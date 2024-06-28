Bluejay Mining PLC - London-based metals mining company with operations in Greenland and Finland - Posts no revenue in 2023, but sees sales costs narrow to GBP213,523 from GBP629,930 in 2022. Gross profit slides 66% to GBP213,523 from GBP629,930. Operating loss widens to GBP2.2 million from GBP139,551. Ended year with loss of 16 pence per diluted share. Total loss amounted to GBP2.5 million, narrowed from GBP3.2 million. Ended year with cash and cash equivalents of GBP200,700. Moving forward, notes its January 2024 equity subscription of GBP1.2 million and development of its Dundas Ilmenite Project in Greenland.
Current share price: 0.29 pence
12-month change: down 84%
By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.