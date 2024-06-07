Bluenord ASA, formerly Norwegian Energy Company ASA, is a Norway-based oil and gas company that specialises in producing and developing energy resources, and in activities which support the energy transition. The Company operates in the Danish North Sea with a 36.8 % non-operated interest in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), producing oil and gas from three operational hubs. The Company has a focus on developing and implementing solutions that improve the long-term position of oil and gas as a key part of the global energy mix while reducing greenhouse gas emissions on the Danish Continental Shelf. The Company has subsidiaries in Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.