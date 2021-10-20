Log in
BlueLinx to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast on November 3, 2021

10/20/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, will issue third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter results will be hosted by Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at http://bluelinxco.com/webcast-presentations, and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live:1-877-407-4018
Passcode:13723645


To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 17, 2021:

Domestic Replay:1-844-512-2921
Passcode:13723645


ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Taylor, VP Investor Relations & Treasury
BlueLinx Holdings
OR
Noel Ryan, Senior Partner
Vallum Advisors
investor@bluelinxco.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
