $8.1 million, or 2% when compared to June 30, 2022.

Asset quality remained very strong with total non-performing assets representing only 0.01% of total assets at June 30, 2023. This ratio is down one basis point from the ratio reported December 31, 2022.

Capital levels also remained very solid at the end of the second quarter with total risk-based capital at 15.2%, both common equity tier 1 and tier 1 to risk-weighted assets of 14.2%, and tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.1%.

Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 34 basis points over the ROA of 1.48% that was reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. When excluding income tax of $540,257 for the second quarter of 2023 and $456,022 for the second quarter of 2022, pre-tax ROA was 2.34% and 1.90%, respectively. Annualized return on equity (ROE) was 16.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 19 basis points over the ROE of 16.22% that was reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. When excluding income tax, ROE was 21.10% and 20.84% for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Net interest income, a key metric we follow closely, was $3,860,960 for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, an increase of $556,845, or 17%, from the same period in 2022. The change in net interest income was due to loan growth and increase in yield on earning assets, offset partially by an increase in our cost of funds over the past 12 months.

For the Quarter ending June 30, 2023, $8,193 in provision for loan losses was recorded. This is a decrease of $13,930 from the provision for loan losses of $22,123 that was recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in provision was due to lower loan growth during the second quarter of 2023 as