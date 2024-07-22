BlueNord: Share Capital Increase Registered Following Issue of New Shares - Option Exercise

22 Jul 2024 11:33 CEST
BlueNord ASA
Oslo, 22 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 17
July 2024 by BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") regarding option
exercise and issue of new shares.
The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the new shares has
today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.
Foretaksregisteret). Following such share capital increase, BlueNord's share
capital is NOK 14,295,060.881332 consisting of 26,480,696 shares each with a par
value of NOK 0.5398295.
Following the exercise of options, 3,500 options remain outstanding in the
Company.
The new shares pertaining to the share capital increase are expected to be
recorded in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) later today.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
***
Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com
About BlueNord ASA
BlueNord is a strategically important European oil and gas company that
specialises in producing and developing energy resources, and in activities
which support the energy transition. The Company has a 36.8 percent interest in
the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) that is responsible for oil and gas
production in the Danish North Sea. BlueNord is listed on the Oslo Stock
Exchange and trades under the ticker "BNOR". For further information, please
visit: www.bluenord.com.
