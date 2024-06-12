BlueNord: Share Capital Increase Registered Following Issue of New Shares - Option Exercise

12 Jun 2024 11:36 CEST

Oslo, 12 June 2024: BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") refers to the
stock exchange announcement on 10 June 2024 regarding option exercise and issue
of new shares. The share capital increase pertaining to the issue of the 90,000
new shares has today been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business
Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret).

Following such share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK
14,197,962.828826 consisting of 26,300,828 shares, each with a par value of NOK
0.5398295.

The new shares pertaining to the share capital increase are expected to be
recorded in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) later today.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

About BlueNord ASA
BlueNord is a strategically important European oil and gas company that
specialises in producing and developing energy resources, and in activities
which support the energy transition. The Company has a 36.8 percent interest in
the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) that is responsible for oil and gas
production in the Danish North Sea. BlueNord is listed on the Oslo Stock
Exchange and trades under the ticker "BNOR". For further information, please
visit: www.bluenord.com.

More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

