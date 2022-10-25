Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Bluejay Mining plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAM   GB00BFD3VF20

BLUEJAY MINING PLC

(FAM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
5.310 GBX   +0.19%
05:20aBluejay Mining names Robert Edwards as new chair with immediate effect
AI
03:07aBluejay Mining Appoints Former Nornickel Director as Executive Chairman
MT
10/10Bluejay Mining Rises 9% on Completion of Works at Disko-Nuussuaq Project in Greenland
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluejay Mining names Robert Edwards as new chair with immediate effect

10/25/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Bluejay Mining PLC on Tuesday said it hired Robert Edwards as executive chair with immediate effect.

The mineral exploration and development company focused on Greenland and Finland said Edwards served as a non-executive director of Moscow-based MMC Norilsk Nickel from 2013 until 2022.

It is the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum and copper, operating complex full cycle production assets in Russia and Finland.

He has also served as a non-executive chair at producer of mineral sands products Sierra Rutile Ltd.

Currently, Edwards is a non-executive director of Copper ores firm Sandfire Resources Ltd and Armenia & Kyrgyzstan-focused gold mining company Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd.

Bluejay Mining said he brings over 30 years of relevant experience in the natural resources sector, including roles in production mining, new business, investment banking, capital markets, consulting and a range of board level experience across multiple commodity groups and jurisdictions.

Edwards said: "Since its creation Bluejay has been a pioneer in the development of Greenland's minerals industry and has been very successful in securing a highly prospective exploration portfolio both in Greenland and Finland, two of the world's most favourable mining jurisdictions. Converting the combination of these world class opportunities and clear in-country management expertise in both regions that Bluejay has established into a strong value proposition for shareholders as well as our partners is a challenge which I look forward to."

In June, former Chair Roderick McIllree resigned and was replaced by former chair Michael Hutchinson on an interim basis. In September, McIllree was appointed by Alien Metals Ltd as new executive chair.

Bluejay shares were up 0.2% at 5.31 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIEN METALS LTD -1.51% 0.4826 Delayed Quote.-27.41%
BLUEJAY MINING PLC 0.19% 5.31 Delayed Quote.-42.49%
CHAARAT GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.46% 10.9 Delayed Quote.-44.10%
PALLADIUM -0.73% 1964 Delayed Quote.7.12%
SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED -4.30% 3.34 Delayed Quote.-46.96%
SIERRA RUTILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.21 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.88% 61.535 Delayed Quote.-17.93%
All news about BLUEJAY MINING PLC
05:20aBluejay Mining names Robert Edwards as new chair with immediate effect
AI
03:07aBluejay Mining Appoints Former Nornickel Director as Executive Chairman
MT
10/10Bluejay Mining Rises 9% on Completion of Works at Disko-Nuussuaq Project in Greenland
MT
10/10Bluejay Mining plc Announces Successful Completion of 2022 Work Programme at its Green ..
CI
09/22Earnings Flash (JAY.L) BLUEJAY MINING Reports H1 Loss GBX-0.16
MT
09/22Bluejay Mining plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/14Bluejay Mining plc Announces Kangerluarsuk Survey Programme
CI
09/07Alien Metals Confirms Executive Chairman Appointment
MT
09/07Rio Tinto, Bluejay Mining JV Completes Drilling Program for Project in Finland
MT
09/07Bluejay Mining plc Announces the First Exploration Programme of 2022 Has Been Successfu..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 0,10 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,6 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart BLUEJAY MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Bluejay Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEJAY MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,30 GBX
Average target price 25,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 372%
Managers and Directors
Bo Møller Stensgaard Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Hutchinson Chairman
Eric Martin Sondergaard Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Johannus Egholm Hansen Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Waugh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEJAY MINING PLC-42.49%63
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.03%124 720
RIO TINTO PLC-2.90%88 651
GLENCORE PLC33.86%72 956
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)108.92%53 705
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.93%36 844