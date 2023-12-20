Bluejay Mining PLC - Greenland and Finland-focused miner - Appoints Troy Whittaker as board director and chief operating officer. Bluejay also installs Mike Hutchinson as non-executive chair, replacing Robert Edwards, who has been executive chair since October 2022. Edwards, Peter Waugh and Bo Stensgaard leave the board immediately, though with Stensgaard remaining as a company employee. Roderick McIllree and Harry Ansell join as non-executive directors. "In due course, the new board will update shareholders regarding the implementation of a new strategy that will focus solely around developing the Disko magmatic massive sulphide project in Greenland," Hutchinson says.

Current stock price: 0.46 pence, down 25% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: down 91%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

