BlueNord ASA
Second Quarter and Half Year Report 2024
Highlights of the Quarter
Compared to first quarter 2023
Revenue
$171m
1%
Cash flow from operations (excluding tax paid)
EBITDA
$72m
-18%
Total liquidity (cash and undrawn facilities)
$57m $406m
-35%
32%
"During the second quarter of 2024, BlueNord achieved several significant milestones that positions our business strongly for the future. Operationally, we produced 24.5 mboe/d and benefitted from the continued contribution of the first Halfdan infill well. This will be supplemented by an additional infill well on Halfdan that was sanctioned during the quarter and will be drilled in the second half of 2024. The Harald East Middle Jurassic well was spudded in June 2024 and we believe this could add up to 8 mmboe net to BlueNord in a success case, with the result due over the summer. This activity is facilitated by having an active drilling rig on the DUC, and we are pleased to announce that the Shelf Drilling Winner rig contract has been extended by 17 months beyond its current expiry in March 2025. We expect gas export from Tyra to partially resume imminently and plateau production to be reached in Q4 of this year according to the operator's plan. From a corporate perspective, we successfully completed the capital structure reset that we announced earlier in the year with an upsized USD 1.4 billion RBL facility and the issue of a new USD 300 million unsecured bond. This positions us well for the second half of the year where, with Tyra at plateau and all covenants now consistent with the distribution policy we have announced, we expect to start the material return of capital to shareholders."
Euan Shirlaw, Chief Executive Officer
Second Quarter and Half Year Report 2024
1
Contents
01
Summary of the Quarter
4
Financial Review
5
Operational Review
9
Report for the First Half 2024
14
Responsibility Statement
15
02
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
17
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
18
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
19
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
20
03
Notes
21
Note 1: Accounting principles
22
Note 2: Revenue
23
Note 3: Production expenses
23
Note 4: Financial income and expenses
24
Note 5: Tax
25
Note 6: Intangible assets
27
Note 7: Property, plant and equipment
28
Note 8: Non-current receivables, trade receivables and other current assets
29
Note 9: Inventories
29
Note 10: Restricted cash, bank deposits, cash and cash equivalents
29
Note 11: Borrowings
30
Note 12: Trade payables and other current liabilities
31
Note 13: Financial instruments
32
Note 14: Asset retirement obligations
38
Note 15: Shares and share capital
38
Note 16: Subsequent events
38
04
Alternative performance measures
40
Information about BlueNord
41
Appendix
42
Second Quarter and Half Year Report 2024
2
Introduction
01
Second Quarter 2024 Summary
Operational:
- Strong operating performance, with hydrocarbon production of 24.5 mboepd in the second quarter which is within the range of BlueNord's quarterly guidance of 23.0-26.0 mboepd.
- The Tyra West facility is ready to start-up with all the wells now unplugged, and more than 50% of the Tyra East wells also unplugged. The hook-up and commissioning are complete on the Tyra satellites, Roar, Tyra South East and Valdemar.
- The operator's schedule for the repair of the transformer is in line with Q4 plateau production. Harald production to partially resume in July and will initially support the Tyra commissioning and hence only minor additional export volumes are expected. Other temporary production modes being investigated.
- Drilling operations commenced 17 June with successful spudding of Harald East Middle Jurassic Well.
- Approval of 17 months firm extension from March 2025 to the drilling service contract for the use of the Shelf Drilling Winner jack-up rig.
Financial and Corporate:
- Total revenues of USD 170.8 million in the second quarter and USD 339.3 million for the first half 2024.
- EBITDA of USD 72.2 million in the second quarter and USD 159.9 million in the first half of 2024.
- Cash flow from operations2) of USD 57.4 million in the second quarter and USD 145.8 million for the first half and net cash flow from operating activities of USD 50.1 million in the second quarter and USD 126.9 million for the first half 2024.
- Total liquidity of USD 406.0 million at the end of the period with cash on balance sheet of USD 136.0 million and undrawn RBL capacity of USD 270.0 million.
- Closing of amended USD 1.4 billion Reserve Based Lending Facility ("RBL" or "Facility") with a maturity in December 2029.
- Successful placement and settlement on 2 July of a new 5-year senior unsecured bond issue of USD 300 million and full redemption of BNOR14 bonds of USD 175 million.
