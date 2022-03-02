Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. BlueMeme Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4069   JP3831120005

BLUEMEME INC.

(4069)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueMeme : Facilitates In-House Application Development at JMAR

03/02/2022 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

Tokyo, 2, March, 2022

BlueMeme Inc.

BlueMeme Facilitates In-House Application Development at

JMAR

JMAR plans to launch new services using the developed applications

BlueMeme Inc. announced that the company facilitated in-house development at JMA Research Institute, Inc. by using "Softools", a no-code development platform. This enabled JMAR to successfully develop applications in a short period of time by a non- engineering department that previously lacked an adequate development environment.

As a member of the Japan Management Association (JMA) group, JMAR conducts surveys and research for policy-making and planning for government agencies, marketing and consulting for private companies, and provides a membership-based business information service. While planning and designing business applications, JMAR's new business development team was looking for a way to develop simple solutions in-house to enable a quick response to clientsʼ needs.

JMAR has previously developed an application that can be implemented in a cloud environment in place of Excel to "visualize" the work schedules of a nursing home facility for which JMAR provides business improvement consulting. In order to make effective use of this, JMAR proposed to the facility to provide management index analysis using the data obtained from the application. As JMAR was looking for a BI tool that would work with this application, BlueMeme proposed "Softools", a no-code tool that can develop applications with BI tool functions, and JMAR decided to implement it. BlueMeme's extensive post-implementation support was also a major deciding factor for JMAR.

BlueMeme provided full support for the application development and API integration with "Softools" through technical training and technical support, and the JMAR staff successfully developed the application in three weeks. As a result, the company was able to link its self-developed business scheduling application with "Softools" using APIs to visualize management indicators using the dashboard function of "Softools," and also to develop the application in-house.

JMAR is planning new businesses, such as providing applications and services based on this project, and BlueMeme will continue to support JMAR in delivering innovative solutions and digital transformation (DX).

About Softools

Softools is a secure, scalable enterprise quality platform for digitizing business processes with zero code front end, database, reporting (BI) and security configuration enabling very fast application development. It allows business users without advanced development skills to develop applications. With more than 100 templates, Softools makes it possible to build a variety of business management solutions quickly. It can be operated without connection to the Internet, and data reporting and visualization can be easily performed by using API integration.

About JMA Research Institute, Inc.

JMAR conducts surveys and research for policy-making and planning for government agencies, marketing and consulting for private companies, and provides a membership- based business information service. JMAR aims to provide cutting-edge, practical, and pragmatic knowledge, wisdom, and know-how that our clients need in response to the increasingly complex social and economic environment and to promote appropriate business decisions, actions, and practices that match our clients' actual conditions and lead to the realization of results. JMAR contributes to clients by identifying the essence of things and phenomena and providing "knowledge" that leads to proper decisions and actions to solve clients' challenges.

About BlueMeme Inc.

BlueMeme was the first company in Japan to introduce OutSystems, a low-code development platform, in 2012 and has been at the forefront of the Japanese low-code development market. Today, BlueMeme offers a unique entrusted development service that combines low-code with agile methodologies, managed by its unique project management methodology, "AGILE-DX". BlueMeme also supports digital transformation (DX) by developing and providing solutions that combine workato, a low-code integration platform, and MarkLogic, a NoSQL database, to enable clients to improve their business agility. In addition, BlueMeme provides services such as "Next Generation Engineer Training", "Consulting for Low-Code Technology Utilization", and "Support for Building Low-Code Agile Development Teams" to help clients achieve in-house development and establish continuous DX. BlueMeme is committed to assisting Japanese companies improve their global competitiveness.

Inquiries from the media

BlueMeme Public Relations Office: Oguri, Kinoshita

TEL0570-080-016E-mailXR_cc@bluememe.jp

Disclaimer

BlueMeme Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUEMEME INC.
02:47aBLUEMEME : Facilitates In-House Application Development at JMAR
PU
02/28BLUEMEME : Third quarter of fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY2022) Financial Report
PU
2021Certain Common Stock of BlueMeme Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-D..
CI
2021Certain Common Stock of BlueMeme Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-S..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 101 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net income 2021 130 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
Net cash 2021 435 M 3,79 M 3,79 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 120 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float -
Chart BLUEMEME INC.
Duration : Period :
BlueMeme Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEMEME INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kazuhisa Hayashida Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEMEME INC.-3.81%53
ACCENTURE PLC-24.89%196 773
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.93%173 510
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.21%109 131
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.12%94 902
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.09%84 979