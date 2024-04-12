BlueNord is well on its way to delivering its ambition of becoming a leading independent European energy producer. This is on the back of a further successful year in 2023 and the restart of Tyra in March 2024.

Riulf Rustad Executive Chair BlueNord continues to prove its ability to deliver its ambition of becoming a leading independent European energy producer. This is on the back of a further successful year in 2023 and with the recently announced first gas from Tyra II. This places BlueNord in a an increasingly strong position, as a significant contributor to regional EU energy security and a major supplier of gas, being the fuel of choice for transition, as the world pivots to a greener future.

This position has been achieved through a strong and consistent focus on capital discipline, based around maximising the DUC opportunity. With production set to more than double, and with Tyra II having been brought back on stream, our approach to enhance value for our stakeholders remains firm. The Company has set out a clear path to continue to deliver from the DUC assets, thereby maximising capital efficiency and allowing it to become a significant dividend paying company for its shareholders. Energy security and access to economically competitive sources of gas remains of key importance in Europe. It comes on the back of continued uncertainty across many parts of the world, impacting trade and regional economic performance, which is set to continue in 2024. The need to have access to secure, safe and cost-effective sources of energy is central to economic success and the standard of living across the region. It underpins business, transport and the region's economic competitiveness, in an era where supply lines are being disrupted, interest rates remain high and economic performance impacted. BlueNord continued to perform in 2023, representing another year of delivering against results. This is reflected in its production and financial performance, which was again at the top end of estimations, with EBITDA for the year of USD 421 million and production of 24.9 mboepd.

As a result of its now growing track record, BlueNord is in an enviable position, with strong foundations to continue to deliver in the year ahead and beyond. Capital discipline and the ongoing efficient use of capital remains the basis on which the Company will be managed. Every decision will be assessed against this basis, which has served us well in getting us to where we are today. Today, with Tyra II back on stream, BlueNord is set to be able to start paying dividends in Q3 2024. The Company's assets, combined with the clear plans set out for the future of the business, means it is well placed to offer shareholders meaningful returns, and BlueNord intends to distribute 50 - 70% of its net operational cashflow in the period 2024 - 2026. That position also means the Company remains well placed to meet its responsibilities to the environment and the success of the region in which it operates. With the ongoing increase in gas production from Tyra, Denmark will be energy self-sufficient and a net exporter of gas to the wider EU region. This represents a milestone for the country; helping people's needs and supporting the ongoing growth of the economy. A further local, reliable source of gas for the region is also in line with the EU's ambition to reach net-zero. In addition to being a source of transitional energy, localised gas offers a much lower relative carbon footprint to the alternatives, such as imported LNG,