- Appointment of Miriam Jager Lykke as Chief Operating Officer.
- Glen Ole Rødland elected as new Chair of BlueNord at the AMG on 14 May 2024.
Financial and operational summary
Unit
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 20233)
Total revenue
USDm
170.8
168.5
190.7
EBITDA1)
USDm
72.2
87.7
98.7
Result before tax
USDm
10.6
8.1
50.3
Net result for the period
USDm
(1.3)
(4.6)
26.3
Cash flow from operations1)2)
USDm
57.4
88.4
99.3
Net Cash flow from operating activities1)
USDm
50.1
76.8
58.9
Investments in oil and gas assets
USDm
56.9
64.1
80.9
Abandonment spent1)
USDm
4.4
10.9
5.1
Reserve-based lending facility, drawn
USDm
880.0
850.0
800.0
Net interest-bearing debt1)
USDm
1,156.5
1,095.7
910.0
Oil production
mboepd
18.0
17.9
18.0
Gas production
mboepd
6.5
5.6
5.7
Total production4)
mboepd
24.5
23.5
23.7
Over/under-lift
mboepd
0.8
(1.1)
3.4
Realised Oil price
USD/boe
84.5
86.0
79.3
+/- Effect of hedges
USD/boe
(11.4)
(13.0)
(16.5)
Effective Oil price
USD/boe
73.1
73.0
62.7
Realised Gas price
EUR/MWh
26.3
35.0
36.8
+/- Effect of hedges
EUR/MWh
4.8
25.0
34.1
Effective Gas price
EUR/MWh
31.1
60.0
70.9
YTD 2024 YTD 20233)
- 411.2
- 220.2
18.8 143.6
(5.9) 74.9
- 257.4
- 217.0
- 141.5
15.3 6.6
880.0 800.0
1,156.5 910.0
17.9 18.9
6.1 6.2
24.0 25.1
(0.1) 1.6
85.2 81.7
(12.1) (18.2)
73.1 63.5
18.6 40.7
25.7 44.2
44.4 84.9
- See the description of "Alternative performance measures" at the end of this report for definitions.
- Cash flow from operations is defined as Net Cash flow from operating activities excluding tax payments.
- Restated. The comparative information is restated on account of correction of errors. See note 10 in the Annual Report 2023.
- Q2 2024 Includes estimated production and operating efficiency for the last days in June, will be updated with actuals in Q3 2024.
Second Quarter and Half Year Report 2024
4
Financial Review
Selected data from consolidated statement of comprehensive income
USD million
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 20231)
YTD 2024
YTD 20231)
Total revenue
170.8
168.5
190.7
339.3
411.2
EBITDA
72.2
87.7
98.7
159.9
220.2
EBIT
40.7
58.5
73.7
99.2
169.2
Result before tax
10.6
8.1
50.3
18.8
143.6
Net result for the period
(1.3)
(4.6)
26.3
(5.9)
74.9
Earnings per share
(0.0)
(0.2)
1.0
(0.2)
2.9
- Restated. The comparative information is restated on account of correction of errors. See note 10 Restatement of borrowing cost in the Annual Report 2023.
Revenues of USD 170.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, mainly related to oil and gas sales from the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) fields, compared to USD 168.5 million in the previous quarter. The increase compared to last quarter was mainly related to increased oil volumes of 21.8 percent and gas volumes of 16.3 percent. Offset partly by lower realised gas prices net of hedging, with decrease of 48.1 percent.
Production expenses: In the current quarter USD 74.5 million was directly attributable to the lifting and transport of the Company's oil and gas production, equating to USD 33.4 per boe, compared to USD 70.9 million in the previous quarter, equating to USD 33.2 per boe. The increase was related to increased study costs and higher transportation costs. Due to uncertainties related to the gas production forecast for second quarter for Tyra, the transportation cost was impacted by a one-off penalty on gas nominations. Adjusted for concept studies, insurance and changes in stock and oil inventory, total production expenses amounted to USD 89.8 million compared to USD 72.3 million in the previous quarter.
