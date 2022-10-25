Bluejay Mining names Robert Edwards as new chair with immediate effect

(Alliance News) - Bluejay Mining PLC on Tuesday said it hired Robert Edwards as executive chair with immediate effect.

The mineral exploration and development company focused on Greenland and Finland said Edwards served as a non-executive director of Moscow-based MMC Norilsk Nickel from 2013 until 2022.

It is the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum and copper, operating complex full cycle production assets in Russia and Finland.

He has also served as a non-executive chair at producer of mineral sands products Sierra Rutile Ltd.

Currently, Edwards is a non-executive director of Copper ores firm Sandfire Resources Ltd and Armenia & Kyrgyzstan-focused gold mining company Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd.

Bluejay Mining said he brings over 30 years of relevant experience in the natural resources sector, including roles in production mining, new business, investment banking, capital markets, consulting and a range of board level experience across multiple commodity groups and jurisdictions.

Edwards said: "Since its creation Bluejay has been a pioneer in the development of Greenland's minerals industry and has been very successful in securing a highly prospective exploration portfolio both in Greenland and Finland, two of the world's most favourable mining jurisdictions. Converting the combination of these world class opportunities and clear in-country management expertise in both regions that Bluejay has established into a strong value proposition for shareholders as well as our partners is a challenge which I look forward to."

In June, former Chair Roderick McIllree resigned and was replaced by former chair Michael Hutchinson on an interim basis. In September, McIllree was appointed by Alien Metals Ltd as new executive chair.

Bluejay shares were up 0.2% at 5.31 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

