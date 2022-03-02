BlueMeme : Facilitates In-House Application Development at JMAR
BlueMeme Facilitates In-House Application Development at
JMAR
JMAR plans to launch new services using the developed applications
BlueMeme Inc. announced that the company facilitated in-house development at JMA Research Institute, Inc. by using "Softools", a no-code development platform. This enabled JMAR to successfully develop applications in a short period of time by a non- engineering department that previously lacked an adequate development environment.
As a member of the Japan Management Association (JMA) group, JMAR conducts surveys and research for policy-making and planning for government agencies, marketing and consulting for private companies, and provides a membership-based business information service. While planning and designing business applications, JMAR's new business development team was looking for a way to develop simple solutions in-house to enable a quick response to clientsʼ needs.
JMAR has previously developed an application that can be implemented in a cloud environment in place of Excel to "visualize" the work schedules of a nursing home facility for which JMAR provides business improvement consulting. In order to make effective use of this, JMAR proposed to the facility to provide management index analysis using the data obtained from the application. As JMAR was looking for a BI tool that would work with this application, BlueMeme proposed "Softools", a no-code tool that can develop applications with BI tool functions, and JMAR decided to implement it. BlueMeme's extensive post-implementation support was also a major deciding factor for JMAR.
BlueMeme provided full support for the application development and API integration with "Softools" through technical training and technical support, and the JMAR staff successfully developed the application in three weeks. As a result, the company was able to link its self-developed business scheduling application with "Softools" using APIs to visualize management indicators using the dashboard function of "Softools," and also to develop the application in-house.
JMAR is planning new businesses, such as providing applications and services based on this project, and BlueMeme will continue to support JMAR in delivering innovative solutions and digital transformation (DX).
About Softools
Softools is a secure, scalable enterprise quality platform for digitizing business processes with zero code front end, database, reporting (BI) and security configuration enabling very fast application development. It allows business users without advanced development skills to develop applications. With more than 100 templates, Softools makes it possible to build a variety of business management solutions quickly. It can be operated without connection to the Internet, and data reporting and visualization can be easily performed by using API integration.
About JMA Research Institute, Inc.
JMAR conducts surveys and research for policy-making and planning for government agencies, marketing and consulting for private companies, and provides a membership- based business information service. JMAR aims to provide cutting-edge, practical, and pragmatic knowledge, wisdom, and know-how that our clients need in response to the increasingly complex social and economic environment and to promote appropriate business decisions, actions, and practices that match our clients' actual conditions and lead to the realization of results. JMAR contributes to clients by identifying the essence of things and phenomena and providing "knowledge" that leads to proper decisions and actions to solve clients' challenges.
About BlueMeme Inc.
BlueMeme was the first company in Japan to introduce OutSystems, a low-code development platform, in 2012 and has been at the forefront of the Japanese low-code development market. Today, BlueMeme offers a unique entrusted development service that combines low-code with agile methodologies, managed by its unique project management methodology, "AGILE-DX". BlueMeme also supports digital transformation (DX) by developing and providing solutions that combine workato, a low-code integration platform, and MarkLogic, a NoSQL database, to enable clients to improve their business agility. In addition, BlueMeme provides services such as "Next Generation Engineer Training", "Consulting for Low-Code Technology Utilization", and "Support for Building Low-Code Agile Development Teams" to help clients achieve in-house development and establish continuous DX. BlueMeme is committed to assisting Japanese companies improve their global competitiveness.
