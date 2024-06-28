Bluejay Mining plc is a United Kingdom-based exploration company with projects in Greenland and Finland. The principal activity of the Company is the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It is focused on four projects in Greenland and provides exposure to ilmenite, nickel, copper, lead, zinc and platinum group metal (PGMs). The Dundas Ilmenite Project extends along more than 30 kilometers (km) of coastline, and is a mineral sand, which covers 2,833 square kilometers (km2) and includes high-grade sedimentary hosted copper showings. Its 2,776 km2 Disko-Nuussuaq Magmatic Massive Sulfide nickel-copper-platinum-cobalt project (Ni-Cu-PGM-Co) is located on the southwest coast of Greenland. The Kangerluarsuk Sed-Ex lead-zinc-silver project is located approximately 60 km northeast of the settlement of Uummannaq, 225 km north of the city of Ilulissat and 800 km north of the capital, Nuuk, the Kangerluarsuk project covers an area of 692 km2 in Central West Greenland.

Sector Diversified Mining