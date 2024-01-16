Bluejay Mining PLC - base metals and gold exploration and development in Greenland and Finland - Raises GBP1.2 million via placing of 300 million shares at 0.4p. Earlier, the firm said it intended to raise GBP1.1 million via placing of 280 million shares. Proceeds will fund field activities and travel, legal and administrative costs, project divestment activities, regulatory and licensing costs and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The placing was conducted via an accelerated bookbuild process.
Current stock price: 0.46 pence
12-month change: down 91%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
