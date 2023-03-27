Advanced search
    FAM   GB00BFD3VF20

BLUEJAY MINING PLC

(FAM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:29:44 2023-03-27 am EDT
3.000 GBX   +3.00%
03:00aBluejay Mining plc Announces Drilling Results from Enonkoski JV with Rio Tinto
CI
03/03Bluejay Mining : Blue Jay Presentation March 2023
PU
02/22Bluejay receives USD2 million for drilling in Greenland
AN
Bluejay Mining notes "encouraging" results from project in Finland

03/27/2023 | 06:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - Bluejay Mining PLC on Monday said two holes were drilled in January at its Enonkoski joint-venture project with Rio Tinto PLC, with one of the holes returning "significant" intervals of sulphide droplets.

The London-based mineral exploration and development company focused in Greenland and Finland,said drill hole ENON0028 intercepted a significant width of mineralised vari-textured pyroxenitic-noritic units with multiple intervals of nickel-copper sulphide droplet zones, as well as intervals of sulphide mineralisation.

The best mineralised interval yielded ore with a nickel content of 0.41%, whilst the remaining intervals within the sulphide droplet zones averaged 0.16% of nickel, Bluejay said.

The company said a total of 951.10 metres were drilled at the Enonkoski nickel-copper-cobalt project in eastern Finland. The drilling is part of a joint venture and an earn-in agreement with Rio Tinto, which consists of 1,000 to 1,500 metres of follow-up diamond drilling at the Laukunlapi target, two kilometres south-east of the Laukunkangas nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

Bluejay said geological and geophysical modelling is ongoing at the site, with the aim to determine targets for follow-up drilling of the intercepted mineralisation.

Chief Executive Officer Bo Moller Stensgaard said: "The results from the first 2023 drilling with Rio Tinto on the Enonkoski project are very encouraging with one of the drill holes returning significant intervals of sulphide-droplets, representing the highest sulphide content of any hole we have drilled in the Laukunlampi intrusion to date."

Shares were up 3.0% at 3.00 pence in London on Monday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BLUEJAY MINING PLC 3.00% 3 Delayed Quote.-41.28%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.03% 5203.72 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