Operating result before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) in the second quarter of 2024 was a profit of USD 72.2 million, compared to USD 87.7 million in previous quarter. This decrease mainly relates to lower effective gas prices offset partly by increased oil and gas volumes. Higher volumes led to increased total operating expenses in absolute terms, notably changes in oil inventory (overlift). In addition, there is some increased study costs, transportation costs and stock.
Net Financial items amounted to an expense of USD 30.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to an expense of USD 50.3 million in the previous quarter. Mainly influenced by the positive effect on the fair value adjustment related to embedded derivatives on BNOR15 compared to negative effect in previous quarter. Offset partly by value adjustment of amortised cost related to the amendment of RBL facility and reduced net foreign exchange gain in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter.
Income tax amounted to USD 11.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to USD 12.7 million for the previous quarter. The increase in income tax is primarily due to change in operating results. YTD 2024 current income tax amounted to an income of USD 62.9 million and deferred tax movements amounted to a cost of USD 88.8 million, which corresponds to a statutory tax rate of 64 percent on result before tax on hydrocarbon income, adjusted for investment uplift and interest restriction as well as currency adjustment of tax losses carried forward in DKK. Effective 0 percent tax on result before tax in Norway and UK and effective 22 percent tax on result before tax on ordinary income in Denmark.
Net result for the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of USD 1.3 million, compared to USD 4.6 million loss in the previous quarter.
Second Quarter and Half Year Report 2024
5
Financial review continued
Selected data from the consolidated statement of financial position
USD million
30.06.2024
31.03.2024
30.06.20231)
Total non-current assets
3,030.5
3,080.6
2,782.3
Total current assets
297.2
324.3
556.9
Total assets
3,327.7
3,404.9
3,339.3
Total equity
774.3
780.7
786.2
Interest bearing debt
1,218.4
1,205.2
1,124.6
Asset retirement obligations
1,058.8
1,050.3
975.5
Total current liabilities
108.1
105.8
113.5
- Restated. The comparative information is restated on account of correction of errors. See note 10 Restatement of borrowing cost in the Annual Report 2023.
Total non-currentassets amounted to USD 3.0 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024 compared to USD 3.1 billion in the previous quarter. Decreased due to decrease in deferred tax asset, offset by increase in property, plant and equipment. Total non-current assets consist of property, plant and equipment of USD 2.5 billion, intangible assets of USD
148.4 million, deferred tax asset of USD 169.7 million, derivatives related to the gas hedges of USD 1.8 million and USD 215.2 million in restricted cash, relating to cash pledged to TotalEnergies as security for DUC cash call obligations and security against Nini/Cecilie abandonment costs.
Total current assets amounted to USD 297.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024 compared to USD 324.3 million at the end of the previous quarter. Decrease in derivative instruments assets due to settlement of gas hedges and due to unwinding of the interest swap contract. In addition, oil inventory and cash have decreased, offset by increased stock inventory and trade receivables. Total current assets consist of USD 16.3 million in derivatives related to oil and gas hedges, USD 61.6 million in trade receivables, mainly related to oil and gas revenue, USD 14.2 million in prepayments mainly related to insurance, USD 136.0 million of cash and USD 63.9 million of stock and oil inventory.
Total equity amounted to USD 774.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to USD 780.7 million at the end of the previous quarter. Decrease in equity was mainly related to negative fair value adjustment of hedges loss for the period, partly offset by issue of new shares and sale of treasury shares in relation to exercise of share options.
Interest-bearingdebt amounted to USD 1.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, which is at the same level as the end of the previous quarter. The convertible bond loan BNOR15 had a book value of USD 216.8 million at the end of the current quarter. BlueNord's new USD 1.4 billion RBL facility, drawn at USD 880.0 million on 30 June 2024 and with maximum cash drawing capacity of USD 1.15 billion, had a book value of USD 831.3 million at the end of the second quarter, this includes a drawn down of USD 30.0 million and USD 5.6 million due to value adjustment of amortised cost related to amended RBL facility, offset by USD 30.4 million in transaction costs. For more information about the new RBL facility, see note 11. The senior unsecured bond loan BNOR14 had a book value of USD 170.2 million at the end of the period. BNOR14 is classified as current liability due to the call option on 14 June to redeem all outstanding bonds.
