BlueNord ASA reiterated production guidance for the second quarter of 2024. The company reiterates its production guidance of 23.0 mboepd - 26.0 mboepd.
BlueNord ASA
Equities
NOR
NO0010379266
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|542 NOK
|+0.18%
|-1.45%
|+8.94%
|07:41pm
|BlueNord ASA Announces Preliminary Production Figures for May 2024
|CI
|07:41pm
|BlueNord ASA Reiterates Production Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2024
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+8.94%
|1.34B
|+5.02%
|287B
|+63.46%
|133B
|-3.58%
|131B
|+0.02%
|69.66B
|-0.13%
|53.27B
|+2.73%
|45.44B
|-12.40%
|34.29B
|+22.95%
|34.07B
|+3.18%
|29.58B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- NOR Stock
- News BlueNord ASA
- BlueNord ASA Reiterates Production Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2024