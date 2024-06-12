BlueNord: Share Capital Increase Registered Following Issue of New Shares - Option Exercise

Oslo, 12 June 2024: BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") refers to the

stock exchange announcement on 10 June 2024 regarding option exercise and issue

of new shares. The share capital increase pertaining to the issue of the 90,000

new shares has today been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business

Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret).



Following such share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK

14,197,962.828826 consisting of 26,300,828 shares, each with a par value of NOK

0.5398295.



The new shares pertaining to the share capital increase are expected to be

recorded in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) later today.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5

-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



***



Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com



About BlueNord ASA

BlueNord is a strategically important European oil and gas company that

specialises in producing and developing energy resources, and in activities

which support the energy transition. The Company has a 36.8 percent interest in

the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) that is responsible for oil and gas

production in the Danish North Sea. BlueNord is listed on the Oslo Stock

Exchange and trades under the ticker "BNOR". For further information, please

visit: www.bluenord.com.





