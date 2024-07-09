Invitation to Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Results

Oslo, 9 July 2024: BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") will publish its

financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024 on Wednesday 10

July 2024 at 07:00 (CEST). A webcast presentation, followed by a Q&A session,

will be hosted at 10:00 (CEST).



To join webcast:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240710_2/



***



Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

Phone: +47 915 28 501



About BlueNord ASA

BlueNord is a strategically important European oil and gas company that

specialises in producing and developing energy resources, and in activities

which support the energy transition. The Company operates in the Danish North

Sea with a 36.8 percent interest in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC).

BlueNord is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker

"BNOR". For further information, please visit: www.bluenord.com.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site