Asset retirement obligations amounted to USD 1,058.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024, compared to USD 1,050.3 million at the end of the previous quarter. The increase is primarily due to accretion expense for the period, offset by abandonment paid in the period. USD 993.1 million relates to the DUC assets, USD 62.3 million to Nini/Cecilie, USD 1.5 million to Lulita and USD 1.9 million to the Tyra F-3 pipeline. The Nini/Cecilie asset retirement obligation is secured through an escrow account of USD 62.3 million.
Total current liabilities amounted to USD 372.1 million at the end of second quarter of 2024 compared to USD 415.1 million last quarter. Decrease mainly related to reclassification of USD 125 million to non-current liability due to refinancing of the RBL facility. In addition, decrease in tax payable, due to updated tax payable assessment for 2023, derivative liability due to settlement of hedges during the quarter and trade payables. Total current liabilities consist of USD 170.2 million related to unsecured bonds loan BNOR14, USD 54.0 million in taxes payable, USD 35.9 million of current derivatives related to oil price hedges (non-current derivatives amounted to USD 76.8 million, of which USD 59.2 million related to embedded derivatives and USD 17.5 million related to oil price hedges), USD 53.4 million in liabilities to DUC operator, USD 13.6 million related to VAT payable, USD 34.2 million in accrued cost including accrued interest expenses, over-lift of oil USD 6.6 million and USD 0.5 million related to trade payables.
Second Quarter and Half Year Report 2024
6
Financial review continued
Selected data from the consolidated statement of cash flows
USD million
Q2 2024
Q1 2024
Q2 20231)
YTD 2024
YTD 20231)
Cash flow from operations1)
57.4
88.4
99.3
145.8
257.4
Net cash flow from operating activities
50.1
76.8
58.9
126.9
217.0
Cash flow used in investing activities
(61.3)
(73.5)
(86.0)
(134.8)
(174.5)
Cash flow from financing activities
(10.5)
(12.3)
(16.7)
(22.8)
(26.2)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(21.7)
(9.0)
(43.8)
(30.7)
16.4
Cash and cash equivalents
136.0
157.7
284.7
136.0
284.7
1)Cash flow from operations is defined as Net Cash flow from operating activities excluding tax payments.
Net Cash flow from operating activities amounted to USD 50.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to USD
76.8 million for the previous quarter. Decrease related to increased production costs, lower gas prices net of hedging, partly offset by increased oil and gas volumes, slightly higher operating costs and higher cash calls leading to a higher working capital movement this quarter. Cash flow from operations (excluding tax payments) amounted to a cash flow of USD 57.4 million for the second quarter, compared to USD 88.4 million for the previous quarter. Current quarter had a higher negative effect from working capital of USD 17.0 million compared to USD 2.0 million in previous quarter, this includes changes on trade receivable, trade payables, prepayments and inventories. Net Cash flow from operating activities excluding changes in working capital amounted to a cash inflow of USD 67.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to cash outflow of USD 78.8 million for the previous quarter.
Cash flow used in investing activities amounted to an outflow of USD 61.3 million for the quarter, compared to USD 73.5 million for the previous quarter. The cash flow used in investing activities was mainly related to investments in the DUC asset of which USD 49.6 million related to the Tyra Redevelopment project, USD 3.6 million related to drilling of the Harald East Middle Jurassic well, USD 2.2 million related to Gorm life extension work and USD 1.5 million related to other minor projects. In addition, USD 4.4 million in abandonment costs mainly related to decommissioning of Dan Echo wells.
Cash flow from financing activities amounted to an outflow of USD 10.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared USD 12.3 million for the previous quarter. The cash outflow in the current quarter was related to interest payments on the RBL facility and BNOR14, in addition to transaction cost related to the RBL refinancing of USD 30.4 million. Offset by drawdown of USD 30 million on the new RBL facility, issue of new shares and sale of treasury shares in relation to exercise of share options.
Net change in cash and cash equivalents amounted to negative USD 21.7 million at the end of the quarter compared to USD 9.0 million for the previous quarter. Cash and cash equivalents were in total USD 136.0 million at the end of second quarter 2024.
