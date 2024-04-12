The Executive Remuneration Report outlines the principles governing the compensation of members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management Team of BlueNord ASA ('BlueNord'), as well as their actual remuneration in 2023.

The Executive Remuneration Policy approved by the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 19 May 2022 was applied throughout the year. The Policy is designed to align with the Company's overall business objectives, long-term interests, and financial sustainability. To attract, motivate, and retain qualified and high-performing executives in a global industry, total remuneration for BlueNord executives must be competitive. The compensation offered should reflect the required accountabilities, reward success, and be aligned with shareholder interests and BlueNord's strategy. The Executive Remuneration Report adheres to the requirements laid out in the Norwegian Public Limited Companies §§ Act 6-16a and 6-16b. The subtotals and totals in some of the tables may not equal the sum of the amounts shown due to rounding.

Disclosures No deviations from the Executive Remuneration Policy have been made by the Board of Directors in 2023. To comply with Danish employment legislation, for executives formally employed with a Danish affiliate under the Danish Salaried Employees Act but holding a global executive role with the Company, the statutory notice period is mutually extended by two months. This means that the CFO has a notice period of three months if resigning.

If the Company terminates the employment, the employer's notice period is currently seven months. Since first date of employment in BlueNord, the COO's terms is a notice period of three months if resigning; the employer's notice period is 12 months. BlueNord has not during 2023 reclaimed any remuneration paid to executives.

No executive in the BlueNord Group has received remuneration from any entity other than the one that is their formal employer.

First gas from the Tyra II field was achieved in March 2024, with ramp-up to maximum technical capacity expected within four months. This will lead to a step-change in performance for BlueNord, with a doubling of production combined with a lowering in lifting cost and emissions intensity. Strong operational performance Average production of c. 24.9mboe/d for the year is in the upper range of the yearly production guidance provided of 24.5-25 mboe/d at the start of 2023. Secured further long-term contribution from the 'DUC' The completion of the Tyra project will provide a strong foundation for future reserves growth, unlocking gross reserves in excess of 200 mmboe and production growth to 55mboe/d in 2025. Optimisation activities have been successfully completed and an active approach continued, to reduce base decline and maximise economic recovery from the DUC.