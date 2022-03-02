NEWS RELEASE

Tokyo, 2, March, 2022

BlueMeme Inc.

BlueMeme Facilitates In-House Application Development at

JMAR

JMAR plans to launch new services using the developed applications

BlueMeme Inc. announced that the company facilitated in-house development at JMA Research Institute, Inc. by using "Softools", a no-code development platform. This enabled JMAR to successfully develop applications in a short period of time by a non- engineering department that previously lacked an adequate development environment.

As a member of the Japan Management Association (JMA) group, JMAR conducts surveys and research for policy-making and planning for government agencies, marketing and consulting for private companies, and provides a membership-based business information service. While planning and designing business applications, JMAR's new business development team was looking for a way to develop simple solutions in-house to enable a quick response to clientsʼ needs.

JMAR has previously developed an application that can be implemented in a cloud environment in place of Excel to "visualize" the work schedules of a nursing home facility for which JMAR provides business improvement consulting. In order to make effective use of this, JMAR proposed to the facility to provide management index analysis using the data obtained from the application. As JMAR was looking for a BI tool that would work with this application, BlueMeme proposed "Softools", a no-code tool that can develop applications with BI tool functions, and JMAR decided to implement it. BlueMeme's extensive post-implementation support was also a major deciding factor for JMAR.

BlueMeme provided full support for the application development and API integration with "Softools" through technical training and technical support, and the JMAR staff successfully developed the application in three weeks. As a result, the company was able to link its self-developed business scheduling application with "Softools" using APIs to visualize management indicators using the dashboard function of "Softools," and also to develop the application in-house.