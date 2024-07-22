BlueNord: Share Capital Increase Registered Following Issue of New Shares - Option Exercise

Oslo, 22 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 17

July 2024 by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") regarding option

exercise and issue of new shares.



The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares has

today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.

Foretaksregisteret). Following such share capital increase, BlueNord's share

capital is NOK 14,295,060.881332 consisting of 26,480,696 shares each with a par

value of NOK 0.5398295.



Following the exercise of options, 3,500 options remain outstanding in the

Company.



The new shares pertaining to the share capital increase are expected to be

recorded in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) later today.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5

-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



***



Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com



About BlueNord ASA

BlueNord is a strategically important European oil and gas company that

specialises in producing and developing energy resources, and in activities

which support the energy transition. The Company has a 36.8 percent interest in

the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) that is responsible for oil and gas

production in the Danish North Sea. BlueNord is listed on the Oslo Stock

Exchange and trades under the ticker "BNOR". For further information, please

visit: www.bluenord.com.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site