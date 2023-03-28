Clontarf Energy agrees joint venture with NEXT-ChemX

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Bluejay Mining PLC - London-based mineral exploration and development company focused on Greenland and Finland - Says a follow-up drill programme has begun at its Enonkoski nickel-copper-cobalt project in Finland. Adds the programme is for a single 400 metre deep drill hole at the Laukunlampi intrusion. The drilling is based on encouraging results from January, and geological and geophysical modelling. Notes that the joint venture with Rio Tinto Exploration Finland decided to proceed will the drilling of "a high-priority drill target" while there was a drill rig available. Chief Operating Officer Thomas Levin says: "Given the unusually high demand for diamond drill rigs throughout Finland at present, I am delighted that our drilling contractor has been able to provide us with a rig for a short time window, allowing us to complete this high priority follow up drill hole in the Laukunlampi intrusion."

Zenova Group PLC - London-based provider of fire safety and heat management technology solutions - Says Together Housing Association Ltd selected its Senova IP thermal insulation paint for use in a pilot project. Notes that the project was intended to assess the paint's ability to provide insulation for buildings that are difficult to insulate using traditional methods. Says the project took place in Halifax, on poorly insulated buildings, adds that it expects the paint to be used in Together Housing's properties where appropriate. "As well as dramatically improving the insulation of properties, Zenova IP thermal insulation paint also improves fire safety and provides a decorative upgrade. This makes it a hugely efficient and cost-effective way for social housing providers, such as Together Housing, to improve the energy efficiency, safety and decoration of a property in a single process," Chief Executive Tony Crawley comments.

Edenville Energy PLC - London-based thermal coal developer, focused on brownfield Rukwa coalfields in western Tanzania - Says it is in discussions with the Mining Commission in Tanzania, as it has been informed that it has historically failed to carry out certain tasks at its Rukwa mine, as required under its licence, which means that the licence could be in default of the requirements. Notes that it is working on resolving outstanding issues, and ensuring that it complies with local regulations. Chief Executive Noel Lyons says: "We remain focused on resolving any legacy issues at Rukwa and remain confident that the challenges can be overcome. However, in conjunction with this, we are also focused on securing potential new and exciting coal opportunities."

Clontarf Energy PLC - lithium and oil & gas exploration and production company focused on South America and Africa - Executes partnership agreement with NEXT-ChemX Corp for a Bolivian joint venture set out in a heads of agreement last month. Says the 50:50 JV is to prove the technical, commercial and environmental feasibility of NEXT-ChemX's ion-targeting direct lithium extraction technology. Notes that the JV will hold exclusive rights to deploy iTDE in Bolivia. Adds that the initial priority is to confirm the feasibility of the technology in a pilot plant which will be constructed in Texas, with a pilot plant to then be deployed in Bolivia in partnership with the state energy company YLB, subject to securing further funding. "The joint venture’s ion-Targeting Direct lithium Extraction ("iTDE") technology may unlock some of Bolivia’s brine potential, by reducing water use by 95%, minimising plant footprint, and increasing output to meet surging demand," Chair David Horgan comments.

