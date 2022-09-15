Advanced search
    BXC   US09624H2085

BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

(BXC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
62.33 USD   -3.78%
08:01aBlueLinx to Participate in D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
GL
08/31BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31BlueLinx Expands Board of Directors Adding Keith A. Haas and Marietta Edmunds Zakas
GL
BlueLinx to Participate in D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

09/15/2022 | 08:01am EDT
MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced today that Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate at the 21st Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Nashville on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM CT.

A live webcast of the presentation and accompanying materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at https://investors.bluelinxco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

Below is the link to participate in the live webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco62/bxc/1741975 

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing over 45 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 customers including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACTS

Ryan Taylor, VP, Investor Relations & Treasury
investor@bluelinxco.com

Seth Freeman, VP Marketing & Communications
Seth.Freeman@bluelinxco.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 528 M - -
Net income 2022 298 M - -
Net Debt 2022 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 579 M 579 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 043
Free-Float 97,3%
Managers and Directors
Dwight A. K. Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kelly C. Janzen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kim S. Fennebresque Non-Executive Chairman
Dominic DiNapoli Independent Director
J. David Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-34.91%579
FERGUSON PLC-24.20%24 022
REECE LIMITED-44.28%6 564
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-5.09%3 538
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY-17.18%2 326
CHIN HIN GROUP95.40%997