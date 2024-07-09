09 Jul 2024 10:38 CEST
Oslo, 9 July 2024: BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") will publish its
financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2024 on Wednesday 10
July 2024 at 07:00 (CEST). A webcast presentation, followed by a Q&A session,
will be hosted at 10:00 (CEST).
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20240710_2/
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com
Phone: +47 915 28 501
About BlueNord ASA
BlueNord is a strategically important European oil and gas company that
specialises in producing and developing energy resources, and in activities
which support the energy transition. The Company operates in the Danish North
Sea with a 36.8 percent interest in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC).
BlueNord is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker
"BNOR". For further information, please visit: www.bluenord.com.