Second Quarter and Half Year Report 2024
7
Financial review continued
Financial Risk Mitigation
The Company actively seeks to reduce exposure to the risk of fluctuating commodity prices, in addition to interest rate and foreign exchange risk as required, through the establishment of hedging arrangements. To achieve this, BlueNord has executed a hedging policy in the market and entered into forward contracts. More details on BlueNord's hedging policy can be found in note 13.4 as well as further detail on BlueNord's financial risk management is outlined in note 2 to the financial statements in the 2023 Annual Report which is available at www.bluenord.com/reports-and-presentations/.
During Q2 2024 the company entered foreign exchange hedges to secure fixed USD to DKK exchange rates at a nominal amount of USD 32.6 million equivalent to DKK 225 million, for selected future payments in relation to taxes, VAT and cash calls related to the Company's forecast cash-flows.
The table below summarises the quantity of volume hedged and average price at the end of the second quarter.
Volume hedged oil
Average hedged price
Volume hedged gas
Average hedged price
(boe)
($/bbl)
(MWh)
(EUR/MWh)
2024 (Q3-Q4)
2,034,000
73.3
1,170,000
42.0
2025
3,600,000
74.5
3,435,000
36.4
2026
1,500,000
73.5
1,410,000
33.0
Second Quarter and Half Year Report 2024
8
Operational Review
Production
Key figures
Unit
Q2 20241)
Q1 2024
Q2 20233)
Dan hub
mboepd
7.4
7.8
7.0
Gorm hub
mboepd
4.5
4.0
4.3
Halfdan hub
mboepd
12.9
11.9
12.3
Tyra hub
mboepd
(0.3)
(0.2)
-
Total production
mboepd
24.5
23.5
23.6
Over/under-lift
mboepd
0.8
(1.1)
3.4
Net sales
mboepd
25.3
22.4
27.1
Oil sales
mboepd
18.8
16.8
21.4
Gas sales
mboepd
6.5
5.6
5.7
Operating efficiency2)
%
90.3 %
90.2 %
79.1 %
YTD 20241) YTD 20233)
- 7.6
- 4.3
- 13.2
(0.2)-
24.0 25.1
(0.1)1.6
- 26.7
- 20.5
6.16.2
90.2 % 84.0 %
- Includes estimated production and operating efficiency for the last days in June, will be updated with actuals in Q3 2024.
- Operating efficiency is calculated as: delivered production / (delivered production + planned shortfalls + unplanned shortfalls)
- Production and operating efficiency updated with actuals. Numbers published in Q2 2023 included estimates end of June due to early cut off.
Average production in Q2 2024 was 24.5 mboepd which is within the Q2 guidance of 23.0-26.0 mboepd. In this quarter, production tests have confirmed that the new Halfdan infill well, HBA-27B, which came online late March is producing in line with expectations. Further, it has been established that the gas export route through Tyra to the Nybro plant in Denmark is now operational. This was demonstrated on 11-17 June where the Nogat pipeline was closed in due to planned pigging. During this period all gas was exported through the Tyra facilities to Denmark.
Dan hub
In April and May Dan production was very stable, with an average operating efficiency of 95%. While the production potential was maintained in June, shortfalls were experienced mainly due to an issue on the Fredericia plant over the weekend 14-16 June, and successful planned maintenance of the Dan FG IP/HP compressor. Further, planned wellhead maintenance on several Dan wells was performed in June.
Gorm hub
On the Gorm hub, the SGPAP project (Skjold partial gas depletion pilot) is ongoing, with water injection reduced by ca. 40 mbwpd as planned. The depletion response from the reduced injection is expected to be seen within the coming months. However, the slight delay of the SGPAP project means we to date have seen less production from the Skjold field than expected.
Planned maintenance on the gas module was successfully carried out from 25 April - 2 May with an associated close in of production from the hub during this period. Since 21 May the Gorm IP-B compressor has been stopped due to a rupture disc burst, thereby leading to production losses of ca. 600 boepd (net BlueNord). The issue is expected to be solved early July.
Halfdan hub
The Halfdan production in April and May was very good, with an average operating efficiency of 95%. As for the remaining hubs, shortfalls were experienced in June due to the production ramp-down caused by the issue at the Fredericia plant over the weekend 14-16 June.
The Halfdan infill well HBA-27B, which started production late Q1 2024, was production tested several times in April and May. The well tests confirmed that the performance of the well is in line with expectations.
Second Quarter and Half Year Report 2024
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bluenord ASA published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 07:19:04 UTC.