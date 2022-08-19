Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. BlueMeme Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4069   JP3831120005

BLUEMEME INC.

(4069)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
2169.00 JPY   +0.51%
02:54aBLUEMEME : launches“AGILE-DX Platform”
PU
08/17BlueMeme to Begin Digital Transformation Training in Urasoe City, Japan
MT
08/16BLUEMEME : launches DX human resources training in Urasoe, Okinawa
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlueMeme : launches“AGILE-DX Platform”

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

19 August,2022

BlueMeme Inc.

BlueMeme launches "AGILE-DX Platform"

No-code BPM platform following BlueMeme's unique development

methodology "AGILE-DX" accelerates in-house system development in

Japanese companies

BlueMeme Inc. (https://www.bluememe.jp) launches the "AGILE-DX Platform", a no-code BPM platform designed for non-IT personnel that follows its own development methodology, "AGILE-DX".

In recent years, the rapidly growing demand for in-house system development in Japanese companies, combined with the shortage of IT personnel, has led to an increased attention to no- code platforms targeting non-IT personnel. However, as most no-code platforms create applications by combining pre-built components, they are less flexible and are more geared towards small-scale development. Low-code platforms, on the other hand, offer the same flexibility as scratch, allowing large-scale development for a wide range of purposes, but require more specialized knowledge and are better suited to engineers.

The "AGILE-DX Platform" follows BlueMeme's "AGILE-DX" concept, and falls between the two, combining the advantages of no-code and low-code."AGILE-DX" is a methodology that defines a method of requirements definition that is lacking in the generally used agile methodology. It separates requirements that are likely to change (e.g. business processes and UI) from those that are less likely to change (e.g. data used in applications such as employee information), thereby minimizing the increase in development man-hours associated with changes to requirements and enabling large-scale agile development.

The "AGLIE-DX Platform" uses no-code to build the UI and business processes, enabling development by non-IT personnel who understand the actual operations, while the underlying data-related design uses low-code. This makes development simpler and quicker than low-code products and more flexible than existing no-code products.

BlueMeme introduces the "AGILE-DX Platform" as a solution to encourage business users to actively participate in system development and to further accelerate the in-house system development.

"AGILE-DX Platform" product details

https://www.bluememe.jp/agile-dx-platform/

About BlueMeme Inc.

BlueMeme was the first company in Japan to introduce OutSystems, a low-code development platform in 2012, and has been at the forefront of the Japanese low-code development market. BlueMeme utilizes its own development methodology, "AGILE-DX", which combines low-code technology with agile methods. With the aim of contributing to the international competitiveness of Japanese companies, BlueMeme supports the in-house system development and DX of its customers through unique entrusted development, consulting and training. BlueMeme, company code "4069.T", has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange since 2021. https://www.bluememe.jp/

Contact

BlueMeme Public Relations Office: Oguri, Kinoshita

TEL0570-080-016

E-mailXR_cc@bluememe.jp

Disclaimer

BlueMeme Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLUEMEME INC.
02:54aBLUEMEME : launches“AGILE-DX Platform”
PU
08/17BlueMeme to Begin Digital Transformation Training in Urasoe City, Japan
MT
08/16BLUEMEME : launches DX human resources training in Urasoe, Okinawa
PU
08/12BLUEMEME : will jointly launch the“Digital Labor Service”with MKI in FY2023
PU
08/12BlueMeme Inc. to Jointly Launch The “Digital Labor Service” With Mitsui Knowl..
CI
05/27BlueMeme Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
04/11BlueMeme in Collaboration with Mitsui Knowledge to Strengthen Low-code Business
MT
04/11BLUEMEME : enters into a Capital and Business Alliance with Mitsui Knowledge Industry in t..
PU
04/11BlueMeme Enters into A Capital and Business Alliance with Mitsui Knowledge Industry in ..
CI
04/06BlueMeme Sets Up Corporate Venture Capital Subsidiary
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 929 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net income 2022 253 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
Net cash 2022 2 257 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 544 M 55,8 M 55,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 91
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart BLUEMEME INC.
Duration : Period :
BlueMeme Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEMEME INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Masanori Matsuoka President, CEO & Representative Director
Rei Ichikawa Manager-SSO & SA Division
Mi Shu Manager-Professional Services
Mariko Tsujiguchi Manager-Consulting Sales
Kinei Kawane Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLUEMEME INC.15.90%56
ACCENTURE PLC-22.94%201 435
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.02%156 744
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.82%108 321
INFOSYS LIMITED-14.91%84 859
SNOWFLAKE INC.-52.25%51 304