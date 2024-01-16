Bluejay Mining plc is United Kingdom-based resource exploration company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It offers a range of multi-commodity and high-grade resource development projects primarily in Greenland. Its three projects in Greenland provides exposure to ilmenite, nickel, copper, lead, zinc and platinum group metal (PGMs). The Company's Dundas Ilmenite Project extends along more than 30 km of coastline, with a Mineral Resource Estimate of 117 Mt. The 2,776 square kilometer (km2) Disk0-Nuussuaq (Disko) Magmatic Massive Sulphide (MMS) nickel-copper-platinum project (Ni-Cu-PGM) in Greenland, which is a nickel/copper sulphide mine. The 107 km2 Kangerluarsuk Sed-Ex lead-zinc-silver project (Kangerluarsuk) includes the grades of 41% zinc, 9.3% lead and 596 g/t silver and identified four ready targets. It has a portfolio of polymetallic assets in Finland totalling more than 28,000 hectares.

Sector Diversified Mining